Channel 3000
Madison Police search for homicide suspect on east side
MADISON, Wis. - Police in Madison are searching Sunday night for a suspect who is believed to be involved in a homicide. MPD says an off-duty officer reported a suspicious vehicle that may have been carrying a homicide suspect inside. A pursuit began on Madison's east side, near the Panera Bread on E. Washington Avenue. Police say the suspicious vehicle was ditched on Madison's north side, but could not confirm exactly where.
2 men break into Roscoe home, beat owner during home invasion
ROSCOE, Ill. (WTVO) — Roscoe Police are searching for two men who broke into a home Saturday night and beat the resident in a home invasion robbery. According to the police department, the crime happened around 8:55 p.m. in the 6100 block of Elevator Road. One suspect was described to police as a white male […]
Greater Milwaukee Today
Plea expected for OASD employee accused of hit-and-run in school vehicle
OCONOMOWOC — An Oconomowoc Area School District employee who was charged with a felony following an incident in which he allegedly hit a woman and then drove from the scene is expected to enter a plea in the case next month. Jeffrey Cota, 54, was charged last August with...
Channel 3000
Multiple families displaced in fire at Madison apartment
MADISON, Wis. -- A fire at a Madison apartment building destroyed one unit and displaced people living in three others Saturday morning. Crews were called to the 700 block of Vera Court at around 11:30 a.m. Smoke could be seen coming from the second floor when firefighters arrived.
Channel 3000
Detached garage deemed total loss in Caledonia fire
CALEDONIA, Wis. -- A detached garage was deemed a total loss Saturday after a fire in the Town of Caledonia. Crews were called to the N6700 block of Hillside Road at around 4:25 p.m. after a report that the garage was on fire and the siding of the nearby house was beginning to melt.
wearegreenbay.com
High-speed pursuit covers 15 miles in Fond du Lac County, driver posed as his brother
FOND DU LAC, Wis. (WFRV) – A pursuit through Fond du Lac County that included a tire deflation device, wrong-way driving, and significant damage to a squad car ended after roughly 15 miles. According to the Fond du Lac County Sheriff’s Office, the incident began with a traffic stop...
wtaq.com
Female inmate dies in Rock County jail
JANESVILLE, WI (WSAU) – A female inmate was found dead in her cell at the Rock County jail early Thursday morning. A statement from the sheriff’s department says officers were conducting routine cell checks around 1am when the female inmate was found on the floor, unresponsive. Medical staff...
wearegreenbay.com
Wisconsin bank robbed again, same location targeted twice in a week
MADISON, Wis. (WFRV) – A Credit Union in southcentral Wisconsin was once again the target of a robbery after another suspect left the bank with cash for the second time in a week. According to the Madison Police Department, the second robbery happened on February 2 around 10:45 a.m.,...
wearegreenbay.com
Wisconsin beauty salon employee shoots at co-worker with customers inside, arrested
SOMERS, Wis. (WFRV) – A man was taken into custody on Friday afternoon after shooting at a co-worker while customers were in the building in southeast Wisconsin. According to a release from the Kenosha County Sheriff’s Office, on February 3, 2023, around 3:30 p.m., deputies and detectives responded to LG Beauty Salon located a 1543 Sheridan Road in the Village of Somers for a report of shots fired.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Wauwatosa crash: Police release video from deadly, fiery wreck
WAUWATOSA, Wis. - Wauwatosa police have released never-before-seen video from a Dec. 13 crash that left three people dead – including a Milwaukee DPW worker. The video shows the fiery crash and people trying to save that worker, previously identified as 64-year-old Denise Durrah. The DPW truck she was driving slammed into traffic on Mayfair Road near Wisconsin Avenue.
Channel 3000
Rockford double homicide suspect arrested in Janesville, police say
JANESVILLE, Wis. -- A Rockford man charged in a deadly double shooting in that city last year was arrested Thursday in Rock County, the Janesville Police Department said Friday. Shyron Henderson, 26, is charged with first-degree murder in the July 23, 2022, shooting at Sinnissippi Park that left a 27-year-old...
fox32chicago.com
Police seek woman who allegedly impersonated firefighter to scam Wisconsin businesses
KENOSHA - Wisconsin police say a woman is impersonating a member of the fire department in an effort to scam small businesses. Police say the female suspect went to two Caledonia barber shops on Tuesday, and then a Kenosha nail salon on Wednesday. The woman had a clip board and...
Rockford man sentenced for massive arson fire
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — A man has been sentenced for setting a massive fire in Rockford. Lawrence Vieau, 50, plead guilty to arson last March. A Winnebago County judge sentenced him to 180 days in jail yesterday. He gets credit for 168 days. He will also be on probation for one year for the Criminal […]
x1071.com
Madison Woman Arrested in Iowa County
A Madison woman was arrested in Iowa County on Wednesday around 10:15 PM after Iowa County Sheriff’s Deputies conducted a traffic stop on Highway 18-151 near County Road YZ. As a result of the traffic stop, 34 year old Felicia McGee of Madison was arrested for operating while under the influence. McGee was taken to the Iowa County Jail, where she was booked for the charge and currently remains in custody.
Channel 3000
No charges for Dane County deputy who fatally shot man in Oregon in October
OREGON, Wis. -- A Dane County Sheriff's Office deputy who fatally shot a man in Oregon in October will not face charges, the county's district attorney's office announced Friday. Detective Clint Seltzner shot and killed Jose Carlos Jimenez, 21, on Oct. 23, 2022, after responding to a report that Jimenez...
CBS 58
Milwaukee man, 33, killed in Town of Hartford crash
WASHINGTON COUNTY, Wis. (CBS 58) -- A Milwaukee man has died following a crash in the Town of Hartford Thursday, Feb. 2. The Washington County Sheriff's Office says it's their second traffic fatality of 2023. Deputies responded to the scene near Turtle Road west of Level Road around 8:19 a.m.
Channel 3000
Person of interest in north Madison bank robberies in custody, police say
MADISON, Wis. -- A person of interest in two separate bank robberies on Madison's north side is in custody on unrelated outstanding warrants, the city's police department said Friday. The robberies happened one week apart on Jan. 26 and Feb. 2 at the UW Credit Union in the 1400 block...
23-year-old man dies after crashing car into home
The Milwaukee Police and Fire Departments are currently on scene of an accident that involved a car and a house.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Chick-fil-A road rage, Glendale police arrest 3
GLENDALE, Wis. - Road rage at the Glendale Chick-fil-A drive-thru ended with three people arrested Friday afternoon, Feb. 3. Police said a minor accident in the drive-thru led to the road rage argument, during which a 29-year-old Milwaukee man showed a gun. The 29-year-old is facing charges of carrying a...
