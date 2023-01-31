Read full article on original website
Carey engulfs Buckeye Central in point barrage
Carey put on an offensive clinic to extinguish Buckeye Central for a 46-21 victory in Ohio boys basketball action on February 3. Last season, Carey and Buckeye Central squared off with February 13, 2021 at Carey High School last season. For more, click here.
Lexington rolls past Mount Vernon to keep lead in OCC
LEXINGTON -- Scott Hamilton has drawn up a lot of plays during his 11 seasons at Lexington High School. Not even the winningest coach in the school's history could have drawn up a better Senior Night on Friday. His Minutemen jumped out early and cruised past Mount Vernon, 65-35, in an Ohio Cardinal Conference clash -- the final home game for five Lexington seniors.
GALLERY: Lexington honors senior players, cheerleaders and jazz band members
Lexington High School honored its senior basketball players, cheerleaders, jazz band members and their parents before the boys' game against Mount Vernon on Friday night. It was Lexington's final home game of the season.
Charles Follis Day: Former Shelby Blues star's memory to be honored tonight in Wooster
WOOSTER -- The legend and impact of Charles Follis continues to be felt more than a century after his death. Follis, a former Wooster High School student who became the country's first Black professional football player when he signed with the Shelby Blues in 1902, will be honored Friday night at halftime of his alma mater's basketball game.
Danville completes season sweep of East Knox with Senior Night victory
DANVILLE — For three years, Danville’s current senior class had to watch East Knox celebrate. The Bulldogs won three straight Devil-Dog football games – including twice on Danville’s field – outscoring the Blue Devils 83-34. They won six straight boys basketball games, including three in the 2020-2021 season alone (East Knox and Danville met in the sectional tournament that year).
Willard dismantles Oak Harbor
Willard's offense erupted in a dazzling display to dominate Oak Harbor 67-44 in an Ohio boys basketball matchup. Last season, Oak Harbor and Willard faced off on February 9, 2022 at Oak Harbor High School. Click here for a recap.
No pain, no gain: Columbian overcomes Bellevue
Columbian notched a win on the victory belt after defeating Bellevue 67-55 in an Ohio boys basketball matchup. Columbian opened with a 19-8 advantage over Bellevue through the first quarter.
Fredericktown proves to be too much for Centerburg
FREDERICKTOWN -- The Fredericktown boys basketball team took a bit of a victory lap on Friday night, and the community reveled in the affair. The Freddies, who already clinched the Knox-Morrow Athletic Conference title outright, rolled over rival Centerburg 49-38 on Friday night and then cut down the nets in front of a home crowd.
Robert G. Heasley
Robert G. “Bob” Heasley, age 84, of Granville, Ohio, passed away on Wednesday, February 1, 2023, at The James Cancer Hospital in Columbus. He was born on May 5, 1938, in Greensburg, Pennsylvania, to the late Paul and Ruth (Graham) Heasley.
Laughter, life and memories: Stories from 100 years at Centerburg High School
CENTERBURG — The old Centerburg High School is an important building and memory for Chris Cordle. It’s where he received a great education. It’s where he found his love for chemistry, taught by former Marine Fred Newman. “Centerburg schools have been the heart of the community for...
From 30 attendees to thousands: How the Danville Raccoon Dinner became an iconic community event
DANVILLE — Eighty years ago, Clyde Banbury and Clyde Cornell ate raccoons with 30 friends and family in Banbury’s basement. A few years later, the then-annual dinner was moved to the Danville school’s cafeterias and then to the St. Luke’s Community Center due to increased interest.
'Trendlines, not headlines:' Akron business professor offers financial advice at economic forecast breakfast
MANSFIELD — Andrew Thomas knows economic forecasts affect the whole globe. “We need to remember that the world is not the United States, 75% of business happens elsewhere,” he said. “And what happens out there is going to impact us."
Cynthia Lynn "Cindy" Cordial
Cynthia Lynn “Cindy” Cordial, 54, of Lexington passed away unexpectedly on Tuesday afternoon, January 31, 2023 at Knox Community Hospital. She was born on February 26, 1968 in Columbus to Betty (Knisley) Cordial and the late Larry D. Cordial. Cindy enjoyed going to the beach, camping, traveling, cooking,...
Knox County Sheriff's reports: Feb. 1-3
MOUNT VERNON -- Knox County Sheriff's deputies filed these reports after their respective shifts.
