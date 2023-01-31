ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Idaho State

Comments / 0

Related
idahoednews.org

Data Dive: Where at-risk students are thriving

Idaho’s most at-risk student groups tend to fall behind their peers academically. It’s a story that’s retold with every new batch of standardized test score results or graduation rates. These at-risk populations are minorities in Idaho. Among them are students:. with disabilities. with limited English proficiency. experiencing...
IDAHO STATE
idahoednews.org

Audio: An ‘Idaho Matters’ school choice conversation

From our friends at Boise State Public Radio, here’s the audio from the Feb. 2 edition of “Idaho Matters.”. Idaho EdNews’ Kevin Richert joins retired Weiser school superintendent Wil Overgaard, Bluum CEO Terry Ryan and host Gemma Gaudette for a roundtable discussion on Idaho’s looming debate over school choice and education savings accounts.
IDAHO STATE
idahoednews.org

State commission reprimands teachers for offensive comments, physical altercation

Idaho’s Professional Standards Commission (PSC) took action Thursday against eight teachers who violated the state’s Code of Ethics for public educators. The standards commission is an 18-member volunteer board made up of teachers, school administrators and higher education officials, who have the authority to approve, suspend and revoke teaching and administrative licenses in Idaho.
IDAHO STATE
idahoednews.org

This week’s podcast: 2.3.23

They’re not sure they like the direction the state is going. They’re concerned about the economy. And they have definite opinions about where the state should spend its education dollars. Those are a few takeaways from Boise State University’s eighth annual Idaho Public Policy Survey, released in January....
IDAHO STATE
idahoednews.org

Day 32: Heads up, North Idaho

State superintendent Debbie Critchfield began her Friday with a meeting with Sen. Ben Toews, R-Coeur d’Alene, vice-chair of the Senate Education Committee. She spent a portion of her morning reviewing the schedule for an upcoming outreach trip to North Idaho, before meeting with her chief of staff and communications director to go over draft legislation.
IDAHO STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy