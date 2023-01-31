JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - Police have recovered a body on Bayview Lake that they believe to be that of a man missing since late January. Jefferson County Sheriff’s deputies, with the assistance of a number of other agencies, located the body at around 3 p.m. on Sunday. Authorities believe it to be that of 34-year-old Richard Fields.

JEFFERSON COUNTY, AL ・ 6 HOURS AGO