New Mexico vs. Utah State prediction and odds for Wednesday, February 1 (Back Lobos on road)

Two teams fighting for Mountain West positioning meet in Logan, Utah on Wednesday night between New Mexico and Utah State. Not only are both teams competing to get to the top of the conference standings, each team is looking to notch a quality win over one another in a mid-major conference that doesn’t have as many opportunities ahead of Selection Sunday. New Mexico is 18-3 on the year while Utah State needs a few more victories at 17-5.
Red Wave Report Podcast: Fresno State February Signing Day Breakdown

The end of January proved to be a busy time for the Fresno State football program as they have added eight new commitments, three new assistant coaches and have to replace one more. Listen in as BarkBoard breaks down today's National Signing Day class of eight new Bulldog signees one-by-one and discusses the latest happenings with the football and men's basketball programs.
Grading San Jose State basketball: A Mountain West midterm report card

Spring semester started last week at San Jose State, so it is rather early to be thinking about midterm exams, even for the most studious of students. However, because last week also marked the halfway point of Mountain West Conference basketball season, now is certainly a good time to consider what midterm grades that men’s and women’s basketball would have.
Eagles Quarterback Jalen Hurts Breaks Hearts Across America After Debuting Girlfriend During NFC Championship Celebrations

It’s the sound of hearts breaking across Philadelphia and the state of Pennsylvania… and let’s be honest, everywhere else in the country, too. Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts made a very rare public appearance with his girlfriend Bryonna “Bry” Burrows after the NFC Championship game this past Sunday, which is a surprise to many fans, as he is extremely private about his life outside of football.
Volunteers needed for 2024 Super Bowl in Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The NFL’s biggest game is set to make its mark on Las Vegas for the first time ever next year. In order for the city to host the NFL championship, the Las Vegas Super Bowl Host Committee is in need of volunteers. According to...
Arizona vs. Oregon: How to watch live stream, TV channel, NCAAB start time

The Oregon Ducks are 11-3 against the #5 Arizona Wildcats since January of 2016, and they'll have a chance to extend that success Thursday. Oregon and the Wildcats will face off in a Pac-12 battle at 10:30 p.m. ET at McKale Memorial Center. Both teams seek to continue their momentum from their previous wins.
