Niles, OH

WFMJ.com

Ice Fest returns to Eastwood Event Centre for second year

A wintery, icy event is returning to the Eastwood Event Centre in Niles for its second year. The Second Annual Eastwood Ice Fest will return Sunday, February 5 from 11:00 a.m. until 3:00 p.m. The event is free and open to the public. Students from Kent State University's Hospitality and...
NILES, OH
WFMJ.com

Hunting and fishing expo underway at the Fairgrounds

There's something for everyone interested in the great outdoors at the Canfield Fairgrounds from February 3-5. This year's Canfield Hunting and Fishing Supershow features more than 100 exhibitors for fishing, hunting, and boating enthusiasts. Whether you need a new hunting bow or a new fishing rod, or maybe you want...
CANFIELD, OH
WFMJ.com

East Palestine families seek shelter following massive fire

With the safety of residents in mind, the major accident involving a derailed train forced hundreds out of their homes after a massive fire broke out in East Palestine Friday evening. 21 News' Erin Simonek followed the scene of neighborhoods being notified to seek shelter and how the East Palestine...
EAST PALESTINE, OH
Jake Wells

Has "shrinkflation" come to Swenson's?

If you haven't been to Swenson's in a while, you could be in for a bit of a surprise. An individual named ImnotnotZack shared a picture of the Galleyboy on Reddit in the Akron community where he shared, Swenson's this is a slider, not a burger.
AKRON, OH
WFMJ.com

Red Cross assists evacuees at East Palestine High School

Authorities in East Palestine hope to get a better idea of what chemicals are burning in fifty tankers that derailed and caught fire near East Taggart Street shortly before 9 p.m. Friday. The media was given an update at 6:30 a.m. Saturday by East Palestine Mayor Trent Conway, Fire Chief...
EAST PALESTINE, OH
WFMJ.com

Celebrating the importance of Black owned businesses in the Valley

As we continue celebrating Black History Month, 21 News is shining a light on Black owned businesses in the valley. Black owned businesses are a vital part of the local economy and even more significant to people in the community. Owner of Youngstown Flea, Derrick McDowell says cultural expression and...
YOUNGSTOWN, OH
27 First News

Jo’Quan Lavar Hall, Warren, Ohio

WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Jo’Quan Lavar Hall, 18, of 1907 Sweetbrier Avenue SW, Warren, Ohio, departed this life Wednesday, January 25, 2023 at 12:28 a.m. at Trumbull Regional Medical Center. He was born March 11, 2004 in Warren, Ohio, the son of Joseph Hall and Nichole Lynn McCauley.
WARREN, OH
WFMJ.com

East Palestine Schools closed Monday during emergency

The East Palestine City School District has announced that schools will be closed on Monday, February 6, 2023 due to the current state of emergency. According to a post on the district's Facebook page, all extra curricular activities have also been cancelled at the district. The shelter will remain open...
EAST PALESTINE, OH
WFMJ.com

Love's Travel Stops looking to build in North Lima

Love's Travel Stops, which offers travelers and truck drivers a place to stop for everything from gas to vehicle repairs to food and drinks to restaurants, is looking a building its newest location on a 15-acre site in North Lima in Mahoning County. The Oklahoma City-based company is looking to...
MAHONING COUNTY, OH
WFMJ.com

Norfolk Southern sets up family assistance center in East Palestine

About half of the residents in East Palestine are still displaced from their homes for the second night in a row. Business owners near ground zero can't open doors, and people who can't work due to the train derailment worry about how they will pay their bills, others displaced who had to move out of their homes wonder where they will live and for how long?
EAST PALESTINE, OH
WFMJ.com

Mercer County homeowner says dog started fire

One person was injured in a two-alarm fire broke out at a home near Grove City early Sunday. The owner of the house on Lee Avenue in Pine Township called dispatchers just after 1:30 a.m. saying that a dog knocked something over, starting the fire. Several fire departments were called...
MERCER COUNTY, PA

