Three New Mexico representatives assigned to congressional committee assignments

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Three of New Mexico’s representatives are now receiving congressional committee assignments.

Representative Melanie Stansbury was assigned to the House Committee on oversight and accountability, which is considered to be one of the most influential committees in the house. Stansbury and Representative Teresa Leger Fernandez were both nominated again to the House Committee on Natural Resources. Both have been members of that committee since 2021. New Mexico’s newest representative, Gave Vasquez, was placed on the House Agriculture Committee.

