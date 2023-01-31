ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Loudonville, OH

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
ashlandsource.com

Charles Follis Day: Former Shelby Blues star's memory to be honored tonight in Wooster

WOOSTER -- The legend and impact of Charles Follis continues to be felt more than a century after his death. Follis, a former Wooster High School student who became the country's first Black professional football player when he signed with the Shelby Blues in 1902, will be honored Friday night at halftime of his alma mater's basketball game.
WOOSTER, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy