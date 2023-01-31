New legislation introduced this session could provide legal protection for sports officials in Kansas from unruly spectators. House Bill 2139 would create the crime of abuse of a sports official, punishable as a misdemeanor in Kansas. That would include actions at sporting events such as shoving, kicking, spitting or otherwise making physical contact with an official or threatening to engage in such conduct. The Kansas House Education Committee heard testimony Thursday from sports officials in support of the bill.

KANSAS STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO