CNET
Google Testing Its Own AI Chatbot to Rival ChatGPT
Google has begun testing an AI chatbot called Apprentice Bard that's similar to ChatGPT, an online service that in many ways is more useful than Google search, CNBC reported this week. And we might see it soon. While reporting gloomy fourth-quarter financial results, Chief Executive Sundar Pichai said Google plans...
CNET
You Need to Cancel Some of Your App Subscriptions Right Now
It feels like every app I download offers some sort of paid subscription. Uber and Uber Eats have Uber One, which gets you free delivery and reduced fees on eligible orders, while Twitter has Twitter Blue, offering exclusive features including a blue checkmark and the ability to edit tweets. BMW...
CNET
Are You Owed Money From AT&T's $60 Million Settlement? Find Out Now
AT&T hasn't yet tracked down all its customers eligible for a piece of its 2019 settlement with the US Federal Trade Commission. The wireless carrier agreed to pay $60 million to resolve claims it failed to notify customers their data speeds were being intentionally reduced, and it still has millions of dollars left to distribute.
CNET
If I Have 5G on My Phone at Home, Why Can't I Get 5G Home Internet?
It's been a few years since 5G started rolling out, but I must confess, as we move into 2023, sometimes it still baffles me. One of the questions I'm often asked is, "My provider says I can't get its 5G home internet service -- even though when I'm at home, I can get 5G on my phone. Why not?"
CNET
Smart Ideas for Your Smart Plug: 10 Unexpected Uses
This story is part of Home Tips, CNET's collection of practical advice for getting the most out of your home, inside and out. Smart plugs are a cheap and easy way to add smart home conveniences to nearly any device that plugs into an outlet. They don't get the full credit they deserve, however, mostly because their main function is to simply turn things on and off.
CNET
Vivo X90 Pro's Battery Fully Refills in Less Than 30 Mins, Apparently
Vivo's newest flagship phone line arrived on the heels of the company's biggest Android rival. The Chinese phone maker announced the new X90 and X90 Pro on Friday, just days after Samsung's Galaxy S23 launch. The X90 Pro's standout features are its 120-watt charger and the 1-inch Sony IMX 989 sensor, which is used in the main camera.
CNET
Apple's iPhone and Mac Sales Boom During the Pandemic Has Hit a Snag
Tech companies were already huge before the COVID-19 pandemic began upending lives around the world three years ago. And they continued to grow as we became ever more reliant on our smartphones, computers and videoconference calls. Now Apple is the latest tech giant to signal that this period of growth...
CNET
My First Day With the Galaxy S23 Ultra
This story is part of Samsung Event, CNET's collection of news, tips and advice around Samsung's most popular products. Samsung's Galaxy S23 Ultra is all about the cameras. The tech giant spent a good chunk of Wednesday's launch event flaunting how well its new cameras can capture more colorful photos and cinematic videos. Veteran movie director Ridley Scott even made an appearance in Samsung's promotional clip.
CNET
Galaxy S23 and S23 Plus First Look: Bigger Battery and More Power
This story is part of Samsung Event, CNET's collection of news, tips and advice around Samsung's most popular products. With the Galaxy S23 and S23 Plus, Samsung is prioritizing practical improvements that could make doing your daily tasks more convenient, rather than making sweeping changes. The two new phones made their debut last week alongside the Galaxy S23 Ultra and a new Galaxy Book at Samsung's Unpacked event in San Francisco. The Galaxy S23 and S23 Plus bring a slew of upgrades, including larger batteries, better selfie cameras and a slightly updated design, while the Plus model also has twice as much storage.
CNET
Samsung's Galaxy S23 Faces Its Biggest Challenge, and It Isn't Apple
Consumers have flocked to Samsung's top phones for their cutting-edge features, and the new Galaxy S23 phones continue that tradition, especially with a 200 megapixel main camera on its top-tier Galaxy S23 Ultra. But they've also been popular thanks to generous discounts from Samsung itself and US carriers eager to lure in new customers.
CNET
Turn Your Old Phone Into a Free Home Security Camera. Here's How
This story is part of Home Tips, CNET's collection of practical advice for getting the most out of your home, inside and out. If you recently got a brand-new iPhone 14 (or Pixel 7, or Galaxy Fold) and don't know what to do with your old one, here's a suggestion. Go into your "old cellphones drawer," grab your old phone -- Android or iPhone, doesn't matter -- and put that forgotten piece of tech to use.
CNET
Surprise HomePod Mini Deal at Verizon Saves You 15% for a Limited Time
Any HomePod deal is a rare occurance worth celebrating. And even though Apple's second-gen HomePod is just hitting store shelves and early adopters' doorsteps today, it's the HomePod Mini that deserves attention, with 15% off its regular price at Verizon. The diminutive Apple smart speaker is down to just $85 there right now, just $5 more than its Black Friday price, though there's no set end to this limited-time offer so it could expire at any moment.
