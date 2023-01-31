Here's to 37

I was excited a few weeks back when key Notre Dame target Justin Smith of Chicago announced he would be making his commitment on his birthday, January 31. I thought it meant good things for Notre Dame but it also meant I had another birthday buddy out in this world.

Smith later came out and declared that he didn’t want to rush things and instead will be holding off on making a commitment to any school anytime soon. Shucks, that would have been fun. I do hope he’s enjoying his birthday despite it being literally -2 when I woke up this morning.

Anyway, 37 years ago today I came into the world on what was a pretty big week.

To review –

Sunday that week, the ’85 Bears put a bow on their season by roughing up the Patriots in one of the most lopsided Super Bowls to date.

Tuesday saw an American tragedy play out on live television as Space Shuttle Challenger blew up just after lifting off, killing all of the crew.

And I Friday I decided to show up a couple weeks early from when I was supposed to see the outside world.

If you’re doing the math at home that makes me 37. In full disclosure, 36 brought one incredible joy as my son born this past summer. The other positives of the past year could probably all be counted on one hand, however.

With that said, I just want to take a moment on my birthday to thank each of you for visiting this site and making it take off like you all have. I’m excited for what’s to come with a few plans the team and I have come up with for this next year.

A podcast is in the works, recordings are in fact already taking place. We’ll post it here for your consumption when we stack a few more episodes.

More in-person coverage at games is to come, something we’re all excited about.

And what about a Fighting Irish Wire tailgate before a Notre Dame home game this year – is that something you’d be interested in?

Thank you all for making this site work as it’s become more than just a hobby for me and instead a passion that I look forward to working on each day. A big shoutout to my team of Jeff Feyerer, Geoffrey Clark, Michael Chen, and John Kennedy as well. These guys make this site go with their ideas and passions and I can’t thank them enough (even if Mike is trying to pull a James Laurinaitis and head home to Buckeyes Wire).

Thank you all again as well and in my Mike Anello year (the greatest special teams player in Notre Dame history…I’m not kidding), I look forward to shaking down the thunder with all of you some more.

