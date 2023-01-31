‘Increase the quality of services;’ prompts RTA to make changes

Five public meetings are planned for February to discuss proposed public transportation changes.

The Greater Dayton Regional Transit Authority (RTA) is seeking public comments on proposed changes to hours of service, travel patterns, and potential new services, to name a few.

“Any future changes to RTA services are subject to driver availability, as the agency has more than 100 driver openings. The overall goal of the agency’s redesign is to increase the quality of services through more frequent, direct and easy to use multi-mobility options,” said an RTA spokesperson.

The RTA is asking for input from not only commuters but from various groups, organizations, and private providers of transportation, the spokesperson told News Center 7.

If you cannot attend one of the in-person meetings, there will be a virtual meeting Thursday, February 23, 2023, from 4:00 - 5:00 p.m. on Facebook Live. The public meeting dates are:

Monday, February 13, 2023 - Wright Stop Plaza

8:00 - 10:00 a.m. 12:00 - 2:00 p.m. 4:00 - 6:00 p.m.

Wednesday, February 15, 2023 - Dayton Metro Library – West Branch

9:30 - 11:30 a.m.

Thursday, February 16, 2023 - Dayton Metro Library – Miami Township Branch

9:30 - 11:30 a.m. 4:00 - 6:00 p.m.

Monday, February 20, 2023 - RTA’s Northwest Transit Center

8:00 - 10:00 a.m. 4:00 - 6:00 p.m.

Wednesday, February 22, 2023 - Dayton Metro Library – Southeast Branch

9:30 - 11:00 a.m. 4:00 - 6:00 p.m.



Those wishing to express their comments in writing are also asked to submit them by 5:00 p.m., March 3, to be part of the official record. The RTA requests the comments be sent in the following ways:

Email - speakup@greaterdaytonrta.org ,

Calling - (937) 425-8339

Mail - Greater Dayton RTA, Attn: Planning & Service Development, 4 S. Main Street, Dayton, OH 45402

More details of the proposed changes can be found on the RTA’s website .