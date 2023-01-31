Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
ashlandsource.com
Charles Follis Day: Former Shelby Blues star's memory to be honored tonight in Wooster
WOOSTER -- The legend and impact of Charles Follis continues to be felt more than a century after his death. Follis, a former Wooster High School student who became the country's first Black professional football player when he signed with the Shelby Blues in 1902, will be honored Friday night at halftime of his alma mater's basketball game.
ashlandsource.com
WRDL podcast: More Amish court dates in Ashland, a spelling bee & the journalistic process
ASHLAND — Report for America Corps Member Nathan Hart stopped by the WRDL studios on Thursday, Feb. 2 for Ashland Source's weekly segment on The Early Bird's Word. 88.9 WRDL - Ashland · Nathan Hart reviews area news. The first story he discussed was about 21 more Amish...
ashlandsource.com
'Trendlines, not headlines:' Akron business professor offers financial advice at economic forecast breakfast
MANSFIELD — Andrew Thomas knows economic forecasts affect the whole globe. “We need to remember that the world is not the United States, 75% of business happens elsewhere,” he said. “And what happens out there is going to impact us."
ashlandsource.com
At Ashland Fire Department, a delicate balance sits between fire prevention & response
ASHLAND — It's hard for Captain Mark Miller, who is in charge of fire prevention at the Ashland Fire Department, to go anywhere. When he steps into a building, he can't help but notice fire code violations that he's spent years finding as an inspector at AFD.
Comments / 0