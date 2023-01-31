ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Birmingham, AL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
wvtm13.com

Man found shot to death in Center Point

CENTER POINT, Ala. — The Jefferson County Sheriff's Office is investigating a deadly shooting Sunday in Center Point. At around 9 a.m., deputies were called to Shadowood Circle on a report of a body near an apartment stairwell. When they arrived, they found a man who had been shot....
CENTER POINT, AL
ABC 33/40 News

Minor injuries reported after shooting at travel center

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBMA) — The Birmingham Police Department said at least one person suffered minor injuries after a shooting Sunday afternoon at the Pilot Travel Center off Arkadelphia Road. Police described the incident as a shooting into an occupied business. It is unclear how many people were injured or...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
wbrc.com

Body found on Bayview Lake believed to be that of missing kayaker

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - Police have recovered a body on Bayview Lake that they believe to be that of a man missing since late January. Jefferson County Sheriff’s deputies, with the assistance of a number of other agencies, located the body at around 3 p.m. on Sunday. Authorities believe it to be that of 34-year-old Richard Fields.
JEFFERSON COUNTY, AL
wbrc.com

Two arrested for murder of Robert Chandler

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Birmingham police have arrested two suspects and charged them in the murder of 57-year-old Robert Chandler. Tanaraence Bernard Murphy, 27, and Aaron Elijah Bearden, 24, both of Birmingham, were taken into custody and charged with capital murder. Chandler was killed on the morning of Tuesday, January...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
wvtm13.com

2 people injured after shots fired into Bessemer house

BESSEMER, Ala. — Two people were struck by gunfire in an early morning shooting in Bessemer. A spokesperson for the Bessemer Police Department said the incident happened in the 600 block of 12th Street at about 5:30 a.m. on Feb. 3. The BPD says the victims were inside a...
BESSEMER, AL
ABC 33/40 News

Your Week in Review for January 29, 2023

Birmingham abortion clinic bombing survivor opens up on 25th anniversary. Emily Lyons was a nurse in 1998 when the New Woman All Women Health Care clinic in Birmingham was bombed that killed a security guard. Read more here. Teen killed, two others injured in shooting near Huffman. Jaylen Andarrius Clark...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
wbrc.com

Remlap man dies in Saturday morning crash

BLOUNT COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - A Saturday morning crash in Blount County claimed the life of a Remlap man. David T. Hardy, 30, was pronounced dead at the scene after his car collided head-on with a pickup truck driven by Shawn Pledger at approximately 11:30 a.m. on Saturday. Authorities say...
BLOUNT COUNTY, AL
The Trussville Tribune

UPDATE: Coroner identifies human remains found in Birmingham

From The Tribune staff reports BIRMINGHAM – The Jefferson County Coroner’s Office released the identification today of decomposing skeletal remains that were discovered at the 8400 block of 7th Avenue South in Birmingham on Sunday, Jan. 29, 2023. Chief Deputy Coroner Bill Yates identified the decedent as 38-year-old Jeramy Dean Hallmon, who resided in the […]
BIRMINGHAM, AL
CBS 42

25-year-old man killed in Talladega County crash

TALLADEGA COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — A two-vehicle crash that occurred Friday night left a man dead in Talladega County. According to Alabama Law Enforcement Agency, Xzavier McGinnis, 25, of Talladega was injured when his Honda Accord collided head on with a Jeep Wrangler on Renfro Road around 6:16 p.m. McGinnis was not using a seat […]
TALLADEGA COUNTY, AL
CBS 42

2 men arrested in Huntsville in connection to Birmingham homicide

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Birmingham Police Department announced two arrests made in connection to a homicide that occurred Tuesday. Tanarence Bernard Murphy, 27, and Aaron Elijah Bearden, 24, were arrested in Huntsville on warrants for capital murder (robbery). According to the BPD, Robert Chandler, 57, was found shot and killed in the 4200 Block of […]
BIRMINGHAM, AL

Comments / 0

Community Policy