S&P 500 slides as blowout jobs report dents Fed pause hopes
Investing.com -- The S&P 500 fell Friday in choppy trading as a rout in Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) weighed on consumer stocks just as a blowout jobs report dented hopes for a sooner Federal Reserve pause on rate hikes. The S&P 500 fell 1.01%, the Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 0.46%, or...
Stock market today: Dow cuts losses to end flat as tech reigns supreme
Investing.com -- The Dow closed flat Thursday, as investors piled in on tech stocks following a rally in Meta, though weakness in health care and energy weighed on upside momentum. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 0.1%, or 39 points, the Nasdaq was up 3%, and the S&P 500 rose...
Wall Street ends down after stunning jobs growth raises Fed questions
(Reuters) - Major U.S. stock indexes ended lower on Friday after surprisingly strong jobs data sparked concerns about aggressive Federal Reserve action, while investors digested a mixed bag of megacap company earnings reports. The S&P 500 still posted a gain for the week, which included a string of major market...
Stock Bull Pain Threshold Swells to Pandemic Size in New Market Run-Up
(Bloomberg) -- Anyone who lived through the 2020 bull market knows: investors, especially of the retail ilk, can stomach a lot of pain. However dark is the here and now, light beckons at the end of the tunnel. It worked in the pandemic, when equities spiked in the middle of...
Shiba Inu Price Prediction 2023-2030: Will SHIB Price Hit $0.0000217139 Soon?
Shiba Inu Price Prediction 2023-2030: Will SHIB Price Hit $0.0000217139 Soon?. Bullish SHIB price prediction ranges from $0.00001967 to $0.00004835. SHIB price might also reach $0.0000217139 this 2023. SHIB’s bearish market price prediction for 2023 is $0.00000977. Shiba Inu (SHIB) is a meme token that took the cryptocurrency space...
U.S. fighter jet shoots down suspected Chinese spy balloon with missile
SURFSIDE BEACH, S.C. (Reuters) -A U.S. military fighter jet shot down a suspected Chinese spy balloon off the coast of South Carolina on Saturday, a week after it first entered U.S. airspace and triggered a dramatic -- and public -- spying saga that worsened Sino-U.S. relations. President Joe Biden said...
S&P 500: Rally to 4400+ Still on Track
Albeit many keep fighting the current rally, the S&P 500 (SPX) continues to move along our primary expectation based on the Elliott Wave Principle (EWP): an impulsive move higher to the $4400 region. We have had this target since mid-October last year, see here and all subsequent articles since, and we continue to see no reason it will not get there. Namely, last week, see here, we determined:
Jobs report jolts Wall Street bulls as inflation fears return
NEW YORK (Reuters) - Much stronger-than-expected U.S. job growth stopped early-year rallies in stocks and bonds dead in their tracks on Friday, forcing Wall Street to recalibrate expectations for how much more hawkish the Federal Reserve will need to be in its fight against inflation. An unexpectedly dovish message from...
Tesla Stock Gets an Upgrade: The Week's 5 Biggest Analyst Calls
Here are some of the biggest analyst headlines that InvestingPro subscribers got in real time this past week - including an upgrade for Tesla. Sign up for rapid-fire, comprehensive coverage of market-moving analyst calls. Tesla stamped with Buy. The week began innocently enough, with a vanilla upgrade on Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA)...
FTX Expands Bid Deadline for Japan and Europe Subsidiaries
FTX Expands Bid Deadline for Japan and Europe Subsidiaries. FTX proposed to extend the bid date for its Japan and Europe subsidiaries. The preliminary bid date is extended to March 8, while the bid deadline is set on March 19. The auction is rescheduled for April 26, and the sale...
Gold down 3%, way off $2,000 target after blockbuster U.S. jobs report
Investing.com - Gold tumbled almost 3% on Friday after a blockbuster U.S. jobs report for January triggered profit-taking on the precious metal’s long-running rally, putting it way off the $2,000-an-ounce target eyed by bulls in the space. Gold for April delivery on New York’s Comex settled at $1,868.30 an...
