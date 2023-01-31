Read full article on original website
Related
dotesports.com
Quadra qualified: 4 LEC teams lock in 2023 Winter Split group stage berth after Team Heretics’ win over Excel
The 2023 LEC Winter Split might have just started a few weeks ago, but fans and teams alike might want to start preparing for some postseason League of Legends when the group stage begins on Feb. 11. The European teams are still playing to earn a spot in the next round, and for four of them, those worries have just been lifted from their shoulders.
dotesports.com
Why is Senna not picked in a League meta of ADC supports?
It has been a rather eventful start to the League of Legends competitive season. Not only have fans witnessed underdog teams like SK Gaming or Invictus Gaming thriving in their own regions, but there have also been many new innovative picks across the world, especially in the support role. This...
dotesports.com
League fans blast LCS for ‘unprofessional’ segment on Doublelift and TSM drama during broadcast
Before the second week of the 2023 LCS Spring Split ended, League of Legends fans were treated to a long-awaited match between 100 Thieves and TSM. It was an exciting game that would finally pit superstar AD carry Yiliang “Doublelift” Peng against his former organization, but before the match began, the broadcast honed in on the drama that led to his departure in what many believed to be an “unprofessional” and “tone-deaf” segment.
dotesports.com
TSM’s perfect final game caps incredible ALGS Split One Playoffs victory
The Apex Legends Global Series Split One Playoffs featured some of the tensest and even competition in professional Apex history—but in the end, viewers were treated to a result that might sound familiar to long-time fans of the scene: a TSM victory. TSM entered the Split One Playoffs as...
dotesports.com
Surprise stomp in one of CS:GO’s biggest rivalries ends with FaZe in Katowice’s lower bracket
FaZe has fallen at the hands of the G2, and a classic rivalry has bubbled to the surface once again. The international squads collided on Nuke, with each roster ripping heads off left, right, and center, predominantly on the T side. The 16-14 scoreline likely sent fans’ heart rates skyrocketing as G2 clawed back three rounds to steal the map off FaZe.
dotesports.com
Simp: ‘I think our SnD overall is by far the best in the league right now’
The Atlanta FaZe are headed to the winners bracket finals of the 2023 Call of Duty League’s Major Two after a dominant sweep of the Toronto Ultra today—and a big part of that victory was another strong performance from Simp and crew in Search and Destroy. Most of...
dotesports.com
‘No excuses’: Odoamne and Excel aim for LEC Spring Split redemption after elimination
Excel lost to SK Gaming today and became the first team to be eliminated from the 2023 LEC Winter Split. After entering the second-to-last day of the regular season with only the hope of reaching a tiebreak situation, Excel had to defeat all their opponents to avoid elimination — but SK Gaming was not going to go down easily.
dotesports.com
Best supports to pair with Caitlyn in League of Legends
The second-most banned champion at the 2022 League of Legends World Championship has set her Hextech sights on yet another solid year in the bot lane. Caitlyn has been one of the most popular ADCs in League of Legends ever since her release back in 2011. Something about her ability to outplay opponents with traps and nets along with outranging nearly any other champion found in the bot lane has made Caitlyn a fan-favorite amongst the League community. Oh, and she was in Arcane.
dotesports.com
Valkyrie bug at ALGS Split One Playoffs almost prevents Moist Esports from reaching Finals
Moist Esports entered the 2023 ALGS Split One Playoffs seeded into Group A as a fan-favorite team with a chance to go all the way in the tournament. They exited with a fourteenth-place finish, earning them a spot into the Winner’s Bracket—however, a game-ending bug affected the team in game one, destroying all momentum they had previously built up.
dotesports.com
A unique League support pick has the best win rate of all champions in Challenger right now
Among all of the support champions currently being played in League of Legends solo queue games at the Challenger rank, one peculiar pick stands above the rest of the field with a staggering win rate: Vel’Koz. Vel’Koz holds the highest win rate among all support champions (as well as...
dotesports.com
Apex Legends Mobile numbers show possible reasons why game was axed
A new report has provided one of the possible reasons why Apex Legends Mobile was shut down by EA and Respawn Entertainment earlier this week. The report, by industry analysis firm Niko Partners, shows that player engagement in Apex Legends Mobile dropped precipitously over the past few months, especially when compared with other similar mobile games from notable IP.
dotesports.com
When does Aurelion Sol’s update release in League?
