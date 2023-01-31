ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘Superman & Lois’ Will Likely End After “One Or Two More Seasons”, Say DC Studios Chiefs

By Denise Petski
 5 days ago
Superman & Lois likely will continue “for one or two more seasons,” according to DC Studios bosses James Gunn and Peter Safran .

Gunn and Safran spoke about the Greg Berlanti-produced CW series during a press event Monday. “It’s a show everybody likes, so it’s going to keep going for a little bit,” said Gunn when asked about the show.

The third season of Superman & Lois premieres March 14 on the CW, picking up weeks after Superman’s blowout defeat of Ally Allston at the end of Season 2.

Based on the characters from DC created by Jerry Siegel and Joe Shuster, Superman & Lois is from Berlanti Productions in association with Warner Bros. Television, with executive producers Greg Berlanti, Todd Helbing, Sarah Schechter, Geoff Johns, and David Madden.

Gunn and Safran noted they have nothing in development with Berlanti, who recently inked a massive, new four-year overall deal with Warner Bros. Television Group for his Berlanti Productions. They also said that Berlanti’s Green Lantern series is not moving forward at the streamer.

Superman & Lois and Gotham Knights , which also premieres its first season on March 14, are the last remaining DC shows on The CW alongside The Flash , which is heading into its ninth and final season.

Anthony D’Alessandro contributed to this report.

