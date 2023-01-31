The Twilight Exit plan: Open the new Neighbor Lady, hang out on E Cherry for a few more years, then reopen in the new building set to demolish its Central District home

Read full article on original website
Seattle Morgues Running Out of Room as Fentanyl-Related Deaths Skyrocket After City Decriminalizes Drug UseEden ReportsSeattle, WA
Discovering Seattle Washington: Solo Drinking SpotsSom DuttSeattle, WA
Man tries to abduct barista through the drive-through window using a zip-tie lassojustpene50Auburn, WA
The richest woman in Seattle is giving away millionsAsh JurbergSeattle, WA
Exploring Pike Place Market in SeattleEast Coast TravelerSeattle, WA
Iconic Seattle breakfast spot Beth’s Cafe reopens after closing during pandemic
The restaurant’s hours are 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. Wednesday through Friday and 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. on weekends, until further notice.
downtownbellevue.com
Furniture Store, Del-Teet, to Close after 3+ Decades in Bellevue
Located on Northeast 10th Street, the longtime furniture store, Del-Teet, will officially close its door to the public February 28th. After having the same landlord for 37 years, the building is being demolished for an apartment building. The last shopping day of the showroom will be the last day of...
The Stranger
After Suddenly Closing in 2021, Seattle’s Most Hallowed Breakfast Sanctuary Has Reopened
Three weeks ago an ad appeared on Craigslist Seattle looking for servers and kitchen staff for Beth’s Cafe—the crunchy 1950s diner at 73rd and Aurora that closed suddenly around Labor Day of 2021, to great local heartbreak. "We will be reopening on or around January 25th," it read, but then the day came and went and the doors stayed shut.
capitolhillseattle.com
Mosqueda, mother of the Capitol Hill Superblock, could leave Seattle City Hall behind in bid for King County Council
“District 8 is my home, where my husband and I are raising our three-year-old daughter in the North Delridge neighborhood, our pediatrician is in Burien, and our favorite parks span the shoreline of the district from Seahurst to Jack Block,” she said in the campaign announcement. “Our neighborhood is surrounded by working families, play areas and parks, nearby public beaches, bustling small businesses, bike lanes and trails, community centers and childcare, and multiple lines of transit – this is the kind of welcoming and accessible community I hope for all District 8 residents. I will work with urgency, and in collaboration with community and local leaders, to expand economic opportunities and improve the health of every King County neighbor.”
secretseattle.co
The Best Cheap Eats In Seattle For Under $15, According To Locals
Seattle can be an expensive city to live in, especially if you love food. Luckily, you can still find some amazing Seattle restaurants that offer cheap eats! And who better to ask than the locals? We asked our followers on Instagram and Facebook about the best meals in Seattle for under $15. We ended up with a wide range of affordable recommendations including Mexican food, poke, burgers, pizza, and lots of teriyaki. As one local put it, “If ANYONE says anything other than teriyaki they’re not from Seattle.”
How Issaquah, Federal Way are tackling shopping cart theft
ISSAQUAH, Wash. — Many cities in western Washington are dealing with shopping cart theft and abandonment. It's a problem that cities want solved and stores need help with. Shopping cart theft used to be a major issue for the City of Issaquah. “We would drive by the transit center,...
KOMO News
UW student uses TikTok to help Pioneer Square restaurant gain customers before closing
A popular restaurant in Seattle's Pioneer Square will be closing its doors this week as a result of the pandemic however a student at the University of Washington (UW) was able to use his TikTok platform to help that restaurant, Pizza Professionals, finish strong in its last few days. Jayson...
secretseattle.co
The 46 Best Bars In Seattle, According to Seattleites Themselves
Locals know these are the best bars in Seattle. The end of Dry January is swiftly approaching! If you abstained for the past month, you’re probably looking forward to treating yourself to the best possible cocktail that you can find in Seattle. Or maybe you don’t drink at all and you’re just looking for a convivial space to be with other people! Either way, Seattle has hundreds of bars and it can be hard to find the best ones on your own. That’s why we asked local Seattleites for their favorite bars.
seattlemedium.com
Seattle Moving on Homelessness as Encampments Drop
Seattle is putting its money where it’s mouth is on homelessness. The city’s action plan surpassed its goal of identifying 2,000 units of shelter and supportive housing. The city counted a total of 2,065 units of housing for the homeless. The city is spending $153.7 million on homelessness response this year. The King County Regional Homelessness Authority is allocated the biggest portion with $96.9 million in 2023. The big deal is the drop in the number of tents.