While more champions join the League of Legends roster every year, Riot Games also puts effort into making its existing characters appealing to players by balancing them and sometimes going as far as reworking them. Aurelion Sol’s update has been eagerly awaited by fans for years. Now, it’s finally coming...
dotesports.com
LCS broadcaster LeTigress apologizes to TSM for monologue that sparked league-wide backlash
League of Legends broadcaster Gabby “LeTigress” Durden has apologized for the monologue she delivered on Friday night’s LCS broadcast prior to the game between 100 Thieves and TSM. The segment, which LeTigress delivered on the official LCS stream, recapped much of the history between 100 Thieves AD...
dotesports.com
One of the brightest VALORANT stars in Pacific region is out of VCT LOCK//IN due to wrist injury
Talon Esports’ star player Patiphan Chaiwong will miss the inaugural VALORANT event for franchised teams—VCT LOCK//IN in São Paulo, Brazil—to treat his wrist injury and begin the rehabilitation steps, the organization announced today. “We are sad to announce that Patiplhan will not be traveling with the...
dotesports.com
Doinb reveals he received offers from LCS and LEC teams during the offseason
Even though Doinb is not playing competitively this year, he still has a strong presence in the esports scene, especially in the LPL. After not landing on a team during the offseason, Doinb is streaming full-time, sharing his solo queue gameplay, and commenting on the Chinese competition alongside other personalities in the scene.
dotesports.com
Chamber’s not alone: Another popular VALORANT agent from 2022 has been sidelined by pro players
The massive nerfs to Chamber’s entire ability kit from VALORANT patch 5.12 pushed the sniper sentinel’s pro play pick rate off a cliff, following a 2022 VCT year where he was the focal point of almost every composition and top team. But he’s not the only agent to see their pro pick rate take a dip.
dotesports.com
EMEA Golden Spatula Cup 1: TFT Set 8 standings, format, and schedule
A total of 128 Teamfight Tactics players from over 25 countries in the EMEA region competed for qualifier points, and a direct invite to the Rising Legends Set Eight Finals. The first EMEA Golden Spatula Cup of TFT Set Eight took place from Feb. 3 to 5, showcasing gameplay on the 13.1 C-patch. Players from over 25 countries earned an invite to the first GSC through either regional competitions, ladder snapshots, or from the Open Qualifier. The regional competitions are new for TFT Set Eight, making up 52 of the total 128 players at GSC1.
dotesports.com
RNG has re-signed a veteran support star to its League roster
After a 1-2 start to the 2023 Spring Split, Royal Never Give Up has found a familiar face to help its quest toward another LPL championship. Veteran leader Shi “Ming” Sen-Ming has re-signed with the organization, confirmed by a welcome video posted by the team on Weibo. This marks his seventh year as the team’s support, where he will be joining superstar AD carry Chen “GALA” Wei in the bottom lane as the duo attempts to improve on RNG’s current record.
dotesports.com
All BLAST Paris CS:GO Major RMR dates
The dates for the Regional Major Ranking (RMR) events for the $1.25 million BLAST Paris Major in May have been set. The RMRs are the final qualifiers for the Major. Before them, each region hosts open and closed qualifiers for teams that have not directly booked a spot in their respective RMR. Certain teams receive invites for the closed qualifier via Valve’s regional CS:GO standings.
dotesports.com
Warzone 2 players are begging devs to add one PUBG feature to the game
There’s nothing more frustrating than lagging out of a game of Warzone 2, and Call of Duty players are begging the developers to take a feature from PUBG to fix this issue once and for all. Picture the scene. You and your squad have been battling through enemies and...
