Read full article on original website
Related
webcenterfairbanks.com
Nanooks Men’s Basketball wins Thursday over Central Washington
FAIRBANKS, Alaska (KTVF) - Thursday, the Alaska Nanooks Men’s Basketball team hosted the Central Washington Wildcats. Alaska managed to hang on to win by three, and their record improves to 9-10 (4-7 GNAC). The Nanooks also jumped to seventh in the conference standings. “It feels great... you know, it’s...
webcenterfairbanks.com
American Heart Association Go Red for Women Day
FAIRBANKS, Alaska (KTVF) - Today is American Heart Association’s National Wear Red Day. Every year, an estimated eight hundred thousand Americans die from a heart attack, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). CDC says approximately four hundred thousand, nearly half of those counted, are women.
webcenterfairbanks.com
Jamison Gallion sentenced to 37 years for setting fires in Two Rivers area
FAIRBANKS, Alaska (KTVF) - In a crowded Fairbanks courtroom, 19-year-old Jamison Gallion, the man who pleaded guilty to setting several buildings and homes ablaze in the Two Rivers area in 2021, sat patiently as he listened to Superior Court Judge Paul Lyle carry out the final sentencing. Gallion, who was...
webcenterfairbanks.com
Man leaves human jawbone at California police station
SAN BERNARDINO, Calif. (AP) — A man walked into a Southern California police station, left a human jawbone and other items and then left, authorities said. The incident occurred Thursday in the city of San Bernardino, about 60 miles (96 kilometers) east of Los Angeles. The unidentified man left...
webcenterfairbanks.com
Monroe Catholic Rams Boy’s Basketball Opens Mid Alaska Conference Play with Loss
FAIRBANKS, Alaska (KTVF) - The Monroe Catholic Rams are in their second season since being elevated to 4A in Mid Alaska Conference. The Rams began conference play of the 2022-23 visiting the West Valley Wolfpack. Stewart Erhart led the way for West Valley scoring 22 points. The reigning Alaska Gatorade...
Comments / 0