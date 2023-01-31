Read full article on original website
kpic
Police: Coos Bay man with two valid warrants arrested during traffic stop
COOS BAY, Ore. — Friday evening Deputy H. Francis with the Coos County Sheriff's Office (CCSO) was patrolling the area of Bunker Hill when she witnessed a traffic violation that occurred directly in front of her vehicle. According to CCSO, Deputy Francis initiated a standard traffic stop, resulting in...
kezi.com
Coos Bay man accused of violating restraining order arrested
COOS BAY, Ore. -- A man who had allegedly violated a restraining order multiple times was arrested Thursday afternoon after shutting the door on deputies who showed up to his house, the Coos County Sheriff’s Office said. According to the CCSO, deputies got a call from a female victim...
kpic
Coos County Police arrest Coos Bay man after he had broken into ex-girlfriends home
COOS BAY, Ore. — The Coos County Sheriff's Office (CCSO) arrested a Coos Bay man after he had broken into his ex-girlfriends home and assaulted her. CCSO says on January 29 their dispatch center received a call about an assault that had occurred on Wygant Road, near the City of Coos Bay.
kpic
Sheriff: Roseburg driver dies after crashing into tree, then being run over by his vehicle
UMPQUA, Ore. — A 60-year-old Roseburg man died in Umpqua Saturday evening after he had crashed and then was run over by his vehicle, the Douglas County Sheriff's Office reported. Around 5:40 p.m. Saturday (Feb. 5), 9-1-1 dispatchers received information of an injury crash in the 12000-block of Hubbard...
KVAL
Coos County Jail to restore social visitation for adults in custody
COOS COUNTY, Ore. — On Thursday the Coos County Sheriff's Office announced that the Corrections Staff will restore social visitation for adults in custody (AIC), starting February 15, 2023. The sheriff's office stated in a press release that social visitations have been put on pause for the last two...
kpic
Trial date set for Coos County woman accused in baby's death
COOS COUNTY, Ore. — A trial date is set for 27-year-old Hayley Steele, the Myrtle Point woman charged with manslaughter in connection with the death of a 10-month-old Coos County boy. At a Friday hearing, a judge scheduled Steele's trial to start February 5, 2024. Steele did not enter...
kezi.com
Alcohol may have contributed to fatal car wreck, Douglas County deputies say
MYRTLE CREEK, Ore. -- Alcohol is believed to be a contributor to the death of a 22-year-old man in a car crash Thursday evening, the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office. According to the DCSO, dispatchers heard a report of a single-vehicle crash on Dole Road outside of Myrtle Creek just after 8:30 p.m. on February 2. Deputies said they went out to the scene to find a red SUV that had rolled over onto its top. Emergency personnel responding to the scene found the sole occupant, Conner Jones, 22, of Myrtle Creek, deceased within the vehicle.
kpic
Myrtle Creek man killed in rollover crash on Dole Road
MYRTLE CREEK, Ore. — A Myrtle Creek man was killed Thursday evening when his vehicle rolled over on Dole Road, the Douglas County Sheriff's Office reported in a media release. Shortly after 8:30 p.m., 911 dispatchers received a report of a single vehicle crash in the 1300 block of...
KDRV
BREAKING: police say manhunt suspect killed two Sunny Valley men and himself
GRANTS PASS, Ore. -- Oregon State Police and Josephine County's Sheriff say today a Wolf Creek man who led a week-long police manhunt killed two Sunny Valley men before his capture. Police say today Benjamin Obadiah Foster is dead today. Grants Pass Police Chief Warren Hensman says today Foster ended...
kpic
Coos County Jail visitation reopens February 15
The Coos County Jail will reopen to visitors after two years of tight COVID protocols. The jail is slated to open February 15, with one day of visitation allowed each week for adults in custody. "Thankfully, as we're coming to the end of the COVID restrictions, it allowed us to...
KDRV
One-lane traffic persists for U.S. Highway 101 drivers in Curry County
CURRY COUNTY, Ore. -- Oregon Department of Transportation says today U.S. Highway 101 remains narrowed to one lane at milepost 312 in Curry County. That's where the Oregon Department of Transportation (ODOT) built a temporary lane at the Arizona Slide last month, near Arizona Beach State Recreation Site along Oregon's Pacific Ocean coast.
kezi.com
Coos County deputies find missing woman with help from public
COOS BAY, Ore. -- The Coos County Sheriff's Office is asking for any tips regarding the whereabouts of a 27-year-old woman who they say was last seen on January 27. The CCSO says Alicia Mariah Tate, 27, of Coos Bay, was last seen by family members on January 27. Alicia...
ijpr.org
Southwest Coast county commissioners select Court Boice to fill vacant state representative seat
The seat was left open after commissioners selected the previous representative, David Brock Smith, to fill another vacancy in the state senate in early January. Four Republican nominees made their case in front of the Curry, Coos and Douglas county commissioners. Commissioners overwhelmingly appointed Court Boice to the seat, with...
focushillsboro.com
Five Oregon Cities To Receive Almost $1.7 Million In Federal Road Safety Money
More than $1.7 million in federal funds has been obtained to enhance street safety in five Oregon cities, Senators Ron Wyden and Jeff Merkley said on Thursday. The money comes from President Biden’s infrastructure package and its accompanying Safe Streets for All program run by the U.S. Department of Transportation. Over the next five years, the federal government will allocate $5 billion to state, municipal, and tribal programs that aim to reduce traffic fatalities and serious injuries by improving the design of roads, crosswalks, and sidewalks across the country.
southarkansassun.com
Local News in Oregon: A Man is charged with Attempted Murder, Assault and other Crime Counts for Assaulting his Girlfriend.
An Oregon man, namely Benjamin Obadiah Foster, has been sentenced to two and a half years in prison after pleading guilty to assaulting his girlfriend. She was found bound and severely beaten last week and was taken to a hospital in critical condition. Foster was charged with five felonies, including assault and battery. He served less than 200 days in jail because of the 729 days he spent in jail awaiting trial (Wehner, 2023).
kpic
Merkley addresses homelessness: 'We're trying to get funding to the local area'
ROSEBURG, Ore. — Oregon Senator Jeff Merkley addressed the homeless in a town hall Saturday in Roseburg. This comes after Governor Tina Kotek declared the homeless crisis an emergency weeks ago. Senator Merkley was at Umpqua Community College where he spoke with the community about tackling the challenges of...
kpic
Full animal shelter leads to call for pet parents in Coos County
COOS COUNTY, Ore. — Coos County Animal Shelter says it's full, and there's a growing need for people willing to adopt a pet. "We are not allowed to close our doors to any of the Coos County residents, so yes, if strays come or owner surrenders come, we do have to admit them, but all the shelters are full," said Jaclyn Rosenburg, Coos County Animal Shelter operator.
yachatsnews.com
Eight coastal chambers — including Yachats, Waldport and Newport — get $201,000 in grants for tourism accessibility studies
If you use a wheelchair or a cane, or a hearing aid or special eyeglasses, how easy — or tough — is it to fully enjoy a visit to the Oregon coast? And to visit more often, stay longer and pump more money into the economies of Yachats, Waldport and surrounding towns?
kcfmradio.com
Trash Days Could Change; Internships; Community Input Sought; One Antibody No Longer Effective
Customers of Central Coast Disposal, one of the garbage pick-up services in the area, received post cards this week from the other local service advising them of a change coming to the billing system and possibly to garbage pickup days. Brian Enochian, with County Transfer and Recycling, says that’s because County Transfer bought out Central Coast late last year and they’ve been working out the details of combining the two customer data bases.
klcc.org
Coastal communities get grant to enhance accessibility
Eight coastal Oregon communities are getting a grant from Travel Oregon to help improve their accessibility for travelers with disabilities. The funding won’t be enough, in and of itself, to make full-scale infrastructure improvements. Instead, it’s meant to help the towns figure out what resources they already have, and then market those resources to people who need them.
