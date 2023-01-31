ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pennsylvania State

Comments / 0

Related
abc7amarillo.com

9-year-old from Pennsylvania graduates from high school

Imagine being nine years old and you already hold a high school diploma. Well, that is the case for one boy from Pennsylvania. "I've never seen a 9-year-old graduate." but that's just what 9-year-old David Balogun has done graduating from Reach Cyber Charter School in Harrisburg. David took classes remotely...
HARRISBURG, PA
abc7amarillo.com

DeSantis probe reveals millions going to DEI efforts at Florida universities

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (TND) — Florida universities are admitting to allocating millions in taxpayer dollars to fund diversity, equity and inclusion initiatives annually, according to documents released by the Office of the Governor. Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis called on each of the state's public colleges and universities to report all...
FLORIDA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy