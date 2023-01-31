The state, county and local officials need to work together to eliminate encampments in the city, county, and state. Encampments are not the proper solution for homelessness. A state wide program should be established where unemployed people work for their room and board.
A fire just occurred there the other night over a fight. It's all going to happen again and again. Encouraging homeless camps never and I repeat never works in any city.
they sit back until it's a problem. then they just jump in and throw them out and let non profit people help them out. why did it get this bad before they got involved? lie to your friends.
