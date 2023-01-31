Read full article on original website
610KONA
Man Dies After Shooting At West Yakima Dog Park
A shooting at the Randall dog Park in Yakima Sunday has left one man dead. Yakima Police Officers as well at Washington State Patrol Troopers responded to the park on South 48th Avenue at about 2:36 pm Sunday for a report of a shooting. Yakima Police say a man and...
610KONA
Laws Prevent Police From Pursuing Fatal Shooting Suspect [VIDEO]
Richland Police have released a security video clip of a wanted fatal shooting suspect slamming off patrol cars in an effort to escape. Under current state law, police could not pursue the man. January 26th, last Thursday, Richland Police responded to a residence in the 1900 block of McMurray Street....
610KONA
Kennewick Firefighters Pull Person from Burning Garage
Thanks to prompt and fearless responses by fire crews, a person escaped serious injury and perhaps death in Richland Thursday. Kennewick Firefighters reported that Trappet and Riley Garrett, who work at the city's newest fire station (3) located on Grandridge Boulevard, responded along with Richland units to a fire in Richland.
610KONA
Free Smoke Detectors For People Who Live in Yakima County
The American Red Cross is out to install as many smoke detectors as they can in Yakima County. Yakima County has the highest rate of home fires in the state. The American Red Cross hosts Sound the Alarm every year to install free smoke alarms for those in need. Home...
610KONA
What Are These Strange Triangle Lights Over Yakima Washington?
Strange lights were spotted and filmed in the night sky over Yakima Washington last week which left people asking questions. On the night of February 1st, 2023, strange lights were spotted over Yakima Washington. Eyewitnesses describe multiple silent pulsating lights that formed patterns and changed color for more than a minute. The video was shared on YouTube and has just over one minute of footage from what he saw. Watch the full video at the bottom of this article. This is not the first time strange lights have been seen over Yakima forming a triangle formation. Almost two years ago a triangle formation was filmed disappearing near the same location.
