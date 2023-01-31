Read full article on original website
Run to E-Race the Waitlist during Annual Miles for Meals
CONROE, TX – The 7th Annual Miles for Meals 5K/10K Walk Run, “Run to E-Race the Waitlist” is scheduled for Saturday, March 4 at B-52 Brewery in Conroe. The fun-raiser allows family members, friends, and community partners to better the lives of homebound seniors by supporting Meals on Wheels Montgomery County (MOWMC) whose mission is to deliver nutritious meals, provide transportation, and caring connections to local homebound seniors.
New Danville Volunteers Honored With Governor’s Volunteer Award
WILLIS, TX – Diana and Glen Egley, long-time volunteers with New Danville and parents of New Danville resident, Robert, were recently notified of their recognition as Volunteer Family of the Year. Texas First Lady Cecilia Abbott, Honorary Chair of the Governor’s Volunteer Awards, announced the recipients of the 39th…
Freebirds, Kyuramen: 5 businesses now open, coming soon east of I-45 in south Montgomery County
Freebirds World Burrito hosted its grand opening Jan. 17. (Courtesy Freebirds World Burrito) Freebirds World Burrito opened its newest location in Harper’s Preserve on Jan. 17 off Hwy. 242. “We are excited to bring more burritos and queso to fanatics everywhere. This is our first of many restaurant openings…
The Woodlands celebrates National Wear Red Day to raise awareness about Cardiovascular Disease
The Woodlands and Montgomery County celebrated National Wear Red Day today, February 3, 2023, and came together to raise awareness about the number one killer of both women and men – cardiovascular disease – by wearing red and spreading lifesaving information. The Howard Hughes Corporation showed their support…
Magnolia man calls 911 on self, is shot by deputies
MAGNOLIA, Texas (KIAH) — A man was shot early Thursday morning by Montgomery County deputies after calling in a report of an armed suspect, to which he described himself. Authorities believe the man may have been in the middle of a mental health crisis. When deputies arrived at the…
Precincts Add Command Vehicles to Public Safety Fleets
(TNS) – Two Montgomery County commissioner precincts are adding command vehicles to their fleets that can be used during emergency or disaster events and large community gatherings. The court approved the purchase of the Freightliner vehicles for Precinct 1 and Precinct 3 for $921,640.61 and $942,940.61 respectively. The county will…
