ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
KTLA

New DC Universe leadership unveil new projects, reveal Henry Cavill wasn’t fired

By Christine Samra
KTLA
KTLA
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3vWm1o_0kXi4qlt00

A new day has come to the DC Universe.

On Tuesday, the studio’s new bosses, Peter Safran and James Gunn, announced plans for the brand’s future as well as new projects coming.

One of the topics the two addressed was actor Ezra Miller as The Flash.

“The Flash” movie has made headlines, mostly negatively and based on the decidedly bad behavior of Miller. However, Safran and Gunn revealed that they’ve seen the completed film and said it’s great.

“I will say here that ‘Flash’ is probably one of the greatest superhero movies ever made,” Gunn said, according to Variety .

“Ezra is completely committed to their recovery,” Safran said. “And we are fully supportive of that journey that they’re on right now. When the time is right, when they feel like they’re ready to have the discussion, we’ll all figure out what the best path forward is. But right now, they are completely focused on their recovery. And in our conversations with them over the last couple of months, it feels like they’re making enormous progress.”

The execs explained that “Shazam!” will set up “The Flash,” which resets everything.

“The Flash” then flows into “Blue Beetle,” and then it flows into “Aquaman 2.” That will lead into the new “Superman” movie without Henry Cavill, which is set to be released in 2025.

“These four movies are terrific. There’s no reason why any of the characters and the actors playing those characters are not part of the DCU,” Safran explained. “There’s nothing that prohibits that from happening.”

While DC has had many big titles under its belt, usually their projects have underperformed. Safran didn’t mince words about this.

“The history of DC is pretty f—–,” he said. “They were just giving away IP like they were party favors to any creators. What we are going to do is we’re going to promise that everything from our first project forward is going to be unified. But we will say that we’ve gotten very lucky [inheriting these] next four projects.”

In recent months, drama has surrounded the studio regarding Henry Cavill being dropped as Superman and Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson revealing there won’t be a “Black Adam 2.” Both big moves were under Safran and Gunn.

With Cavill out as the Man of Steel, much to the disappointment of fans, Gunn clarified that he wasn’t fired.

“We didn’t fire Henry. Henry was never cast,” Gunn said, according to The Hollywood Reporter . “For me, it’s about who do I want to cast as Superman and who do the filmmakers we have want to cast. And for me, for this story, it isn’t Henry.”

Among the new projects are a new “Batman” without Robert Pattinson and also a new visit to Wonder Woman’s homeland.

Gunn explained that the stories he wants to tell mean more to him than just superheroes saving the day.

“I have an incredibly deep connection to these characters, to these stories, and to wanting to create that type of magic not only in the kid that I was, but in the connection that I had with my father, with friends later on,” Gunn explained. “And wanting to create a unified world in DC where we tell stories.”

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KTLA.

Comments / 0

Related
KTLA

Father shot and killed while driving in Los Angeles County

Loved ones are grieving after a freeway shooting left a young father of two dead in Westchester. The fatal shooting happened along the 405 Freeway off-ramp near the Los Angeles International Airport on Saturday night. The victim, Carl Flenoy, Jr., 28, is a Navy veteran and a father of two young daughters. Flenoy Jr.’s family […]
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
KTLA

Man fights for life after Beverly Crest mass shooting

A victim of a mass shooting that left three people dead and four others wounded in Beverly Crest remains hospitalized on Wednesday night, fighting to pick up the pieces of their life. Preston Campbell, 26, remains hospitalized after being shot seven times during the deadly incident — in the stomach, chest and calf area.  Campbell’s […]
LOS ANGELES, CA
KTLA

Man critically wounded in possible road rage shooting in Riverside

A driver was hospitalized in critical condition Friday evening after he was shot in a possible road rage incident in Riverside with a woman and two children also inside the vehicle. The shooting occurred just before 4 p.m. in front of a construction equipment company at 656 East La Cadena Drive, where the vehicle collided […]
RIVERSIDE, CA
KTLA

Man arrested after video shows him punching players at a girls’ basketball game

A 39-year-old convicted felon was arrested Thursday after allegedly punching three female athletes during a girls’ basketball game in Corona and threatening students with a gun, police said. The incident was reported around 8:35 p.m. Jan. 24 after a fight broke out during a basketball game at Centennial High School against Santiago High School. Witnesses […]
CORONA, CA
KTLA

