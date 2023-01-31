Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Alabama witness says disc-shaped object looked like lit-up hula-hoopRoger MarshBirmingham, AL
Alabama Groundhogs, Hornet's Nests, and Wooly Bears, Oh My! We're Off To Predict The Weather!April KillianAlabama State
Gentrification in Birmingham: The impact of urban renewal on low-income communitiesEdy ZooBirmingham, AL
Have You Seen Them? Kids From Alabama Missing Since July 2022- NowThe World Around Jae and BeyondAlabama State
Do You Have Any Chickens? 2 Reasons I Need Chickens Now, Share Your ThoughtsThe World Around Jae and BeyondAlabama State
Related
wvtm13.com
Man found shot to death in Center Point
CENTER POINT, Ala. — The Jefferson County Sheriff's Office is investigating a deadly shooting Sunday in Center Point. At around 9 a.m., deputies were called to Shadowood Circle on a report of a body near an apartment stairwell. When they arrived, they found a man who had been shot....
ABC 33/40 News
Minor injuries reported after shooting at travel center
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBMA) — The Birmingham Police Department said at least one person suffered minor injuries after a shooting Sunday afternoon at the Pilot Travel Center off Arkadelphia Road. Police described the incident as a shooting into an occupied business. It is unclear how many people were injured or...
Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office finds shooting victim in Center Point
Deputies with the Jefferson County Sheriff's Office discovered a dead male shooting victim Sunday.
Body discovered in Bayview Lake
The Jefferson County Sheriff's Office announced a body was located in Bayview Lake at about 3 p.m. Sunday by the JCSO and other agencies.
wbrc.com
Body found on Bayview Lake believed to be that of missing kayaker
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - Police have recovered a body on Bayview Lake that they believe to be that of a man missing since late January. Jefferson County Sheriff’s deputies, with the assistance of a number of other agencies, located the body at around 3 p.m. on Sunday. Authorities believe it to be that of 34-year-old Richard Fields.
Vigil held in front of Birmingham construction office for ‘Cop City’ protester killed in Georgia
Mourners held a vigil in Birmingham on Saturday evening for a protester killed in Georgia resisting construction of the $90 million police and firefighter training center nicknamed “Cop City.”. The Birmingham chapter of Democratic Socialists of America held the vigil in front of the Birmingham office of Brasfield &...
Odenville police asking for public’s assistance regarding teenage girl’s disappearance
The Odenville Police Department announced Saturday that its asking for the public's assistance regarding a 16-year-old girl's disappearance.
Comeback Town: A homicide prevention strategy that will work
David Sher’s ComebackTown to give voice to the people of Birmingham & Alabama. Today’s guest columnists are Prim F. Escalona and Danny Carr. Jefferson County has a murder problem. Our murder problem is so prolifically deadly, that it even eclipses the annual homicide rate for the entire continent...
Ashville police release missing juvenile notice
The Ashville Police Department announced that a 16-year-old boy has gone missing after he was last seen on Jan. 30 around 5:30 p.m.
Birmingham homicide victim was pregnant at time of death, autopsy confirms
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — The Jefferson County Coroner’s Office released an update regarding the case of a woman who was shot dead Tuesday night in Birmingham. Corieonna Shantrice Hines, 24, was found to be pregnant when she was shot and killed at an apartment in the 100 block of 9th Avenue West, Coroner Bill Yates […]
wbrc.com
Two arrested for murder of Robert Chandler
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Birmingham police have arrested two suspects and charged them in the murder of 57-year-old Robert Chandler. Tanaraence Bernard Murphy, 27, and Aaron Elijah Bearden, 24, both of Birmingham, were taken into custody and charged with capital murder. Chandler was killed on the morning of Tuesday, January...
Body recovered from Bayview Lake believed to be fisherman who disappeared 8 days ago
The body of a man who disappeared just over one week ago while fishing on Bayview Lake is believed to have been recovered Sunday. Jefferson County sheriff’s deputies, assisted by multiple agencies, recovered 34-year-old Richard Douglas Fields about 3 p.m., said Lt. Joni Money. Fields had not been seen...
wvtm13.com
2 people injured after shots fired into Bessemer house
BESSEMER, Ala. — Two people were struck by gunfire in an early morning shooting in Bessemer. A spokesperson for the Bessemer Police Department said the incident happened in the 600 block of 12th Street at about 5:30 a.m. on Feb. 3. The BPD says the victims were inside a...
ABC 33/40 News
Your Week in Review for January 29, 2023
Birmingham abortion clinic bombing survivor opens up on 25th anniversary. Emily Lyons was a nurse in 1998 when the New Woman All Women Health Care clinic in Birmingham was bombed that killed a security guard. Read more here. Teen killed, two others injured in shooting near Huffman. Jaylen Andarrius Clark...
Human remains found in Birmingham garbage pile identified as 38-year-old man
Human remains that were found in a pile of garbage in Birmingham over the weekend have now been identified.
ABC 33/40 News
Walker County father killed in shooting remembered at his former high school
Around three dozen people were at Dora High School Saturday for a vigil honoring Matthew Perrigin. It's the high school Perrigin graduated from. Perrigin is one of the latest victims to gun violence. Correy Mahaffey and his 16-year-old son are now charged in the shooting death of Perrigin. The Walker...
wbrc.com
Remlap man dies in Saturday morning crash
BLOUNT COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - A Saturday morning crash in Blount County claimed the life of a Remlap man. David T. Hardy, 30, was pronounced dead at the scene after his car collided head-on with a pickup truck driven by Shawn Pledger at approximately 11:30 a.m. on Saturday. Authorities say...
UPDATE: Coroner identifies human remains found in Birmingham
From The Tribune staff reports BIRMINGHAM – The Jefferson County Coroner’s Office released the identification today of decomposing skeletal remains that were discovered at the 8400 block of 7th Avenue South in Birmingham on Sunday, Jan. 29, 2023. Chief Deputy Coroner Bill Yates identified the decedent as 38-year-old Jeramy Dean Hallmon, who resided in the […]
25-year-old man killed in Talladega County crash
TALLADEGA COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — A two-vehicle crash that occurred Friday night left a man dead in Talladega County. According to Alabama Law Enforcement Agency, Xzavier McGinnis, 25, of Talladega was injured when his Honda Accord collided head on with a Jeep Wrangler on Renfro Road around 6:16 p.m. McGinnis was not using a seat […]
2 men arrested in Huntsville in connection to Birmingham homicide
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Birmingham Police Department announced two arrests made in connection to a homicide that occurred Tuesday. Tanarence Bernard Murphy, 27, and Aaron Elijah Bearden, 24, were arrested in Huntsville on warrants for capital murder (robbery). According to the BPD, Robert Chandler, 57, was found shot and killed in the 4200 Block of […]
Comments / 0