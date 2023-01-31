CONROE, TX – The 7th Annual Miles for Meals 5K/10K Walk Run, “Run to E-Race the Waitlist” is scheduled for Saturday, March 4 at B-52 Brewery in Conroe. The fun-raiser allows family members, friends, and community partners to better the lives of homebound seniors by supporting Meals on Wheels Montgomery County (MOWMC) whose mission is to deliver nutritious meals, provide transportation, and caring connections to local homebound seniors.

