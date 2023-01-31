ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pennsylvania State

Comments / 0

Related
news4sanantonio.com

9-year-old from Pennsylvania graduates from high school

Imagine being nine years old and you already hold a high school diploma. Well, that is the case for one boy from Pennsylvania. "I've never seen a 9-year-old graduate." but that's just what 9-year-old David Balogun has done graduating from Reach Cyber Charter School in Harrisburg. David took classes remotely...
HARRISBURG, PA
news4sanantonio.com

Harry Whittington, longtime Texas GOP supporter shot by Dick Cheney, dies

A potent Democratic machine used to dominate Texas politics. But Harry Whittington was among those who helped change that, methodically aggrandizing the state’s Republican Party as it rose to power in the last century. Whittington, an old-school Austin attorney and GOP heavyweight, died early Saturday morning after a short...
TEXAS STATE
news4sanantonio.com

Gov. Greg Abbott issues disaster declaration for Texas ice storm

Four days after an ice storm left hundreds of thousands of Texans without power, Gov. Greg Abbott issued a disaster declaration for seven counties impacted by the severe weather. Subfreezing temperatures combined with rain to produce a nasty storm that coated much of the Texas Hill Country in ice, toppling...
TEXAS STATE
news4sanantonio.com

Arborist advice: caring for your trees after the ice storm

It's still too early to know the full impact the ice storm has had on trees across Central Texas, but as the cleanup continues this weekend, many people are sizing up the damage. Chief Meteorologist Chikage Windler spoke with a tree expert to find out what should be done now...
AUSTIN, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy