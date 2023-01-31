ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Seattle, WA

The Twilight Exit plan: Open the new Neighbor Lady, hang out on E Cherry for a few more years, then reopen in the new building set to demolish its Central District home

Cover picture for the article
downtownbellevue.com

Furniture Store, Del-Teet, to Close after 3+ Decades in Bellevue

Located on Northeast 10th Street, the longtime furniture store, Del-Teet, will officially close its door to the public February 28th. After having the same landlord for 37 years, the building is being demolished for an apartment building. The last shopping day of the showroom will be the last day of...
BELLEVUE, WA
capitolhillseattle.com

Mosqueda, mother of the Capitol Hill Superblock, could leave Seattle City Hall behind in bid for King County Council

“District 8 is my home, where my husband and I are raising our three-year-old daughter in the North Delridge neighborhood, our pediatrician is in Burien, and our favorite parks span the shoreline of the district from Seahurst to Jack Block,” she said in the campaign announcement. “Our neighborhood is surrounded by working families, play areas and parks, nearby public beaches, bustling small businesses, bike lanes and trails, community centers and childcare, and multiple lines of transit – this is the kind of welcoming and accessible community I hope for all District 8 residents. I will work with urgency, and in collaboration with community and local leaders, to expand economic opportunities and improve the health of every King County neighbor.”
SEATTLE, WA
secretseattle.co

The Best Cheap Eats In Seattle For Under $15, According To Locals

Seattle can be an expensive city to live in, especially if you love food. Luckily, you can still find some amazing Seattle restaurants that offer cheap eats! And who better to ask than the locals? We asked our followers on Instagram and Facebook about the best meals in Seattle for under $15. We ended up with a wide range of affordable recommendations including Mexican food, poke, burgers, pizza, and lots of teriyaki. As one local put it, “If ANYONE says anything other than teriyaki they’re not from Seattle.”
SEATTLE, WA
KING 5

How Issaquah, Federal Way are tackling shopping cart theft

ISSAQUAH, Wash. — Many cities in western Washington are dealing with shopping cart theft and abandonment. It's a problem that cities want solved and stores need help with. Shopping cart theft used to be a major issue for the City of Issaquah. “We would drive by the transit center,...
ISSAQUAH, WA
secretseattle.co

The 46 Best Bars In Seattle, According to Seattleites Themselves

Locals know these are the best bars in Seattle. The end of Dry January is swiftly approaching! If you abstained for the past month, you’re probably looking forward to treating yourself to the best possible cocktail that you can find in Seattle. Or maybe you don’t drink at all and you’re just looking for a convivial space to be with other people! Either way, Seattle has hundreds of bars and it can be hard to find the best ones on your own. That’s why we asked local Seattleites for their favorite bars.
SEATTLE, WA
seattlemedium.com

Seattle Moving on Homelessness as Encampments Drop

Seattle is putting its money where it’s mouth is on homelessness. The city’s action plan surpassed its goal of identifying 2,000 units of shelter and supportive housing. The city counted a total of 2,065 units of housing for the homeless. The city is spending $153.7 million on homelessness response this year. The King County Regional Homelessness Authority is allocated the biggest portion with $96.9 million in 2023. The big deal is the drop in the number of tents.
SEATTLE, WA
KING 5

Homeowners checking on possible raccoon nest in front yard, locked out of home by intruder

SEATTLE — A man is in custody early Thursday morning after police said he barricaded himself inside a home in Seattle's Wallingford neighborhood. The Seattle Police Department was called just before midnight when homeowners said they were locked out of their home. The homeowners told police they were in the front yard because they thought a raccoon was nesting. The suspect found an opening, got inside the house and locked the homeowners out.
SEATTLE, WA
KING-5

Seattle's most electrifying historic site

SEATTLE — Inside a massive building at the edge of Boeing Field, steel and steam tell the century-old story of a city on the rise. Michael Aronowitz is a Seattle City Light employee and a bit of a historian when it comes to this 80-foot-tall engineering marvel. "All of...
SEATTLE, WA
Mega 99.3

Peek Inside Seattle’s Most Expensive 5-Star Hotel Room

🎵"I'm a five-star chick, eatin' five-star meals..."🎵. There are not that many 5-star hotels in Seattle. First, we'll show you a few 5-star Seattle hotels and then we'll give you a peek inside the most expensive hotel room we found available in Seattle. Even if you cannot afford to...
SEATTLE, WA
MyNorthwest.com

WSDOT breaks ground to fix one of worst chokepoints in WA

The state is finally breaking ground on a project addressing one of the worst chokepoints in the region, the connection between Interstate 90 and Highway 18 in Snoqualmie. Work on a new interchange is about to begin this week. The congestion at this interchange has become unbearable. On some days,...
SNOQUALMIE, WA

