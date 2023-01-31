ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pennsylvania State

Comments / 0

Related
cnycentral.com

New York State's Shortest St. Patrick's parade returns to Auburn

Auburn, N.Y. — It's the equivalent of scoring a 97-yard touchdown on a football field and is the self-proclaimed shortest St. Patrick's parade in our state. The 3rd annual New York State's Shortest St. Patrick's Day Parade is scheduled to return on Sunday, March 12th in Auburn. The first...
AUBURN, NY
cnycentral.com

AAA provides driving tips for hazardous weather

Syracuse, N.Y. — The roads in Central New York last night were covered in snow with very little visibility making it difficult to drive in. Although CNY is no stranger to hazardous weather, one Central New York native still gets nervous driving when the roads are covered in snow.
cnycentral.com

CNY neighbors brave the cold temperatures

GEDDES, N.Y. — There was plenty of snowfall and wind as well as freezing temperatures and many Central New Yorkers decided to spend the cold winter day inside, but some didn’t. The fast-falling snow and the freezing temperatures had Central New Yorkers take it easy on the roads...
cnycentral.com

Check this out: Bald Eagles on Frozen Onondaga Lake

Syracuse, New York — CNY Central Photo Journalist Westbrook Shortell captured this video of an active morning on a frozen Onondaga Lake. Several bird including swans, geese, and bald eagles were spotted. Click on the video to witness the morning.
ONONDAGA, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy