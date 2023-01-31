ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Loudonville, OH

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

Knox Pages

Carey engulfs Buckeye Central in point barrage

Carey put on an offensive clinic to extinguish Buckeye Central for a 46-21 victory in Ohio boys basketball action on February 3. Last season, Carey and Buckeye Central squared off with February 13, 2021 at Carey High School last season. For more, click here.
CAREY, OH
Knox Pages

Lexington rolls past Mount Vernon to keep lead in OCC

LEXINGTON -- Scott Hamilton has drawn up a lot of plays during his 11 seasons at Lexington High School. Not even the winningest coach in the school's history could have drawn up a better Senior Night on Friday. His Minutemen jumped out early and cruised past Mount Vernon, 65-35, in an Ohio Cardinal Conference clash -- the final home game for five Lexington seniors.
LEXINGTON, OH
Knox Pages

Danville completes season sweep of East Knox with Senior Night victory

DANVILLE — For three years, Danville’s current senior class had to watch East Knox celebrate. The Bulldogs won three straight Devil-Dog football games – including twice on Danville’s field – outscoring the Blue Devils 83-34. They won six straight boys basketball games, including three in the 2020-2021 season alone (East Knox and Danville met in the sectional tournament that year).
DANVILLE, OH
Knox Pages

Willard dismantles Oak Harbor

Willard's offense erupted in a dazzling display to dominate Oak Harbor 67-44 in an Ohio boys basketball matchup. Last season, Oak Harbor and Willard faced off on February 9, 2022 at Oak Harbor High School. Click here for a recap.
OAK HARBOR, OH
Knox Pages

Fredericktown proves to be too much for Centerburg

FREDERICKTOWN -- The Fredericktown boys basketball team took a bit of a victory lap on Friday night, and the community reveled in the affair. The Freddies, who already clinched the Knox-Morrow Athletic Conference title outright, rolled over rival Centerburg 49-38 on Friday night and then cut down the nets in front of a home crowd.
FREDERICKTOWN, OH
Knox Pages

Robert G. Heasley

Robert G. “Bob” Heasley, age 84, of Granville, Ohio, passed away on Wednesday, February 1, 2023, at The James Cancer Hospital in Columbus. He was born on May 5, 1938, in Greensburg, Pennsylvania, to the late Paul and Ruth (Graham) Heasley.
GRANVILLE, OH
Knox Pages

Cynthia Lynn "Cindy" Cordial

Cynthia Lynn “Cindy” Cordial, 54, of Lexington passed away unexpectedly on Tuesday afternoon, January 31, 2023 at Knox Community Hospital. She was born on February 26, 1968 in Columbus to Betty (Knisley) Cordial and the late Larry D. Cordial. Cindy enjoyed going to the beach, camping, traveling, cooking,...
LEXINGTON, OH