Homeowners checking on possible raccoon nest in front yard, locked out of home by intruder
SEATTLE — A man is in custody early Thursday morning after police said he barricaded himself inside a home in Seattle's Wallingford neighborhood. The Seattle Police Department was called just before midnight when homeowners said they were locked out of their home. The homeowners told police they were in the front yard because they thought a raccoon was nesting. The suspect found an opening, got inside the house and locked the homeowners out.
Crews rescue dogs after fire at Seattle dog daycare facility
SEATTLE — A dryer fire at a Seattle dog daycare facility put more than 100 dogs in danger, but firefighters were able to clear the building just after noon. The fire was first reported before 11 a.m. on Wednesday in the 13000 block of Lake City Way NE. Seattle...
KING-5
Seattle's most electrifying historic site
SEATTLE — Inside a massive building at the edge of Boeing Field, steel and steam tell the century-old story of a city on the rise. Michael Aronowitz is a Seattle City Light employee and a bit of a historian when it comes to this 80-foot-tall engineering marvel. "All of...
Peek Inside Seattle’s Most Expensive 5-Star Hotel Room
🎵"I'm a five-star chick, eatin' five-star meals..."🎵. There are not that many 5-star hotels in Seattle. First, we'll show you a few 5-star Seattle hotels and then we'll give you a peek inside the most expensive hotel room we found available in Seattle. Even if you cannot afford to...
I'm a Seattle native and 'equity' is destroying my once beautiful, thriving city
Seattle is obsessed with "equity," the centerpiece of diversity, equity, and inclusion. As a result, the once lovely and livable Emerald City has lost its shine.
q13fox.com
'Knowing what happened here is just such a tragedy': Safety upgrades called for following woman hit and killed
SEATTLE - The intersection where a student from India was hit and killed by police on Monday night, is part of a long envisioned walking and cycling corridor. The Thomas Street Redefined Project has been in the works since 2013 but Seattle Mayor Bruce Harrell cut more than $2 million from it last year.
Washington City Ranked Among Top 10 Best Places To Live
Bankrate ranked this destination at No. 3!
MyNorthwest.com
WSDOT breaks ground to fix one of worst chokepoints in WA
The state is finally breaking ground on a project addressing one of the worst chokepoints in the region, the connection between Interstate 90 and Highway 18 in Snoqualmie. Work on a new interchange is about to begin this week. The congestion at this interchange has become unbearable. On some days,...
Sound Transit announces $1 fare with ORCA LIFT program
On Tuesday, the Sound Transit Board announced that they would be moving forward with a plan to provide cheap and easy access to public transit for those in the community that need it most. Sound Transit officially adopted a $1 fare for ORCA LIFT riders effective March 1, after six...
KING-5
Power outages possible during strong winds expected Friday in western Washington
SEATTLE — The first couple days of February have been unusually quiet with mild temperatures, dry weather, sunshine, and light winds. That quickly changes Friday as a frontal system brings widespread lowland rain, mountain snow, and strong gusty winds. The Seattle National Weather Service issued a High Wind Warning...
KOMO News
118-unit hotel to become enhanced homeless shelter for those in Thurston County
LACEY, Wash. — What was once known as Days Inn on Quinault Drive NE in Lacey will become an enhanced shelter for those experiencing homelessness in Thurston County after the Low Income Housing Institute (LIHI) purchased the building. "With purchase of the Days Inn in Lacey we have a...
