North Carolina State

Roger Biggerstaff
5d ago

There they go with the myth of gun show loopholes, and online sales. Both of those things require background checks. The ONLY sales that don't, are private sales between individuals, who live in the same state, and aren't prohibited persons. Here's a newsflash - criminals aren't getting background checks, nor are they worried about carry laws. Only law abiding citizens are affected by these unnecessary impositions. It has nothing to do with safety. It's about control and money.

RetNavyWife26
5d ago

This is getting out of hand giving one person that kind of power. People have a right to protect themselves and their family and if that includes owning a pistol then so be it. One person shouldn’t be able to tell me if I can or can’t buy a pistol.

pro antagonist
5d ago

Taking the law for its word the moral character clause stated to only go back 5 years when considering eligibility. The Federal governments 18 USC 922 laws are unconstitutional on their face and felons are the only exercising their constitutional right to protection until they decide to use one for nefarious purposes. Which just as many law abiding citizens have done also. When state law and federal law conflict the court errs on the side most favorable to the people. Abolish the ATF was well at Federal restrictions on firearms and let the constitutionality elected sheriff's do their job. An armed society is a safer society.

Related
Washington Examiner

'Parents Bill of Rights' introduced in North Carolina Senate

(The Center Square) – North Carolina Senate Republicans introduced a “Parents’ Bill of Rights” on Wednesday, legislation intended as protection for children and parents as it relates to early childhood education. The legislation is designed to enhance public school transparency, outline the rights and responsibilities of...
FLORIDA STATE
carolinacoastonline.com

Proposed bill takes aim at removing local sheriffs from N.C. pistol purchase permit process

WILMINGTON - State lawmakers are aiming on a law that’s been on the books in North Carolina since 1919 that requires a local sheriff’s permission and permit before a North Carolinian can legally buy a handgun. Senate Bill 40, or the Pistol Purchase Permit Repeal, would do away with the system some say is duplicative — and others say saves lives.
NORTH CAROLINA STATE
foxwilmington.com

SBPD: If you locate balloon debris, contact law enforcement

SUNSET BEACH, N.C. (WECT) – While the Chinese balloon was shot down off of Myrtle Beach on Saturday, the Sunset Beach Police Department is warning beachgoers that some debris may wash ashore in North Carolina. “Pieces of this balloon are being collected by the US military, however, it is...
SUNSET BEACH, NC
WITN

N.C. leader of Pagan Motorcycle Club to be sentenced

RALEIGH, N.C. (WITN) - The leader of a motorcycle gang here in our state will be sentenced Friday after being convicted of several charges. On Friday morning, U.S. Attorney Michael Easley and representatives of the ATF and Raleigh Police Dept. are expected to sentence Christopher Lamar Baker for his convictions of drug trafficking, money laundering, and firearm charges.
RALEIGH, NC
The Center Square

Index: Tax, regulatory rules unkind to North Carolina's remote workers

(The Center Square) – North Carolina ranks among the worst nationally for how the state’s tax and regulatory rules treat remote workers, according to a new study. The National Taxpayers Union Foundation last week released its inaugural Remote Obligations And Mobility Index to rank every state based on how its laws and regulations treat remote workers. The ROAM index analyzed five factors that apply to remote workers - filing thresholds,...
TENNESSEE STATE
practicalhorsemanmag.com

20 Confirmed EIA Cases in North Carolina

Twenty horses in North Carolina have tested positive for equine infectious anemia (EIA). The horses are spread across nine different counties:. In Yadkin County, one horse tested positive and was euthanized. In Surry County, seven horses tested positive and were euthanized. In Mecklenburg County, five horses tested positive and were...
NORTH CAROLINA STATE
Indy Week

NC Bill Requiring Schools to Out Transgender Students Draws Fire

This story originally published online at NC Policy Watch. Parents, teachers, and the ACLU of North Carolina criticized a controversial bill moving through the state Senate that would require schools tell parents if their children want to use different names or pronouns at school. Called the “Parents’ Bill of Rights,”...
FLORIDA STATE
The Center Square

New Rhode Island legislation would ban assault weapons

(The Center Square) – Reducing gun violence is the focus of new legislation that will be introduced in Rhode Island. Democratic Gov. Dan McKee, leading a press conference Tuesday morning from the Capitol with other elected officials and gun reform advocates, said he is ready to sign legislation banning the sale of assault weapons the minute it reaches his desk. “I made it very clear that this was one of...
NEW JERSEY STATE
Virginian Review

Virginia Sheriff’s Association Statement On Tyre Nichols Video

Sheriff Fred Clark of Halifax County, Virginia, President of the Virginia Sheriffs’ Association issued the following statement on Tyre Nichols video: On behalf of the Virginia Sheriffs’ Association (VSA), I offer my deepest condolences to the family and friends of Tyre Nichols. The images we all witnessed are shocking and unacceptable and tarnish the image of the law enforcement professionals that serve the public with dignity and respect. The former officers must be held accountable, and justice must be fully served to begin the process of restoring the confidence in their community law enforcement efforts. The VSA prays for peace and comfort for those most affected as the story of this tragedy continues to unfold. The VSA denounces this horrific behavior in the strongest terms. The post Virginia Sheriff’s Association Statement On Tyre Nichols Video appeared first on The Virginian Review.
HALIFAX COUNTY, VA

