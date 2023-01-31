Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
KXII.com
Car repair shops expecting hectic week as repairs from the ice storm begin
SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - The sun is out, the ice has melted and cars are hitting the road again. Many of them are heading straight for the shop. Throughout the ice storm, Sherman police say it saw almost three dozen crashes and over 30 motor assists. Ron West, Owner of...
KOCO
Crews respond to several grass fires across Oklahoma
NICOMA PARK, Okla. — On Saturday, crews responded to several grass fires across Oklahoma. Around 2 p.m., multiple agencies responded to a grass fire in Nicoma Park. Two homes were evacuated but no structures were damaged. No injuries were reported but several acres of grass were burned. Spencer and...
KFOR
Rain, few flakes possible Tuesday into Wednesday
A good rain is on the way for the state, which is much needed given the ongoing drought. After a nice weather day Sunday, look for increasing clouds late and some patchy fog to form. Monday will be even warmer with upper 60s and more wind ahead of our next storm system.
Last freeze? Here’s when we leave winter behind
As Central Texas continues to pick up the pieces, chainsaw broken tree limbs and slowly watch power restoration numbers climb, you may be ready to leave winter behind.
KTEN.com
Smoky fire at Denison mobile home park
DENISON, Texas (KTEN) — Firefighters from multiple agencies tackled a blaze at the Oak Creek RV and Mobile Home Park in Denison on Sunday afternoon. Residents told KTEN they heard some kind of explosion when the fire broke out in the 100 block of Webster Lane, off FM 1417 west of Grayson College.
KXII.com
Latest on road conditions in southern Oklahoma
ARDMORE, Okla. (KXII) - In the Ardmore area, roads were mostly clear Wednesday morning, though the National Weather Service expects a new wave of snow to change that. Windmills were frozen and News 12 spotted many drivers traveling at a regular speed north of Springer. But in Love County, the roads were more hazardous.
KXII.com
Dealing with potholes after icy road conditions
SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - Icy roads, now melting, but not without leaving a mark. Grayson County Commissioner, Jeff Whitmire said, “So there’s a lot of moisture that’s worked its way down, gone through that surface so the subsurface is what’s really causing the cracks and the breaks, so there’s going to be a lot of potholes coming up. "
KTEN.com
Warm to start, cold to end… a January recap
(KTEN) – After an exceptionally warm start to the new year, the first month of 2023 had a brutally cold end. Record warmth hit Texoma with temperatures in the 80s on January 10 and January 11, allowing Sherman, Texas to break the record high temp for those two consecutive days.
OHP Issues Warning To Oklahoma Drivers
Oklahoma Highway Patrol Trooper Eric Foster urges caution while driving as Oklahoma is hit by another winter weather event.
KTEN.com
Ice storm impact on Texoma business
DURANT, Okla. (KTEN) — Many Texoma businesses were forced to close their doors during this week's lingering winter ice storm. "We lost 20 percent of our monthly revenue with being closed this week," said Brenda Dewald with Lost Street Brewery in Durant. Her establishment shut down for four consecutive...
KTEN.com
Multi-day ice storm brings slick conditions to Texoma
(KTEN) – As the calendar turned from January to February, Texoma was dealing with a messy winter storm. Winter Storm Warnings, Winter Weather Advisories, and Ice Storm Warnings were all issued throughout the event. For some, this was the first Ice Storm Warning since 2009. The onset of the...
everythinglubbock.com
Can kids ride in the bed of a truck in Texas?
HOUSTON (KIAH) — When you were a kid, you may have ridden in the back of a pickup truck as you cruised down the road unbelted. Cautious drivers understand intuitively how dangerous that is, but is it illegal?. The short answer is yes, it is illegal. Texas law has...
KTEN.com
Winter storm has an impact at the pump
(KTEN) — If you've been out on the roads during the ice storm, you may have noticed a change in gas prices. "It just keeps going up," said Daniel Ramirez. Before the winter storm, in some parts of Texoma, gas prices for unleaded fuel had dropped under $3. On...
KOCO
Vehicles involved in several crashes throughout Oklahoma after third round of ice hit
Several vehicles have been involved in crashes throughout Thursday morning throughout Oklahoma, including two crashes that were deadly. Authorities say a semitrailer driver died, and a passenger was injured after several vehicles were involved in a crash around 1:20 a.m. on Interstate 40 in Custer County. A second deadly crash was reported on State Highway 33 in Payne County.
Wild Winter Weather in Texas Prompts Man to Pilot Unusual Vehicle on Public Roads
if your truck can't make it on the snow roads of Texas, maybe your airboat will. The post Wild Winter Weather in Texas Prompts Man to Pilot Unusual Vehicle on Public Roads appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
Winter weather in North Texas: Beautiful ice photos
The ice on elevated surfaces, including power lines and trees, will melt Friday when the sun returns. Until then, many North Texans, including CBS 11 journalists are snapping pics! The ice on elevated surfaces, including power lines and trees, will melt Friday when the sun returns. Until then, many North Texans, including CBS 11 journalists are snapping pics! The ice on elevated surfaces, including power lines and trees, will melt Friday when the sun returns. The ice on elevated surfaces, including power lines and trees, will melt Friday when the sun...
fox4news.com
Crash on I-30 in Dallas leaves 1 dead, 1 injured
DALLAS - Several lanes along I-30 had to be closed for a time Sunday morning because of a fatal crash involving three vehicles in Dallas. The wreck happened just before 3 a.m., in the westbound lanes of the interstate, near Chalk Hill Road. The cause of the crash is still...
KTUL
Winter weather continues Wednesday afternoon, will create difficult travel conditions
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Several Green Country counties will remain under a Winter Weather Advisory until noon Thursday. Monday and Tuesday brought sleet into the area, creating slick travel conditions and coating side streets with a layer of ice. City of Tulsa crews and ODOT have been working around...
Power outages leaves Central Texas families fighting for warmth
TEMPLE, Texas — Central Texans are starting to see the impacts of the winter storm with even more crashes, fallen trees and power outages. Geographically there's been widespread power outages. Hundreds of thousands of Texans are trying to figure out how to stay warm, including many of us here in Central Texas.
Comments / 0