numberfire.com
Dorian Finney-Smith heading to Brooklyn in blockbuster Mavericks trade
The Dallas Mavericks have traded forward Dorian Finney-Smith to the Brooklyn Nets, according to Shams Charania of The Athletic. Finney-Smith is one part of a larger package headed to the Nets in return for Kyrie Irving and Markieff Morris. In full: Finney-Smith, Spencer Dinwiddie, a 2029 unprotected first-round pick, and second-round picks in 2027 and 2029. It's a blockbuster deal ahead of the trade deadline.
numberfire.com
Joel Embiid (foot) available for 76ers on Sunday
Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid will play Sunday in the team's game against the New York Knicks. Embiid is dealing with left foot soreness. Despite entering the day with a questionable tag, he has received the green light to take the floor versus Julius Randle and Co. Our models project...
numberfire.com
Klay Thompson replacing Jordan Poole in Warriors lineup Saturday
Golden State Warriors guard/forward Klay Thompson is in the starting lineup on Saturday versus the Dallas Mavericks. Thompson is replacing Jordan Poole in the starting lineup after resting last game on the second end of a back-to-back. numberFire’s models project Klay for 34.0 FanDuel points on Saturday.
numberfire.com
Miami's Kyle Lowry (knee) ruled out on Saturday
Miami Heat guard Kyle Lowry (knee) will not play in Saturday's game against the Milwaukee Bucks. Lowry will not be available after the veteran experienced left knee soreness. Expect Max Strus to play an increased role on Saturday versus a Bucks' team ranked second in defensive rating. Strus' current projection...
numberfire.com
Wizards' Bradley Beal (foot) questionable for Monday
The Washington Wizards listed Bradley Beal (foot) as questionable for Monday's game against the Cleveland Cavaliers. Beal did not play in the Wizards' previous game while dealing with foot soreness, but could return for Monday's game against the Cavaliers. Corey Kispert started in Beal's spot on Saturday. If he does...
numberfire.com
Pelicans' Larry Nance Jr. starting for Jonas Valanciunas versus Kings Sunday
The New Orleans Pelicans will start Larry Nance Jr. in place of Jonas Valanciunas against the Sacramento Kings. Nance Jr. will fill in for Valanciunas while the latter deals with a hand injury. Our models project Nance Jr., who has a $4,900 salary on FanDuel, to score 24.4 fantasy points,...
numberfire.com
Stephen Curry (leg) will play Saturday night for Golden State
Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry will play Saturday in the team's game against the Dallas Mavericks. Curry was listed probable, so this comes as no surprise. He'll take the floor despite dealing with a lower left leg contusion. Our models project Curry for 27.3 points, 5.9 rebounds, 6.4 assists...
numberfire.com
Tyus Jones starting in place of Ja Morant (wrist) for Grizzlies Sunday
The Memphis Grizzlies will start Tyus Jones in place of Ja Morant (wrist) for Sunday's game against the Toronto Raptors. Jones will fill in for Morant tonight while Morant recovers from his wrist injury. It will be his ninth start of the season. Our models project Jones, who has a...
numberfire.com
Chicago's Nikola Vucevic (quad) probable on Saturday
Chicago Bulls center Nikola Vucevic (quad) is probable for Saturday's game against the Portland Trail Blazers. Vucevic is on track to play on Saturday after Chicago's center was listed as probable. In 34.4 expected minutes, our models project Vucevic to score 40.9 FanDuel points. Vucevic's projection includes 17.9 points, 11.9...
numberfire.com
Nets' Seth Curry (adductor) ruled out for Monday
The Brooklyn Nets have ruled out Seth Curry (adductor) for Monday's game against the Los Angeles Clippers. Curry suffered a core muscle injury in Saturday's game and was unable to return. He will miss at least one more game as he recovers. Curry is averaging 10.6 points, 2 rebounds, and...
