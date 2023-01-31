Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
WESH
UCF's new partnership with NBCU Academy opening up opportunities for journalism students
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — You could say University of Central Florida has hit the big time. The university's Nicholson School Of Communication and Media has been tapped for a prestigious partnership with NBC. It opens a whole new world to UCF journalism students. Savannah Younger is a journalism student...
WESH
Dozens gather at vigil for Tyre Nichols in Orlando
ORLANDO, Fla. — Dozens gathered in Lake Eola Park to remember Tyre Nichols Saturday. The 29-year-old died last month three days after being beaten by police in Memphis. Congressman Maxwell Frost came together with members of the community to honor Nichols. "Today, it's about celebrating his beautiful life," Frost...
WESH
Florida lawmakers to discuss Reedy Creek Improvement District at special session
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — DeLand police investigating death of 21-year-old Stetson University studentStarting Monday, Florida lawmakers will meet for a special session to tackle several issues, including immigration and stripping Disney of its self-governing power. Florida lawmakers will gavel in for the special session Monday to prioritize several bills in...
WESH
Zac Stacy pleads guilty to criminal mischief for 2021 attack on ex-girlfriend in Florida
OAKLAND, Fla. — Former NFL player Zac Stacy has pleaded guilty to an attack on his ex-girlfriend in Orange County. Stacy entered the plea Thursday on two counts of criminal mischief. Under the agreement, prosecutors will drop battery charges. This all stems from a 2021 incident in his then-girlfriend's...
WESH
Plane that crashed at Spruce Creek Fly-In 'stalled out' during takeoff, report says
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — An Ohio man and his wife crashed at Spruce Creek Fly-in yesterday in a small plane. They were both taken to the hospital, and thought not life-threatening, they did have injuries. The couple was heading home after visiting Florida. The Piper Malibu crashed into a...
WESH
City District Main Street launches downtown Orlando safety survey
ORLANDO, Fla. — Related Video Above: Orlando business owners propose solutions for downtown safety. It’s part of the effort to make downtown Orlando a safe place for all: the city has launched a new survey to field ideas from the public. The city council recently passed two ordinances....
WESH
Civil rights lawyer files 'banking while Black' lawsuit against Central Florida credit union
BARTOW, Fla. — Arrested for “banking while Black,” that is what attorney Ben Crump says happened to one Central Florida woman. The prominent civil rights attorney walked a retired Polk County teacher, Linda Stephens, out of the Orange County courthouse Thursday. The woman told WESH 2 about...
WESH
Driver dies in Orange County crash, troopers say
ORLANDO, Fla. — Florida Highway Patrol said one person has died after a crash in Orange County. The crash occurred Sunday in the area of Central Florida Parkway and Interstate 4. According to troopers, the driver of the car involved in the crash died at the hospital. The crash...
WESH
Police: 2 injured in Seminole County shooting
SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. — ABOVE: Take a look at the top headlines. Sanford police responded to an apartment complex after a shooting Sunday. Around 1:30 p.m., two parents were meeting about their children at the Overlook at Monroe Apartments when the shooting happened, according to police. The Sanford Police...
WESH
Man injured after crashing into fence in Seminole County
SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. — ABOVE: Take a look at the top headlines. The Seminole County Fire Department responded to a crash Saturday after a car struck a fence. The man driving the car was transported to the hospital and remains in stable condition, the fire department said. Duke Energy...
WESH
Pedestrian killed in Kissimmee by hit-and-run driver, troopers say
KISSIMMEE, Fla. — A pedestrian is dead after being struck by a hit-and-run driver in Kissimmee, troopers say. It happened shortly after 6:00 a.m. Friday morning on Ponce De Leon Road at Bradley Drive. Troopers say the vehicle fatally hit the pedestrian and then fled the scene. They are...
WESH
Volusia County teacher reassigned after alleged unsafe interaction with student
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — ABOVE: Take a look at today's top headlines. A New Smyrna Beach Middle School teacher has been re-assigned pending an investigation into a video depicting what’s described as an unsafe interaction involving the teacher and a student. A school district spokesman told WESH 2...
WESH
SpaceX to launch communications satellite from Cape Canaveral
CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. — SpaceX is planning to launch the Hispasat Amazonas Nexus mission Monday afternoon. They were targeting Sunday for liftoff from the Cape Canaveral Space Force Station, but rescheduled the Falcon 9 launch to Monday due to weather conditions. During the launch, a communications satellite will be...
WESH
Repair work expected to ramp up after Seminole County sewer pipe collapsed last fall
SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. — For over four months, people living in one Seminole County neighborhood have been navigating around roadblocks after a sewer pipe collapse. The pipe collapsed last September in the area of Lockwood Boulevard and Sterling Lake Circle in the Carillion subdivision. “We’re anxious to get this...
WESH
Deputies: Suspect led police on chase across Central Florida in stolen vehicles until crashing into school bus
LAKE COUNTY, Fla. — A man is accused of grand theft and attempting to harm cops after a wild series of events in both Lake and Orange counties on Friday morning. It started as a stolen truck then a carjacking and a crash with a school bus. “We saw...
WESH
Pedestrian killed in Brevard County crash
MELBOURNE, Fla. — ABOVE: Take a look at today's top headlines. Police in Melbourne are investigating after a pedestrian died after being hit by an SUV on Friday. According to the Melbourne Police Department, officers responded to the 2800 block of Sarno Road for a car crash involving a 2019 Chevy Equinox and a pedestrian on Friday. The pedestrian suffered life-threatening injuries and was transported to a local hospital, where he later died from the injuries.
WESH
Man hospitalized after being shot in Zellwood
ZELLWOOD, Fla. — The Orange County Sheriff's Office is investigating a shooting in Zellwood. Deputies arrived to Coral Berry Drive around 4:40 a.m. Friday. They found a man in his 20s had been shot. The man was taken to the hospital. His condition is unknown. Deputies say there are...
WESH
FHP: Pedestrian struck, killed in Osceola County
OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. — Florida Highway Patrol troopers responded to the scene of a deadly crash on Ponce De Leon Road at Bradley Drive in Osceola County. A pedestrian was struck by a car struck Friday morning and died from their injuries. Troopers gave an update Friday afternoon and...
WESH
Police: Man arrested for making bomb threat at Orlando International Airport
ORLANDO, Fla. — Orlando police arrested a man who they say made a bomb threat at the Orlando International Airport Thursday. Danny Curry, 48, was at the Spirit Airlines counter around 1 p.m. when he became upset about the airline’s carry-on fees, according to an arrest affidavit. Curry...
WESH
Union members reject Disney's new contract proposal
ORLANDO, Fla. — Disney workers have finished voting on the company's new contract offer. After thousands of union members participated in voting, the contract offer from Disney was rejected. Disney proposed a $1 per hour raise yearly, with an almost 10% increase in pay the first year. In the...
