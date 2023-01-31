There they go with the myth of gun show loopholes, and online sales. Both of those things require background checks. The ONLY sales that don't, are private sales between individuals, who live in the same state, and aren't prohibited persons. Here's a newsflash - criminals aren't getting background checks, nor are they worried about carry laws. Only law abiding citizens are affected by these unnecessary impositions. It has nothing to do with safety. It's about control and money.
This is getting out of hand giving one person that kind of power. People have a right to protect themselves and their family and if that includes owning a pistol then so be it. One person shouldn’t be able to tell me if I can or can’t buy a pistol.
Taking the law for its word the moral character clause stated to only go back 5 years when considering eligibility. The Federal governments 18 USC 922 laws are unconstitutional on their face and felons are the only exercising their constitutional right to protection until they decide to use one for nefarious purposes. Which just as many law abiding citizens have done also. When state law and federal law conflict the court errs on the side most favorable to the people. Abolish the ATF was well at Federal restrictions on firearms and let the constitutionality elected sheriff's do their job. An armed society is a safer society.
