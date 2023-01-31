Read full article on original website
Related
news4sanantonio.com
9-year-old from Pennsylvania graduates from high school
Imagine being nine years old and you already hold a high school diploma. Well, that is the case for one boy from Pennsylvania. "I've never seen a 9-year-old graduate." but that's just what 9-year-old David Balogun has done graduating from Reach Cyber Charter School in Harrisburg. David took classes remotely...
news4sanantonio.com
Fact Check Team: More COVID-19 vaccine mandates being repealed for workers
WASHINGTON (TND) — In New York City, public and private sector employees had to be vaccinated against COVID-19 or face termination from their jobs but in November, the city lifted that mandate for the private sector. Now, it's up to private employers to decide whether or not they require...
news4sanantonio.com
'It would mean that they finally believe us': New bill targets domestic abuse survivors
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — An Oklahoma lawmaker is bringing forward a bill this legislative session that if passed would give courts more discretion when sentencing crimes where domestic abuse was determined to be a significant factor. Rep. Toni Hasenbeck, R-District 65, is still putting the finishing touches on the...
news4sanantonio.com
Harry Whittington, longtime Texas GOP supporter shot by Dick Cheney, dies
A potent Democratic machine used to dominate Texas politics. But Harry Whittington was among those who helped change that, methodically aggrandizing the state’s Republican Party as it rose to power in the last century. Whittington, an old-school Austin attorney and GOP heavyweight, died early Saturday morning after a short...
news4sanantonio.com
Gov. Greg Abbott issues disaster declaration for Texas ice storm
Four days after an ice storm left hundreds of thousands of Texans without power, Gov. Greg Abbott issued a disaster declaration for seven counties impacted by the severe weather. Subfreezing temperatures combined with rain to produce a nasty storm that coated much of the Texas Hill Country in ice, toppling...
news4sanantonio.com
Arborist advice: caring for your trees after the ice storm
It's still too early to know the full impact the ice storm has had on trees across Central Texas, but as the cleanup continues this weekend, many people are sizing up the damage. Chief Meteorologist Chikage Windler spoke with a tree expert to find out what should be done now...
Comments / 0