numberfire.com
Wendell Carter Jr. (foot) starting for Magic Sunday
The Orlando Magic listed Wendell Carter Jr. (foot) as a starter for Sunday's game against the Charlotte Hornets. Carter Jr. did not play in Friday's game against the Timberwolves as he nursed a foot injury, but will be active and starting for this afternoon's tilt against the Hornets. He could see extra work in his return with Mo Bamba suspended for the next four games.
numberfire.com
Cory Joseph (back) won't play for Pistons on Saturday
Detroit Pistons guard Cory Joseph will not play Saturday in the team's game against the Phoenix Suns. Joseph was added to the injury report as questionable due to low back soreness earlier in the day. Now, he has officially been ruled out of action for Saturday night's contest. In 36...
numberfire.com
Jordan Poole will start for Warriors in place of injured Stephen Curry
Golden State Warriors guard Jordan Poole will start Monday in the team's game against the Oklahoma City Thunder, head coach Steve Kerr announced. It's not just for Monday, as superstar Stephen Curry is set to miss at least a few weeks due to a still-undisclosed leg injury - though reports are he partially tore ligaments. It seems as though he'll be out through the All-Star Break at the very least, and Poole will now be handed the keys to the offense at point guard.
numberfire.com
Jamal Murray (injury management) doubtful Sunday for Nuggets
Denver Nuggets guard Jamal Murray is considered doubtful to play Sunday in the team's game against the Minnesota Timberwolves. On the second leg of a back-to-back set, Murray is listed doubtful due to left knee injury management. Expect him to sit, which should open up playing time for Bones Hyland and Ish Smith.
numberfire.com
Pelicans' Jonas Valanciunas (knee) will not return on Saturday
New Orleans Pelicans center Jonas Valanciunas (knee) will not return to Saturday's game against the Los Angeles Lakers. Valanciunas suffered a right knee injury and will not return to Saturday's clash with the Lakers. Valanciunas will finish Saturday's game with 18 points, 5 assists, and 14 rebounds in 24 minutes...
numberfire.com
Timberwolves' Rudy Gobert (groin) questionable on Sunday
Minnesota Timberwolves center Rudy Gobert (groin) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Denver Nuggets. Gobert continues to deal with groin soreness and is questionable to face Denver on Sunday. If he is available, our models expect him to play 33.4 minutes against the Nuggets. Gobert's Sunday projection includes 15.3...
numberfire.com
Aaron Gordon (ankle) won't play Sunday for Denver
Denver Nuggets forward Aaron Gordon will not play Sunday in the team's game against the Minnesota Timberwolves. Gordon was listed doubtful, so this news comes as no real surprise. He'll sit out the second leg of the back-to-back set due to a sprained left ankle. Look for Jeff Green to draw the start in the frontcourt.
numberfire.com
Hawks' Dejounte Murray starting on Saturday in place of inactive Trae Young (illness)
Atlanta Hawks point guard Dejounte Murray is in the starting lineup for Saturday's game against the Denver Nuggets. Murray will enter the starting lineup on Saturday with Trae Young sidelined with an illness. The Hawks are 7.5-point underdogs against Denver on Saturday. Their implied team total of 112.0 points is...
numberfire.com
Kentavious Caldwell-Pope (ankle) doubtful for Nuggets Sunday
The Denver Nuggets listed Kentavious Caldwell-Pope (ankle) as questionable for Sunday's game against the Minnesota Timberwolves. Caldwell-Pope suffered an ankle injury in yesterday's game against the Atlanta Hawks and was unable to return, so it would appear unlikely that suits up for tonight's game against the Timberwolves. When healthy, Caldwell-Pope...
numberfire.com
T.J. Warren (shin) probable Monday for Brooklyn
Brooklyn Nets forward T.J. Warren is considered probable to play Monday in the team's game against the Los Angeles Clippers. Warren has been sidelined lately due to a left shin contusion. However, he has now been listed probable for Monday's contest. Keep an eye on his status over the next 24 hours, but it's safe to assume he'll play.
