Toledo police holding community meeting for 43612 residents

Toledo police are asking residents who live or work in the 43612 ZIP code — which covers parts of North and West Toledo — to come to a meeting next week on how law enforcement can improve its services and make neighborhoods safer.

The community follow-up meeting will be held from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. Feb. 7 at Eleanor Kahle Senior Center, 1315 Hillcrest Ave.

The meeting is being led by the Toledo Police Department's Community Services Section.

The goal is to “gather feedback, positive outcomes, and discuss what we can do better to make our neighborhoods safer,” an announcement said.