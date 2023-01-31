ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fruitland, ID

Comments / 0

Related
livinginthenews.com

Update On UI Extension In Washington County

The Washington County Extension office has seen many changes in the past two years. We said goodbye to Mary Ridout and wished her well on her new adventure, and Cassidy Davis transitioned from our AmeriCorps intern to a 4-H Leader. But we are now fully staffed and ready to move forward making a positive difference in our community! Let’s meet our staff; Tyler O’Donnell from Colorado is our Extension Educator, Mikayla Lincoln-Reed from Parma is our 4-H Program Coordinator, Ethan Sullender from Weiser is our 4-H Program Assistant, Abigail Gardner from Weiser is our AmeriCorps Intern, and Terry Wilkinson from Payette is our Customer Service Specialist/Office Manager. Our office is committed to serving Washington County in any capacity that we can, and would like to hear from you on what your needs might be.
WASHINGTON COUNTY, ID
boisestatepublicradio.org

The push to make Emergency Medical Services 'essential' in Idaho, and why it matters

Last month on the second floor statehouse rotunda, about two dozen uniformed EMS personnel and leadership gathered among displays, handouts and $45 thousand dollar stretchers, all meant to grab the attention of lawmakers. Ada County’s Chief Paramedic, Shawn Rayne, was there. “Issues from funding to recruitment and retention of...
IDAHO STATE
Alina Andras

4 Amazing Burger Spots in Idaho

If you live in Idaho and you love trying new restaurants from time to time, here is a list of four amazing burger spots in Idaho that are well-known for preparing absolutely delicious burgers, using fresh and high-quality ingredients only.
IDAHO STATE
Idaho's Newschannel 7

'He's out there': Where is Michael Vaughan?

FRUITLAND, Idaho — Brandi Neal, the mother of missing Fruitand boy Michael Vaughan, sat in her living room on a cold January day wiping tears from her face. Neal moves to make another attempt, like she has done so many times before, pleading for the return of her 6-year-old blonde, blue-eyed son she calls "Monkey."
FRUITLAND, ID
Idaho State Journal

Police: Idaho substitute teacher arrested for encouraging students to fight in class and videotaping altercations

A substitute teacher was arrested after police say he perpetuated and recorded fights involving students in his classroom. Ettson Arreola was teaching at Syringa Middle School in Caldwell on Thursday when two fights broke out between students in Arreola’s classroom. Both fights — one involving two male students and one involving two female students — were encouraged by Arreola, police said. Additionally, Arreola recorded the fights on video, which was...
CALDWELL, ID
Idaho Capital Sun

‘Taxpayers are asking for relief’: Three property tax bills unveiled in Idaho Legislature

The Idaho Legislature’s House Revenue and Taxation Committee introduced a trio of new property tax bills on Thursday morning in an effort to address one of the top priorities facing Idahoans. Speaker of the House Mike Moyle, R-Star; Sen. C. Scott Grow, R-Eagle; and Rep. Bruce Skaug, R-Nampa, each presented a different property tax bill […] The post ‘Taxpayers are asking for relief’: Three property tax bills unveiled in Idaho Legislature appeared first on Idaho Capital Sun.
IDAHO STATE
KIDO Talk Radio

The Most Popular Idaho Baby Names of 2023

At a time when parents around the nation are choosing fashionable, quirky, or super trendy baby names, BabyCenter reports Idaho parents are going another direction in 2023! And we love it. Kicking off Boise's 2023 baby name season was the birth of sweet baby Elora—the first baby born at St. Luke's Hospital. You can see her beautiful birth announcement here!
IDAHO STATE
KIDO Talk Radio

Idaho Has One Of The Best ‘Mom and Pop’ Restaurants In America

There's nothing better than being able to support local businesses!. A restaurant in Caldwell has made a list of America's Best 'Mom and Pop' Restaurants For Incredible Comfort Food. There's nothing better than being able to enjoy some amazing comfort food that provides that nostalgic feeling of having a home cooked meal after a long day. You better not be counting calories because the best comfort food is there to give you a warm and fuzzy feeling.
CALDWELL, ID
Idaho State Journal

Idaho breakfast spots adjusting to high cost of eggs, inflation pressure

Selling breakfast or brunch dishes used to yield decent profits for restaurants. That’s because many breakfast and brunch dishes feature eggs, a food whose low prices allowed for healthy profit margins — until recently. The price of eggs has risen steeply over the past year, in part due to aggressive measures to reduce the spread of bird flu. Around 40 million laying hens in the U.S. have died from the...
BOISE, ID
Idaho's Newschannel 7

Boise Police: Missing woman 'located and is safe'

BOISE, Idaho — Boise Police say the missing vulnerable 18-year-old woman they were searching for was found Saturday night and is safe. The woman was reported missing by the Boise Police Department around 8:20 p.m. Saturday after she was last seen around 4:40 p.m. in the area of Fairview Avenue and Five Mile Road.
BOISE, ID
Idaho's Newschannel 7

Nampa Amazon warehouse cited by OSHA

NAMPA, Idaho — This article originally appeared in the Idaho Press. The U.S. Department of Labor announced on Wednesday that Amazon exposed workers to unsafe conditions and ergonomic hazards at three warehouses, including the one in Nampa. At all the locations, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration found workers...
NAMPA, ID

Comments / 0

Community Policy