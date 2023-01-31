ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fairbanks, AK

webcenterfairbanks.com

Nanooks Men’s Basketball wins Thursday over Central Washington

FAIRBANKS, Alaska (KTVF) - Thursday, the Alaska Nanooks Men’s Basketball team hosted the Central Washington Wildcats. Alaska managed to hang on to win by three, and their record improves to 9-10 (4-7 GNAC). The Nanooks also jumped to seventh in the conference standings. “It feels great... you know, it’s...
American Heart Association Go Red for Women Day

FAIRBANKS, Alaska (KTVF) - Today is American Heart Association’s National Wear Red Day. Every year, an estimated eight hundred thousand Americans die from a heart attack, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). CDC says approximately four hundred thousand, nearly half of those counted, are women.
Jamison Gallion sentenced to 37 years for setting fires in Two Rivers area

FAIRBANKS, Alaska (KTVF) - In a crowded Fairbanks courtroom, 19-year-old Jamison Gallion, the man who pleaded guilty to setting several buildings and homes ablaze in the Two Rivers area in 2021, sat patiently as he listened to Superior Court Judge Paul Lyle carry out the final sentencing. Gallion, who was...
Man leaves human jawbone at California police station

SAN BERNARDINO, Calif. (AP) — A man walked into a Southern California police station, left a human jawbone and other items and then left, authorities said. The incident occurred Thursday in the city of San Bernardino, about 60 miles (96 kilometers) east of Los Angeles. The unidentified man left...
