Chris Brown throws temper tantrum after Grammys 2023 loss: ‘Who the f–k is this?’
Is ya man … on the floor … throwing a temper tantrum … over his 2023 Grammys loss? After Robert Glasper won the award for Best R&B Album for “Black Radio III” on Sunday, Chris Brown took to his Instagram Story to, well, be a sore loser. “BRO WHO THE F–K IS THIS?” the “Breezy” creator, 33, captioned a screenshot of his Google search of Glasper, which described the 44-year-old Houston native as “an American pianist, record producer, songwriter and musical arranger with a career that bridges several different musical and artistic genres.” Atop Glasper’s accolades, which include four previous Grammy wins, Brown once...
Latest development about former talk show host Wendy Williams
RadarOnline.com has learned that Wendy Williams is reportedly “sad and lonely” as she spends all of her time penned up alone in her New York City penthouse. The 58-year-old former talk show host continues to battle a series of alleged health problems and financial hardships.
No One Wanted Trevor Noah to Talk to Them at the Grammys
It’s not often people want to sit farther from the stage at an awards show, but you could practically hear the seats scooting backward at the Grammys Sunday night as host Trevor Noah made his way through the crowd. After an energetic introductory performance from Bad Bunny, Noah—now on his third consecutive year as Grammys emcee—handled his duties confidently. And yet, the energy in the room felt vaguely like the end of a Zoom meeting. As the comedian worked the crowd, strolling from table to table, guests’ eyes seemed fixed on the centerpiece in front of them, or on the...
The 2023 Grammys Is Already Facing Backlash After Leaving A Bunch Of Artists Out Of Its In Memoriam Segment
The 2023 Grammys honored a bunch of people including Olivia Newton-John, Lisa Marie Presley, Stephen "tWitch" Boss, and Takeoff — but it also left out a lot.
