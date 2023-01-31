ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jefferson County, WI

Channel 3000

Madison Police search for homicide suspect on east side

MADISON, Wis. - Police in Madison are searching Sunday night for a suspect who is believed to be involved in a homicide. MPD says an off-duty officer reported a suspicious vehicle that may have been carrying a homicide suspect inside. A pursuit began on Madison's east side, near the Panera Bread on E. Washington Avenue. Police say the suspicious vehicle was ditched on Madison's north side, but could not confirm exactly where.
MADISON, WI
Channel 3000

Multiple families displaced in fire at Madison apartment

MADISON, Wis. -- A fire at a Madison apartment building destroyed one unit and displaced people living in three others Saturday morning. Crews were called to the 700 block of Vera Court at around 11:30 a.m. Smoke could be seen coming from the second floor when firefighters arrived.
MADISON, WI
Channel 3000

Detached garage deemed total loss in Caledonia fire

CALEDONIA, Wis. -- A detached garage was deemed a total loss Saturday after a fire in the Town of Caledonia. Crews were called to the N6700 block of Hillside Road at around 4:25 p.m. after a report that the garage was on fire and the siding of the nearby house was beginning to melt.
CALEDONIA, WI
wtaq.com

Female inmate dies in Rock County jail

JANESVILLE, WI (WSAU) – A female inmate was found dead in her cell at the Rock County jail early Thursday morning. A statement from the sheriff’s department says officers were conducting routine cell checks around 1am when the female inmate was found on the floor, unresponsive. Medical staff...
ROCK COUNTY, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Wisconsin bank robbed again, same location targeted twice in a week

MADISON, Wis. (WFRV) – A Credit Union in southcentral Wisconsin was once again the target of a robbery after another suspect left the bank with cash for the second time in a week. According to the Madison Police Department, the second robbery happened on February 2 around 10:45 a.m.,...
MADISON, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Wisconsin beauty salon employee shoots at co-worker with customers inside, arrested

SOMERS, Wis. (WFRV) – A man was taken into custody on Friday afternoon after shooting at a co-worker while customers were in the building in southeast Wisconsin. According to a release from the Kenosha County Sheriff’s Office, on February 3, 2023, around 3:30 p.m., deputies and detectives responded to LG Beauty Salon located a 1543 Sheridan Road in the Village of Somers for a report of shots fired.
SOMERS, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Wauwatosa crash: Police release video from deadly, fiery wreck

WAUWATOSA, Wis. - Wauwatosa police have released never-before-seen video from a Dec. 13 crash that left three people dead – including a Milwaukee DPW worker. The video shows the fiery crash and people trying to save that worker, previously identified as 64-year-old Denise Durrah. The DPW truck she was driving slammed into traffic on Mayfair Road near Wisconsin Avenue.
WAUWATOSA, WI
Channel 3000

Rockford double homicide suspect arrested in Janesville, police say

JANESVILLE, Wis. -- A Rockford man charged in a deadly double shooting in that city last year was arrested Thursday in Rock County, the Janesville Police Department said Friday. Shyron Henderson, 26, is charged with first-degree murder in the July 23, 2022, shooting at Sinnissippi Park that left a 27-year-old...
JANESVILLE, WI
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Rockford man sentenced for massive arson fire

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — A man has been sentenced for setting a massive fire in Rockford. Lawrence Vieau, 50, plead guilty to arson last March. A Winnebago County judge sentenced him to 180 days in jail yesterday. He gets credit for 168 days. He will also be on probation for one year for the Criminal […]
ROCKFORD, IL
x1071.com

Madison Woman Arrested in Iowa County

A Madison woman was arrested in Iowa County on Wednesday around 10:15 PM after Iowa County Sheriff’s Deputies conducted a traffic stop on Highway 18-151 near County Road YZ. As a result of the traffic stop, 34 year old Felicia McGee of Madison was arrested for operating while under the influence. McGee was taken to the Iowa County Jail, where she was booked for the charge and currently remains in custody.
MADISON, WI
CBS 58

Milwaukee man, 33, killed in Town of Hartford crash

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Wis. (CBS 58) -- A Milwaukee man has died following a crash in the Town of Hartford Thursday, Feb. 2. The Washington County Sheriff's Office says it's their second traffic fatality of 2023. Deputies responded to the scene near Turtle Road west of Level Road around 8:19 a.m.
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Chick-fil-A road rage, Glendale police arrest 3

GLENDALE, Wis. - Road rage at the Glendale Chick-fil-A drive-thru ended with three people arrested Friday afternoon, Feb. 3. Police said a minor accident in the drive-thru led to the road rage argument, during which a 29-year-old Milwaukee man showed a gun. The 29-year-old is facing charges of carrying a...
GLENDALE, WI

