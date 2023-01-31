Read full article on original website
KATV
Wide portion of south Arkansas without electricity as ice-covered trees fall on powerlines
SHERIDAN, Ark. (KATV) — Across the state, Arkansans witnessed ice storms and many are dealing with power outages. A lot of outages have been from trees and tree limbs falling onto powerlines. In Sheridan, a giant tree knocked down powerlines and caused a lot of the downtown area to...
KATV
7 on 7: The biggest stories from last week you might've missed
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — Here are the biggest news stories that had you all talking during the week of Jan. 29- Feb. 4:. 1. Gov. Huckabee Sanders ushers in February with 'Black History Month' proclamation. LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — Gov. Huckabee Sanders makes a proclamation on Tuesday officially declaring...
KATV
Road to Miss Arkansas 2023: Miss Johnson County Tara Ross
Little Rock (KATV) — Miss Johnson County Tara Ross is heading to the Miss Arkansas Competition for the first time. The Lamar native will do a flag twirling routine to the song "River" for her talent. Ross graduates from Arkansas Tech University in May with a major in Ag...