2 arrested in Central Valley shooting that left 6 dead

 Two gang members were arrested early Friday, one after a gunbattle, in the January massacre of six people including a baby at a central California home associated with a rival gang, the Tulare County sheriff said. Sheriff Mike Boudreaux said Noah David Beard, 25, was taken into custody and Angel “Nanu” Uriarte, 35, was wounded […]
TULARE COUNTY, CA
KTLA

Woman set on fire in Riverside County, suspect at large

Police are searching for a man who allegedly set a woman on fire in Riverside County on Friday. The suspect, Nicholas Norman, 38, from Beaumont, is wanted for attempted murder, according to the Beaumont Police Department. Officers were contacted by a woman who said her friend had been doused with lighter fluid and set on […]
RIVERSIDE COUNTY, CA
KTLA

Video captures Tesla driver apparently asleep at the wheel on I-15

A motorist captured video Thursday afternoon of what appeared to be a Tesla driver asleep behind the wheel while in traffic on a Southern California freeway.   It came as a shock to Kiki Dolas and her partner who spotted the driver around 4 p.m. on the 15 Freeway near Temecula.   The couple was […]
TEMECULA, CA
KTLA

California woman is the oldest living person in the U.S.

(KTXL) — A birthday parade will be held on Feb. 5 in Willits, California, for the oldest living person in the U.S. Born in 1908, Edie Ceccarelli of California is the oldest living person in the United States, and she will soon be 115. She lived independently until she was 107, according to a short […]
WILLITS, CA
KTLA

Missing man found dead in Ventura County

A man who was reported missing earlier this week was found dead in Ventura County, officials said Thursday. Zachary Zernik, 22, was last seen on Jan. 28 around 8 a.m. He did not show up to work on Jan. 30, and his vehicle was found at the Wendy/Potrero trailhead in the Thousand Oaks area on […]
VENTURA COUNTY, CA
KTLA

Mother arrested, toddler safe after alleged abduction in Riverside

Police have arrested a homeless woman who allegedly abducted her own toddler son in Riverside on Saturday. The child was also located and is safe, authorities said. Investigators say Samantha Hernandez, 25, does not have custody of her three-year-old son and took him without consent in the Arlanza neighborhood of Riverside around 12:30 p.m. on […]
RIVERSIDE, CA
KTLA

Beyonce to add 2nd Inglewood show to Renaissance World Tour

Big news for the L.A. Beyhive. SoFi Stadium announced a second show of Beyonce’s Renaissance World Tour at the Inglewood venue in a now-deleted post on Instagram. “SECOND SHOW ADDED,” the stadium’s post read. “Due to overwhelming demand, @beyonce’s RENAISSANCE WORLD TOUR at #SoFiStadium on September 3! Register now for access to tickets.” The superstar is set to […]
INGLEWOOD, CA
KTLA

Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson’s mom involved in L.A. car crash

Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson’s mother, Ata Johnson, was involved in a bad car crash Thursday morning. In a post to Instagram, the “Black Adam” star shared a photo of the vehicle with major damage to the front passenger side. “Thank you, God, she’s ok,” the caption read. “Angels of mercy watched over my mom as […]
LOS ANGELES, CA
KTLA

Authorities search for inmate who walked away from Los Angeles facility

Authorities are searching for an inmate who walked away from a correctional facility in Los Angeles on Saturday. Carlos Montes, 30, walked away from the Male Community Reentry Program (MCRP) around 4:30 p.m., according to the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation. Agents were alerted after receiving notification of an alarm on Montes’ monitoring device. Staff […]
LOS ANGELES, CA
KTLA

Knott’s Berry Farm suspends Saturday night chaperone policy

Knott’s Berry Farm has suspended its Saturday night chaperone policy, the theme park announced Friday. “Knott’s Berry Farm’s chaperone policy will no longer be in effect on Saturdays. We are always evaluating our safety policies and will continue to make modifications based on the needs and behaviors we see in the park. Safety is and […]
KTLA

KTLA

100K+
Followers
16K+
Post
23M+
Views
ABOUT

Los Angeles news and live video from Southern California

 https://ktla.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy