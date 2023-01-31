Vested interest in protecting K-9 units with Parker Police Department

Parker Police Officer Eric Graham and his K-9 Officer Kato are hoping their photo shoot on the latest Vested Interest K-9 calendar will help raise the money they need to outfit more K-9 unit dogs with protective vests.

Officer Eric and Kato are featured on the calendar for the month of February. The proceeds from the sale of the calendar will help provide bullet and stab protective vests and other assistance to dogs of law enforcement and related agencies throughout the country.

Since 2009, Vested Interest has provided more than nearly 5,000 ballistic vests.

If you would like to purchase a calendar and help support Kato and other K-9 Officer dogs, click on the link to buy a calendar.

