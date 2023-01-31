Read full article on original website
Days after derailing, a train in Ohio is still on fireAFmitrynewsEast Palestine, OH
A train derailed in northeast Ohio, sparking a huge fire.Sherif SaadEast Palestine, OH
About '50 Train Cars' Derailed in Ohio, Causing Massive Fire and Village Mayor Declared a 'State of Emergency'Zack LoveEast Palestine, OH
As an Ohio train burns days after derailing, evacuations are required amid concerns of an explosion.Malek SherifEast Palestine, OH
Train Derailment in East Palestine Results in No Injuries or Structural DamagecreteEast Palestine, OH
Bishop of Youngstown speaks out about East Palestine train derailment, cancels mass
In conjunction with East Palestine's evacuation and shelter in place orders, the Bishop of Youngstown cancelled mass at Our Lady of Lourdes Parish Sunday morning. The Parish is within the 1 mile radius evacuation limits instated by East Palestine's Mayor Trent Conaway. According to the East Palestine Parish's website, mass...
Shelter-in-place for East Palestine residents
As nearly 2,000 East Palestine residents are affected by a mandatory evacuation, others are under a shelter-in-place.
East Palestine families seek shelter following massive fire
With the safety of residents in mind, the major accident involving a derailed train forced hundreds out of their homes after a massive fire broke out in East Palestine Friday evening. 21 News' Erin Simonek followed the scene of neighborhoods being notified to seek shelter and how the East Palestine...
Red Cross assists evacuees at East Palestine High School
Authorities in East Palestine hope to get a better idea of what chemicals are burning in fifty tankers that derailed and caught fire near East Taggart Street shortly before 9 p.m. Friday. The media was given an update at 6:30 a.m. Saturday by East Palestine Mayor Trent Conway, Fire Chief...
East Palestine Schools closed Monday during emergency
The East Palestine City School District has announced that schools will be closed on Monday, February 6, 2023 due to the current state of emergency. According to a post on the district's Facebook page, all extra curricular activities have also been cancelled at the district. The shelter will remain open...
Norfolk Southern sets up family assistance center in East Palestine
About half of the residents in East Palestine are still displaced from their homes for the second night in a row. Business owners near ground zero can't open doors, and people who can't work due to the train derailment worry about how they will pay their bills, others displaced who had to move out of their homes wonder where they will live and for how long?