Shiba Inu May Gain 40% Against Dogecoin in Coming Weeks
Shiba Inu May Gain 40% Against Dogecoin in Coming Weeks. Technical indicators suggest that SHIB may strengthen 40% against DOGE. Fundamental indicators for DOGE look pale after Elon Musk banned DOGE-tipping bot. SHIB and DOGE risk dropping 10% and 13% respectively against the dollar this month. Technical indicators for the...
BTC’s Price Has Dropped Almost 1% After Mini Market-Wide Selloff
© Reuters BTC’s Price Has Dropped Almost 1% After Mini Market-Wide Selloff. BTC’s price has dropped 0.92% over the last 24 hours. The crypto market experienced a mini selloff late yesterday evening. BTC’s price is now resting on a medium-term positive trend line and may break below...
Nifty News: Bitcoin NFTs cause spicy fees, Mastercard exec tokenizes resignation letter and more
The Bitcoin (BTC)-native Ordinals protocol is taking up record-breaking space on the blockchain and in the process is hiking the transaction fees on the network. The divisive newly launched protocol allows for nonfungible token (NFT)-esque assets on the Bitcoin mainnet by inscribing satoshis with content. Mastercard’s NFT lead quits on...
Do Dogecoin’s (DOGE) and Shiba Inu’s (SHIB) stalled rallies mean the memecoin trend is dead?
The memecoin phenomenon didn’t prove as effective in the last month's start of year crypto market rally, as the gains of the top cryptocurrencies in this category barely outperformed Bitcoin. The monthly gain of BTC stood at 44.5%, while the top two meme-based coins DOGE and SHIB gained 27% and 40.7%, respectively.
Alphabet A earnings missed by $0.13, revenue fell short of estimates
Investing.com - Alphabet A (NASDAQ: GOOGL) reported fourth quarter EPS of $1.05, $0.13 worse than the analyst estimate of $1.18. Revenue for the quarter came in at $76.05B versus the consensus estimate of $76.07B. Alphabet A's stock price closed at $107.74. It is up 24.44% in the last 3 months...
The morning after the night before
© Reuters. The German share price index DAX graph is pictured at the stock exchange in Frankfurt, Germany, February 2, 2023. REUTERS/Staff. A look at the day ahead in European and global markets from Ankur Banerjee. After the central bank triple-header (that's the Fed, ECB and BoE) buoyed risk...
Oil dips again as dollar rebounds, U.S. crude builds weigh
Investing.com - Counting on the dollar’s weakness can never be a sure thing for oil bulls, especially when U.S. crude builds are heading for the skies while demand relatively points to the floor. New York-traded West Texas Intermediate, or WTI, crude for March settled down 53 cents, or 0.7%,...
Gold Retreats Amid Vanishing Recessionary Fear
In a piece I wrote on Jan. 28, I warned about growing hopes for retesting $2000 could lead to a fake breakout shortly to trap gold bulls as the retesting of $2000 seemed likely until the Federal Reserve gave its final verdict on Feb.1, 2023. Once again, I explained the...
Huawei NFTs, Toyota’s hackathon, North Korea vs. Blockchain: Asia Express
Huawei NFTs, Toyota’s hackathon, North Korea vs. Blockchain: Asia Express. Our weekly roundup of news from East Asia curates the industrys most important developments. According to a Jan. 28 report by Sina (NASDAQ:SINA) News, Chinese telecom giant Huawei has recently filed for eight trademarks related to its Huawei “YunYunBao” nonfungible tokens (NFT) series. The trademarks include digital collectibles in the scientific instruments, furniture, education, jewelry, advertising and telecom sectors. Last April, Huawei unveiled its YunYunBao NFTs, featuring characters inspired by its namesake cloud service. Huawei NFTs are minted on its proprietary Huawei Petal Chain, which the telecom giant says has over 1,000 nodes and can handle over 50,000 transactions per second.
