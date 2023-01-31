ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orlando, FL

WESH

Dozens gather at vigil for Tyre Nichols in Orlando

ORLANDO, Fla. — Dozens gathered in Lake Eola Park to remember Tyre Nichols Saturday. The 29-year-old died last month three days after being beaten by police in Memphis. Congressman Maxwell Frost came together with members of the community to honor Nichols. "Today, it's about celebrating his beautiful life," Frost...
ORLANDO, FL
WESH

Florida lawmakers to discuss Reedy Creek Improvement District at special session

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — DeLand police investigating death of 21-year-old Stetson University studentStarting Monday, Florida lawmakers will meet for a special session to tackle several issues, including immigration and stripping Disney of its self-governing power. Florida lawmakers will gavel in for the special session Monday to prioritize several bills in...
FLORIDA STATE
WESH

City District Main Street launches downtown Orlando safety survey

ORLANDO, Fla. — Related Video Above: Orlando business owners propose solutions for downtown safety. It’s part of the effort to make downtown Orlando a safe place for all: the city has launched a new survey to field ideas from the public. The city council recently passed two ordinances....
ORLANDO, FL
WESH

Driver dies in Orange County crash, troopers say

ORLANDO, Fla. — Florida Highway Patrol said one person has died after a crash in Orange County. The crash occurred Sunday in the area of Central Florida Parkway and Interstate 4. According to troopers, the driver of the car involved in the crash died at the hospital. The crash...
ORANGE COUNTY, FL
WESH

Police: 2 injured in Seminole County shooting

SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. — ABOVE: Take a look at the top headlines. Sanford police responded to an apartment complex after a shooting Sunday. Around 1:30 p.m., two parents were meeting about their children at the Overlook at Monroe Apartments when the shooting happened, according to police. The Sanford Police...
SANFORD, FL
WESH

Man injured after crashing into fence in Seminole County

SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. — ABOVE: Take a look at the top headlines. The Seminole County Fire Department responded to a crash Saturday after a car struck a fence. The man driving the car was transported to the hospital and remains in stable condition, the fire department said. Duke Energy...
SEMINOLE COUNTY, FL
WESH

Pedestrian killed in Kissimmee by hit-and-run driver, troopers say

KISSIMMEE, Fla. — A pedestrian is dead after being struck by a hit-and-run driver in Kissimmee, troopers say. It happened shortly after 6:00 a.m. Friday morning on Ponce De Leon Road at Bradley Drive. Troopers say the vehicle fatally hit the pedestrian and then fled the scene. They are...
KISSIMMEE, FL
WESH

SpaceX to launch communications satellite from Cape Canaveral

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. — SpaceX is planning to launch the Hispasat Amazonas Nexus mission Monday afternoon. They were targeting Sunday for liftoff from the Cape Canaveral Space Force Station, but rescheduled the Falcon 9 launch to Monday due to weather conditions. During the launch, a communications satellite will be...
CAPE CANAVERAL, FL
WESH

Pedestrian killed in Brevard County crash

MELBOURNE, Fla. — ABOVE: Take a look at today's top headlines. Police in Melbourne are investigating after a pedestrian died after being hit by an SUV on Friday. According to the Melbourne Police Department, officers responded to the 2800 block of Sarno Road for a car crash involving a 2019 Chevy Equinox and a pedestrian on Friday. The pedestrian suffered life-threatening injuries and was transported to a local hospital, where he later died from the injuries.
MELBOURNE, FL
WESH

Man hospitalized after being shot in Zellwood

ZELLWOOD, Fla. — The Orange County Sheriff's Office is investigating a shooting in Zellwood. Deputies arrived to Coral Berry Drive around 4:40 a.m. Friday. They found a man in his 20s had been shot. The man was taken to the hospital. His condition is unknown. Deputies say there are...
ZELLWOOD, FL
WESH

FHP: Pedestrian struck, killed in Osceola County

OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. — Florida Highway Patrol troopers responded to the scene of a deadly crash on Ponce De Leon Road at Bradley Drive in Osceola County. A pedestrian was struck by a car struck Friday morning and died from their injuries. Troopers gave an update Friday afternoon and...
OSCEOLA COUNTY, FL
WESH

Union members reject Disney's new contract proposal

ORLANDO, Fla. — Disney workers have finished voting on the company's new contract offer. After thousands of union members participated in voting, the contract offer from Disney was rejected. Disney proposed a $1 per hour raise yearly, with an almost 10% increase in pay the first year. In the...
ORLANDO, FL

