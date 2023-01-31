New DC Universe leadership unveil new projects, reveal Henry Cavill wasn’t fired

A new day has come to the DC Universe.

On Tuesday, the studio’s new bosses, Peter Safran and James Gunn, announced plans for the brand’s future as well as new projects coming.

One of the topics the two addressed was actor Ezra Miller as The Flash.

“The Flash” movie has made headlines, mostly negatively and based on the decidedly bad behavior of Miller. However, Safran and Gunn revealed that they’ve seen the completed film and said it’s great.

“I will say here that ‘Flash’ is probably one of the greatest superhero movies ever made,” Gunn said, according to Variety .

“Ezra is completely committed to their recovery,” Safran said. “And we are fully supportive of that journey that they’re on right now. When the time is right, when they feel like they’re ready to have the discussion, we’ll all figure out what the best path forward is. But right now, they are completely focused on their recovery. And in our conversations with them over the last couple of months, it feels like they’re making enormous progress.”

The execs explained that “Shazam!” will set up “The Flash,” which resets everything.

“The Flash” then flows into “Blue Beetle,” and then it flows into “Aquaman 2.” That will lead into the new “Superman” movie without Henry Cavill, which is set to be released in 2025.

“These four movies are terrific. There’s no reason why any of the characters and the actors playing those characters are not part of the DCU,” Safran explained. “There’s nothing that prohibits that from happening.”

While DC has had many big titles under its belt, usually their projects have underperformed. Safran didn’t mince words about this.

“The history of DC is pretty f—–,” he said. “They were just giving away IP like they were party favors to any creators. What we are going to do is we’re going to promise that everything from our first project forward is going to be unified. But we will say that we’ve gotten very lucky [inheriting these] next four projects.”

In recent months, drama has surrounded the studio regarding Henry Cavill being dropped as Superman and Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson revealing there won’t be a “Black Adam 2.” Both big moves were under Safran and Gunn.

With Cavill out as the Man of Steel, much to the disappointment of fans, Gunn clarified that he wasn’t fired.

“We didn’t fire Henry. Henry was never cast,” Gunn said, according to The Hollywood Reporter . “For me, it’s about who do I want to cast as Superman and who do the filmmakers we have want to cast. And for me, for this story, it isn’t Henry.”

Among the new projects are a new “Batman” without Robert Pattinson and also a new visit to Wonder Woman’s homeland.

Gunn explained that the stories he wants to tell mean more to him than just superheroes saving the day.

“I have an incredibly deep connection to these characters, to these stories, and to wanting to create that type of magic not only in the kid that I was, but in the connection that I had with my father, with friends later on,” Gunn explained. “And wanting to create a unified world in DC where we tell stories.”

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KTLA.