KRON4 News

Suspect arrested in San Francisco Jewish synagogue shooting

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — A man who allegedly fired multiple shots at a Jewish synagogue in San Francisco's Richmond District was arrested Friday and may also be linked to another incident where he brandished a firearm at a San Francisco theater, according to the San Francisco Police Department. Following Wednesday's shooting at the synagogue, SFPD […]
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
sfstandard.com

Boys Robbed 53-Year-Old Woman’s Scooter on San Francisco Street

Three boys robbed a woman of her scooter Tuesday night, San Francisco police said. Officers responded to a report of a robbery at approximately 8:37 p.m. at Valencia and 23rd streets. The 53-year-old victim told officers that three teenage boy suspects approached her while she was on her scooter and...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
KTVU FOX 2

Missing kayaker found dead in Tomales Bay, sheriff says

TOMALES, Calif. - A missing kayaker was found dead Wednesday in the waters of Tomales Bay. Clinton Yoshio Koga, a 39-year-old from Brentwood, was located by a dive team around 4:15 p.m., approximately 100 yards from the shore of Lawson's Landing. He had gone missing Jan. 27 while fishing with his friends.
TOMALES, CA
KTVU FOX 2

Catalytic converter thieves hit San Francisco neighborhood over and over

SAN FRANCISCO - People in one San Francisco neighborhood say they're fed up after being targeted by catalytic converter thieves, over and over again. The owners of the Toyota Prius cars parked along Shotwell Street in the Mission District say thieves have stolen catalytic converters four times in less than four months.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
KRON4 News

San Jose police officer shot by suspect in standoff

SAN JOSE, Calif. (KRON) — A San Jose police officer was shot during a standoff Friday night, according to the San Jose Police Department. At around 10:30 p.m., two officers conducted a traffic stop in the area of King and Story Roads. The suspect exited his car and began to shoot at the two officers, […]
SAN JOSE, CA
People

Kayaker, 39, Found Dead Days After He Went Missing While Crabbing in Calif. Bay with Friends

A U.S. Coast Guard official said "it was windy" the day Clinton Yoshio Koga, of Brentwood, disappeared while retrieving a crabbing cage in Tomales Bay Officials in California say a missing kayaker has been found after he disappeared late last week while crabbing. Clinton Yoshio Koga, 39, of Brentwood, was reported missing Friday evening after he ventured on kayak into Tomales Bay "to retrieve a crabbing cage," according to a press release from the Marin County Sheriff's Office. California Recovery Divers, a volunteer aquatic search group, recovered the kayaker's...
MARIN COUNTY, CA
crimevoice.com

Adult and Two Juveniles Arrested in Connection to Fatal Stabbing of Santa Rosa Man

Santa Rosa Police have arrested three people, all of whom are reportedly related, in connection to a fatal stabbing late last month. According to a press release posted to Facebook, police had responded on the night of January 25 to a report of a fight near the intersection of Dutton and Sebastopol. Responding officers were reportedly told that the fight had involved three men, and that two of them had fled in a green Honda sedan.
SANTA ROSA, CA
KTVU FOX 2

18-year-old shot and killed at Santa Cruz County party identified

BOULDER CREEK, Calif. - The Santa Cruz County Sheriff has identified the 18-year-old who was shot and killed Saturday night at a house party in Boulder Creek. Rowan Parham, of Soquel, died that night after shots were fired by another at the party, according to officials. Authorities arrested the suspect...
SANTA CRUZ COUNTY, CA
CBS San Francisco

Suspects arrested in East Bay strong arm robbery crime spree

OAKLAND -- Three male suspects have been arrested in connection with multiple robberies committed in January in Oakland and in other East Bay communities.The identities of the suspects were not released, but Oakland police said they were arrested on Jan. 31 after a diligent investigation. On Thursday, the Alameda County District Attorney's Office charged two of the suspects in the crime spree. The third suspect was not charged. Investigators said the men were charged in the following robberies.The first robbery occurred on January 17 just after 11:00 a.m. in the 4400 block of Foothill Boulevard. As the victim entered a...
OAKLAND, CA
NBC Bay Area

Two Hurt in Cable Car Crash in San Francisco

Police are investigating a crash between a cable car and another vehicle in San Francisco Wednesday evening. The incident happened around 6 p.m. at Washington and Hyde in the Nob Hill neighborhood. Officials said that two Muni drivers on board were hurt. But they are expected to be OK. Video...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
KRON4 News

Boy dies in early morning shooting in Oakland

OAKLAND, Calif. (KRON) — The Oakland Police Department is investigating the fatal shooting of a male juvenile early Friday morning. Officers responded to reports of a shooting on the 8000 block of Dowling Street around 1:32 a.m. Police said they found the juvenile victim suffering from apparent gunshot wounds. The victim was pronounced dead at […]
OAKLAND, CA
SFist

Massive Anti-Human Trafficking Bust in East Bay Leads to Arrest of 13 People, Identification of 30 Survivors

Thirteen individuals were arrested in a massive anti-human trafficking operation in Contra Costa County undertaken in late January, the Chronicle reported. The Contra Costa Human Trafficking Task Force, which was founded in 2018, as well as several other East Bay law enforcement agency partners, carried out eight separate busts between January 23 and January 28. Authorities said they identified 30 survivors of human trafficking, all of whom were offered resources and services from specialized advocates.
CONTRA COSTA COUNTY, CA

