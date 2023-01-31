Woman in Corporate Sales Catches Vendor’s Nasty ‘Locker Room Talk’ About Her, Handles It Like a Boss

Read full article on original website
Related
Internet Slams ‘Nasty, Selfish’ Man for Refusing to Watch Baby so Wife Can Sleep
A woman is furious — and exhausted — after her husband refused to watch their baby so she could catch up on some sleep just because it was his day off from work. Sharing her situation on parenting forum Mumsnet, the sleepy mom explained that she was up all night with their fussy baby and was desperate for some rest. Meanwhile, her husband spent the night "happily snoring away on the sofa."
Reddit Slams ‘Unfit Husband’ Who Refused to Help His Wife Recover From Surgery: ‘Divorce and Seek Custody’
Reddit is slamming a husband who refused to tend to his kids and stay home while his wife, who he called "ungrateful," recovered from surgery. "I had same day surgery. I was not allowed to drive myself to and from the hospital and was to have someone with me for 24 hours following surgery. I asked my husband to take me there and to take care of me. He agreed, which was a big reason I went ahead with it," the woman who had surgery wrote via Reddit.
94.3 Lite FM
Poughkeepsie, NY
34K+
Followers
17K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT
94.3 Lite FM Hudson Valley plays relaxing favorites while you work. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.https://943litefm.com
Comments / 0