Coos County, OR

kezi.com

Coos Bay man accused of violating restraining order arrested

COOS BAY, Ore. -- A man who had allegedly violated a restraining order multiple times was arrested Thursday afternoon after shutting the door on deputies who showed up to his house, the Coos County Sheriff’s Office said. According to the CCSO, deputies got a call from a female victim...
COOS BAY, OR
KVAL

Coos County Jail to restore social visitation for adults in custody

COOS COUNTY, Ore. — On Thursday the Coos County Sheriff's Office announced that the Corrections Staff will restore social visitation for adults in custody (AIC), starting February 15, 2023. The sheriff's office stated in a press release that social visitations have been put on pause for the last two...
kpic

Trial date set for Coos County woman accused in baby's death

COOS COUNTY, Ore. — A trial date is set for 27-year-old Hayley Steele, the Myrtle Point woman charged with manslaughter in connection with the death of a 10-month-old Coos County boy. At a Friday hearing, a judge scheduled Steele's trial to start February 5, 2024. Steele did not enter...
COOS COUNTY, OR
kezi.com

Alcohol may have contributed to fatal car wreck, Douglas County deputies say

MYRTLE CREEK, Ore. -- Alcohol is believed to be a contributor to the death of a 22-year-old man in a car crash Thursday evening, the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office. According to the DCSO, dispatchers heard a report of a single-vehicle crash on Dole Road outside of Myrtle Creek just after 8:30 p.m. on February 2. Deputies said they went out to the scene to find a red SUV that had rolled over onto its top. Emergency personnel responding to the scene found the sole occupant, Conner Jones, 22, of Myrtle Creek, deceased within the vehicle.
DOUGLAS COUNTY, OR
kpic

Myrtle Creek man killed in rollover crash on Dole Road

MYRTLE CREEK, Ore. — A Myrtle Creek man was killed Thursday evening when his vehicle rolled over on Dole Road, the Douglas County Sheriff's Office reported in a media release. Shortly after 8:30 p.m., 911 dispatchers received a report of a single vehicle crash in the 1300 block of...
MYRTLE CREEK, OR
kpic

Coos County Jail visitation reopens February 15

The Coos County Jail will reopen to visitors after two years of tight COVID protocols. The jail is slated to open February 15, with one day of visitation allowed each week for adults in custody. "Thankfully, as we're coming to the end of the COVID restrictions, it allowed us to...
KDRV

One-lane traffic persists for U.S. Highway 101 drivers in Curry County

CURRY COUNTY, Ore. -- Oregon Department of Transportation says today U.S. Highway 101 remains narrowed to one lane at milepost 312 in Curry County. That's where the Oregon Department of Transportation (ODOT) built a temporary lane at the Arizona Slide last month, near Arizona Beach State Recreation Site along Oregon's Pacific Ocean coast.
CURRY COUNTY, OR
kezi.com

Coos County deputies find missing woman with help from public

COOS BAY, Ore. -- The Coos County Sheriff's Office is asking for any tips regarding the whereabouts of a 27-year-old woman who they say was last seen on January 27. The CCSO says Alicia Mariah Tate, 27, of Coos Bay, was last seen by family members on January 27. Alicia...
COOS BAY, OR
focushillsboro.com

Five Oregon Cities To Receive Almost $1.7 Million In Federal Road Safety Money

More than $1.7 million in federal funds has been obtained to enhance street safety in five Oregon cities, Senators Ron Wyden and Jeff Merkley said on Thursday. The money comes from President Biden’s infrastructure package and its accompanying Safe Streets for All program run by the U.S. Department of Transportation. Over the next five years, the federal government will allocate $5 billion to state, municipal, and tribal programs that aim to reduce traffic fatalities and serious injuries by improving the design of roads, crosswalks, and sidewalks across the country.
OREGON STATE
southarkansassun.com

Local News in Oregon: A Man is charged with Attempted Murder, Assault and other Crime Counts for Assaulting his Girlfriend.

An Oregon man, namely Benjamin Obadiah Foster, has been sentenced to two and a half years in prison after pleading guilty to assaulting his girlfriend. She was found bound and severely beaten last week and was taken to a hospital in critical condition. Foster was charged with five felonies, including assault and battery. He served less than 200 days in jail because of the 729 days he spent in jail awaiting trial (Wehner, 2023).
WOLF CREEK, OR
kpic

Full animal shelter leads to call for pet parents in Coos County

COOS COUNTY, Ore. — Coos County Animal Shelter says it's full, and there's a growing need for people willing to adopt a pet. "We are not allowed to close our doors to any of the Coos County residents, so yes, if strays come or owner surrenders come, we do have to admit them, but all the shelters are full," said Jaclyn Rosenburg, Coos County Animal Shelter operator.
COOS COUNTY, OR
kcfmradio.com

Trash Days Could Change; Internships; Community Input Sought; One Antibody No Longer Effective

Customers of Central Coast Disposal, one of the garbage pick-up services in the area, received post cards this week from the other local service advising them of a change coming to the billing system and possibly to garbage pickup days. Brian Enochian, with County Transfer and Recycling, says that’s because County Transfer bought out Central Coast late last year and they’ve been working out the details of combining the two customer data bases.
LANE COUNTY, OR
klcc.org

Coastal communities get grant to enhance accessibility

Eight coastal Oregon communities are getting a grant from Travel Oregon to help improve their accessibility for travelers with disabilities. The funding won’t be enough, in and of itself, to make full-scale infrastructure improvements. Instead, it’s meant to help the towns figure out what resources they already have, and then market those resources to people who need them.
FLORENCE, OR

