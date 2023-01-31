Read full article on original website
Related
idahoednews.org
Data Dive: Where at-risk students are thriving
Idaho’s most at-risk student groups tend to fall behind their peers academically. It’s a story that’s retold with every new batch of standardized test score results or graduation rates. These at-risk populations are minorities in Idaho. Among them are students:. with disabilities. with limited English proficiency. experiencing...
idahoednews.org
Audio: An ‘Idaho Matters’ school choice conversation
From our friends at Boise State Public Radio, here’s the audio from the Feb. 2 edition of “Idaho Matters.”. Idaho EdNews’ Kevin Richert joins retired Weiser school superintendent Wil Overgaard, Bluum CEO Terry Ryan and host Gemma Gaudette for a roundtable discussion on Idaho’s looming debate over school choice and education savings accounts.
idahoednews.org
State commission reprimands teachers for offensive comments, physical altercation
Idaho’s Professional Standards Commission (PSC) took action Thursday against eight teachers who violated the state’s Code of Ethics for public educators. The standards commission is an 18-member volunteer board made up of teachers, school administrators and higher education officials, who have the authority to approve, suspend and revoke teaching and administrative licenses in Idaho.
idahoednews.org
This week’s podcast: 2.3.23
They’re not sure they like the direction the state is going. They’re concerned about the economy. And they have definite opinions about where the state should spend its education dollars. Those are a few takeaways from Boise State University’s eighth annual Idaho Public Policy Survey, released in January....
idahoednews.org
Day 32: Heads up, North Idaho
State superintendent Debbie Critchfield began her Friday with a meeting with Sen. Ben Toews, R-Coeur d’Alene, vice-chair of the Senate Education Committee. She spent a portion of her morning reviewing the schedule for an upcoming outreach trip to North Idaho, before meeting with her chief of staff and communications director to go over draft legislation.
Comments / 0