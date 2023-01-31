Golden State Warriors guard Jordan Poole will start Monday in the team's game against the Oklahoma City Thunder, head coach Steve Kerr announced. It's not just for Monday, as superstar Stephen Curry is set to miss at least a few weeks due to a still-undisclosed leg injury - though reports are he partially tore ligaments. It seems as though he'll be out through the All-Star Break at the very least, and Poole will now be handed the keys to the offense at point guard.

SAN FRANCISCO, CA ・ 7 HOURS AGO