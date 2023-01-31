Rasmus Dahlin: Buffalo, we are starting to feel it

Buffalo N.Y. (WGR 550) - As the Buffalo Sabres head towards the All Star break winning five of their last six games getting a total of seven points out of eight in their recent road trip. The Sabres are now back fighting for a playoff spot with one game back of the Pittsburgh Penguins.

The Ryan Miller night was an electric night not only for the fans, but also for the players. Defensemen Rasmus Dahlin gives a letter to Buffalo as the Sabres continue their fight for a playoff spot.

After the Sabres 3-2 win against the New York Islanders, the building was full and loud. Dahlin thought he understood what Miller meant to the city, but he didn’t fully understand until the night his number was raised to the rafters.

“It was RJ Night all over again.” Dahlin said for Ryan Miller Night.

Dahlin gets excited whenever KeyBank Center is full calling the atmosphere like having a power play the whole night.

“It's like we are 19,090 strong - 20 of us in uniform, the rest of us in the stands. Together we are going to break the other team mentally. That's what it feels like.” Dahlin said.

Dahlin along with other players on the team go to Buffalo Bills games and want to bring the same atmosphere downtown.

“We have a sign in our locker room that says, ‘Earn It.’ We see it before every game and every practice.” Dahlin said.

The Sabres are back in action Wednesday night as they take on the Carolina Hurricanes at KeyBank Center with faceoff at 7:30 EST.