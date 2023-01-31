The Washington County Extension office has seen many changes in the past two years. We said goodbye to Mary Ridout and wished her well on her new adventure, and Cassidy Davis transitioned from our AmeriCorps intern to a 4-H Leader. But we are now fully staffed and ready to move forward making a positive difference in our community! Let’s meet our staff; Tyler O’Donnell from Colorado is our Extension Educator, Mikayla Lincoln-Reed from Parma is our 4-H Program Coordinator, Ethan Sullender from Weiser is our 4-H Program Assistant, Abigail Gardner from Weiser is our AmeriCorps Intern, and Terry Wilkinson from Payette is our Customer Service Specialist/Office Manager. Our office is committed to serving Washington County in any capacity that we can, and would like to hear from you on what your needs might be.

