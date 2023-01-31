ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Toledo, OH

Toledo police holding community meeting for 43612 residents

By The Blade
The Blade
The Blade
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=04pGt5_0kXi879H00

Toledo police are asking residents who live or work in the 43612 ZIP code — which covers parts of North and West Toledo — to come to a meeting next week on how law enforcement can improve its services and make neighborhoods safer.

The community follow-up meeting will be held from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. Feb. 7 at Eleanor Kahle Senior Center, 1315 Hillcrest Ave.

The meeting is being led by the Toledo Police Department's Community Services Section.

The goal is to “gather feedback, positive outcomes, and discuss what we can do better to make our neighborhoods safer,” an announcement said.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
13abc.com

TFRD responds to warehouse fire

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The Toledo Fire and Rescue Department responded to a fire at Tri-Dim Filter Corporation Saturday around 6:30 p.m. TFRD told 13abc that the fire started in the interior of the roof. Workers that were inside the building at the time of the fire made it out...
TOLEDO, OH
13abc.com

TFRD: man taken into custody during vacant house fire

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The Toledo Fire and Rescue Department says officials took a man into custody while responding to a vacant house fire Saturday around 8 p.m. TFRD says the fire took place at a house on the corner of Miami Street and Botkins Drive, right next to a gas station.
TOLEDO, OH
13abc.com

TFRD responded to a structure fire Sunday morning

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The Toledo Fire and Rescue Department put out a structure fire Sunday morning. The fire occurred on the 1200 block of Prouty Avenue around 8 a.m., according to TFRD. Firefighters told 13abc the home sustained moderate damage however they are unsure if the fire started in...
TOLEDO, OH
13abc.com

Peaceful Toledo brings awareness to the lack of progress against violence

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The Coalition for Peaceful Toledo Neighborhoods is hosting a press conference Saturday, Jan. 4, at 1:15 p.m. to bring awareness to the lack of progress in the fight against violence to Toledo residents. According to the Peaceful Toledo press release, the conference will take place at...
TOLEDO, OH
WTOL 11

Man found not guilty of Dec. 2021 west Toledo homicide

TOLEDO, Ohio — A 41-year-old man charged in a December 2021 homicide in a west Toledo hotel was found not guilty by a Lucas County jury Thursday. Antwuan Lawson was charged in the strangulation death of William Williams, 53, who was found dead in Relax Inn on Telegraph Road on Dec. 12, 2021.
TOLEDO, OH
13abc.com

Life Revitalization Center closed temporarily due to water pipe issue

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The Life Revitalization Center at Cherry Street Mission Ministries on Monroe Street will be closed temporarily to outside guests due to a water pipe issue. According to the LRC’s press release, both men’s and women’s facilities are operating as usual, offering shelter and hot meals to...
TOLEDO, OH
WTOL 11

One person shot Friday in south Toledo

TOLEDO, Ohio — One person was shot Friday afternoon in south Toledo. Toledo police were called to the 500 block of Shasta Street in south Toledo about 3:30 p.m. A detective said one person was taken to the hospital with a gunshot wound. There are no suspects at this...
TOLEDO, OH
13abc.com

TPD: driver rolls car after hitting parked car

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The Toledo Police Department responded to a rollover crash on Saturday night after the driver hit another vehicle. The crash occurred on East Indiana Avenue when the driver hit a parked car at a high rate of speed, flipping his vehicle, TPD says. Officers arrested the...
TOLEDO, OH
13abc.com

TPD responds to two-vehicle crash Saturday

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The Toledo Police Department responded to a two-vehicle crash Saturday night. Police say the crash occurred on North Detroit Avenue and Berdan Avenue. Occupants of the car told 13abc that the driver of the other car hit them and took off. The occupants added that they...
TOLEDO, OH
13abc.com

TFRD investigating overnight vacant house fire

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Toledo Fire and Rescue is currently investigating a vacant house fire that happened on Bancroft Friday morning. The call came in around 2:10 a.m. for a fire at a house on the 100 block of Bancroft. TFRD confirmed to 13abc that the house was vacant, no...
TOLEDO, OH
13abc.com

Neighborhood Nuisance: Abandoned house turned playground on Burton Ave

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - On Burton Avenue in Toledo, just north of Willys Park, sits an abandoned house that according to neighbors has become a playhouse for neighborhood kids. Neighbors told 13abc they are concerned and want the place gone because the house is not safe. Cheryl Wagner has lived...
TOLEDO, OH
13abc.com

TPD: 15-year-old pronounced dead after shooting on Shasta Dr.

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - One juvenile male was pronounced dead Friday after a shooting on Shasta Drive. According to The Toledo Police Department, officers were dispatched to the 540 block of Shasta Drive. Upon arrival, officers found 15-year-old Donald Hogan suffering from at least one gunshot wound. He was transported...
TOLEDO, OH
k100country.com

Lucas County Fair

The Lucas County Fair Grounds are located at 1406 Key Street in Maumee, Ohio!. To learn more about the Lucas County Fair, please go to lucascountyfair.com.
MAUMEE, OH
cleveland19.com

Vigil held for Huron County woman missing for over 5 years

NORWALK, Ohio (WOIO) - A vigil was held for missing Huron County woman, Amanda Dean, on her 42nd birthday. The mother of four has not been heard from since July 2017. Family, friends, and community members held the vigil outside the Huron County Sheriff’s Office in Norwalk. Up until...
HURON COUNTY, OH
13abc.com

Toledo Police Department charges woman $500 to recover stolen car

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Should you have to pay to get your stolen car back? That’s the question Tiffany Lawrence is asking after the Toledo Police Department tried charging $500 to get her car back from TPD’s impound lot. “Why am I paying anything? That’s what I’m trying...
TOLEDO, OH
13abc.com

TPD looking for suspect accused of shooting man at Zingers bar

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Toledo Police are looking to identify an unknown suspect accused of shooting a man at a Toledo bar overnight. Police say an unknown suspect shot a 31-year-old man after two people assaulted two others, including the shooting victim, at Zingers Bar & Grill in the 900 block of Matzinger late Thursday night. Police do not know the identities of the two assailants. It’s unclear what led up to the assault and the shooting.
TOLEDO, OH
travellens.co

15 Best Things to Do in Defiance, OH

The world doesn’t know how much of a lowkey tourist destination Defiance is!. It is a city and the seat of Defiance County, Ohio. Nestled between Toledo and Fort Wayne, Defiance has a rich history, which is evident in its tourist attractions. However, the intense sense of community appeals...
DEFIANCE, OH
WTOL 11

15-year-old dies after being shot Friday in south Toledo

TOLEDO, Ohio — A teen is dead after a shooting Friday afternoon in south Toledo. Toledo police were called to the 500 block of Shasta Street in south Toledo at about 3:30 p.m. Officers found the victim, 15-year-old Donald Hogan, had been shot at least once. He was taken to the hospital, where he died from his injuries.
TOLEDO, OH
The Blade

The Blade

Toledo, OH
19K+
Followers
15K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

It is The Blade's ongoing mission to be the premier source of breaking news and information for northwest Ohio and southeast Michigan. Whether on mobile, tablet, desktop or print; it's your news however you choose.

 https://www.toledoblade.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy