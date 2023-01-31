Read full article on original website
Shop Local And Find The Perfect Gift At Concord's Valentine's Day Boutique This SundayVince MartellacciConcord, CA
Suspect arrested in San Francisco Jewish synagogue shooting
SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — A man who allegedly fired multiple shots at a Jewish synagogue in San Francisco's Richmond District was arrested Friday and may also be linked to another incident where he brandished a firearm at a San Francisco theater, according to the San Francisco Police Department. Following Wednesday's shooting at the synagogue, SFPD […]
Joseph Gavin remembered after fatal collision in San Jose
SAN JOSE, Calif. (KRON) — A week has passed since 14-year-old Joseph Gavin died in a solo vehicle accident making him the first person in San Jose to die this year from a traffic collision. A girl who was also in the car died at the hospital. Police said the car was speeding, and the […]
sfstandard.com
Boys Robbed 53-Year-Old Woman’s Scooter on San Francisco Street
Three boys robbed a woman of her scooter Tuesday night, San Francisco police said. Officers responded to a report of a robbery at approximately 8:37 p.m. at Valencia and 23rd streets. The 53-year-old victim told officers that three teenage boy suspects approached her while she was on her scooter and...
KTVU FOX 2
Missing kayaker found dead in Tomales Bay, sheriff says
TOMALES, Calif. - A missing kayaker was found dead Wednesday in the waters of Tomales Bay. Clinton Yoshio Koga, a 39-year-old from Brentwood, was located by a dive team around 4:15 p.m., approximately 100 yards from the shore of Lawson's Landing. He had gone missing Jan. 27 while fishing with his friends.
Experts ID suspected mountain lion cub who attacked Bay Area boy, don't believe it's vicious
"We are going to give our son all the love and care he needs, and then when he is absolutely ready, we'll start hiking again because that is what we do," 5-year-old Jack's dad said after the mountain lion attack.
KTVU FOX 2
Road rage results in machete attack on San Jose food delivery driver: VIDEO
SAN JOSE, Calif. - A San Jose DoorDash driver was attacked by a driver with a machete in a bizarre episode of road rage. Jerry Gonzales said he was making a delivery Monday night near Blossom Hill Road and Snell Avenue when he was approached from behind by a driver flashing his brights.
KSBW.com
No major injuries in officer involved shooting in Santa Cruz Friday Morning
SANTA CRUZ, Calif. — The Santa Cruz Police Department reported there was an officer-involved shooting Saturday morning. They say neither the officers nor the suspect were seriously injured or wounded by a gunshot. It happened on the 300 block of Lee Street at 6 a.m. Santa Cruz police arrested...
KTVU FOX 2
Catalytic converter thieves hit San Francisco neighborhood over and over
SAN FRANCISCO - People in one San Francisco neighborhood say they're fed up after being targeted by catalytic converter thieves, over and over again. The owners of the Toyota Prius cars parked along Shotwell Street in the Mission District say thieves have stolen catalytic converters four times in less than four months.
San Jose police officer shot by suspect in standoff
SAN JOSE, Calif. (KRON) — A San Jose police officer was shot during a standoff Friday night, according to the San Jose Police Department. At around 10:30 p.m., two officers conducted a traffic stop in the area of King and Story Roads. The suspect exited his car and began to shoot at the two officers, […]
Vehicle filmed spinning donuts on top of Botts dots in San Lorenzo
A vehicle was filmed spinning donuts on top of dots installed on roadways in San Lorenzo on Friday. The dots had been installed to prevent sideshow activity on Wednesday, according to the Alameda County Sheriff's Office.
KTVU FOX 2
Fentanyl, ghost gun, thousands of dollars found in Oakland home bound for Tenderloin
San Francisco police recovered several pounds of narcotics, thousands of dollars, a ghost gun and additional pieces of evidence in an Oakland home Wednesday evening, officials said. A majority of the narcotics found was fentanyl and was “earmarked" for the Tenderloin neighborhood in San Francisco.
Kayaker, 39, Found Dead Days After He Went Missing While Crabbing in Calif. Bay with Friends
A U.S. Coast Guard official said "it was windy" the day Clinton Yoshio Koga, of Brentwood, disappeared while retrieving a crabbing cage in Tomales Bay Officials in California say a missing kayaker has been found after he disappeared late last week while crabbing. Clinton Yoshio Koga, 39, of Brentwood, was reported missing Friday evening after he ventured on kayak into Tomales Bay "to retrieve a crabbing cage," according to a press release from the Marin County Sheriff's Office. California Recovery Divers, a volunteer aquatic search group, recovered the kayaker's...
crimevoice.com
Adult and Two Juveniles Arrested in Connection to Fatal Stabbing of Santa Rosa Man
Santa Rosa Police have arrested three people, all of whom are reportedly related, in connection to a fatal stabbing late last month. According to a press release posted to Facebook, police had responded on the night of January 25 to a report of a fight near the intersection of Dutton and Sebastopol. Responding officers were reportedly told that the fight had involved three men, and that two of them had fled in a green Honda sedan.
KTVU FOX 2
18-year-old shot and killed at Santa Cruz County party identified
BOULDER CREEK, Calif. - The Santa Cruz County Sheriff has identified the 18-year-old who was shot and killed Saturday night at a house party in Boulder Creek. Rowan Parham, of Soquel, died that night after shots were fired by another at the party, according to officials. Authorities arrested the suspect...
Suspects arrested in East Bay strong arm robbery crime spree
OAKLAND -- Three male suspects have been arrested in connection with multiple robberies committed in January in Oakland and in other East Bay communities.The identities of the suspects were not released, but Oakland police said they were arrested on Jan. 31 after a diligent investigation. On Thursday, the Alameda County District Attorney's Office charged two of the suspects in the crime spree. The third suspect was not charged. Investigators said the men were charged in the following robberies.The first robbery occurred on January 17 just after 11:00 a.m. in the 4400 block of Foothill Boulevard. As the victim entered a...
VIDEO: Road rage leads to machete attack on DoorDash driver in San Jose
SAN JOSE, Calif. (KRON) — A delivery driver says he deals with aggressive drivers every day on the job but never dealt with a situation like this one. He says he is thankful that he caught it on camera to help police. He also suggests all drivers be vigilant. Terrifying road rage in San Jose. […]
Missing San Francisco teen found dead in the Bayview, police say
The 18-year-old was reported missing in early January.
NBC Bay Area
Two Hurt in Cable Car Crash in San Francisco
Police are investigating a crash between a cable car and another vehicle in San Francisco Wednesday evening. The incident happened around 6 p.m. at Washington and Hyde in the Nob Hill neighborhood. Officials said that two Muni drivers on board were hurt. But they are expected to be OK. Video...
Boy dies in early morning shooting in Oakland
OAKLAND, Calif. (KRON) — The Oakland Police Department is investigating the fatal shooting of a male juvenile early Friday morning. Officers responded to reports of a shooting on the 8000 block of Dowling Street around 1:32 a.m. Police said they found the juvenile victim suffering from apparent gunshot wounds. The victim was pronounced dead at […]
SFist
Massive Anti-Human Trafficking Bust in East Bay Leads to Arrest of 13 People, Identification of 30 Survivors
Thirteen individuals were arrested in a massive anti-human trafficking operation in Contra Costa County undertaken in late January, the Chronicle reported. The Contra Costa Human Trafficking Task Force, which was founded in 2018, as well as several other East Bay law enforcement agency partners, carried out eight separate busts between January 23 and January 28. Authorities said they identified 30 survivors of human trafficking, all of whom were offered resources and services from specialized advocates.
