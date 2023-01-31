Read full article on original website
Cannabis Delivery Drivers in Michigan Under SiegePen 2 PaperMichigan State
"Making a Difference: Giving Back to the Grand Rapids Community"Pen 2 PaperGrand Rapids, MI
A Christian charity received a strange donation: 12,000-year-old mammoth bonesAnita DurairajGrand Rapids, MI
Upgraded Winter Storm Warning for the area from Grand Rapids to Saginaw ValleySherif SaadGrand Rapids, MI
The Best Neighborhoods for Young Professionals in Grand RapidsTed RiversGrand Rapids, MI
Chocolate Walk in Marshall Valentine’s Day Weekend
Downtown Marshall's Chocolate Walk is similar to a pub crawl only with chocolate. I haven't spent much time in Marshall, Michigan. But I have made it out to quite a few of Marshall's downtown shopping and holiday events in the recent past. The downtown area has a Hallmark movie feel to it. Especially when there's snow on the ground.
Seams Sewing and Mercantile Opening New Shop On Gull Rd. In Kalamazoo
It SEEMS like we're going to have a new store that will come in clutch for the craft makers and clothes designers in the area, as a very popular sewing store, which is currently in Lansing, will be opening a shop on Gull Rd. in Kalamazoo. Seams Sewing and Mercantile has been a staple of Lansing and they recently announced they'll be making the move this spring:
Southern Wife Tries & Ranks Michigan Foods For The First Time
Where you are born and where your family lives as you grow up can determine a lot of the experiences, cuisine, and hobbies you have done or enjoy. For example, the way that someone from Michigan lives, cooks food, or enjoys their free time is most likely different than those who live in California.
Hit the Trails! Michigan DNR To Debut Free Snowmobiling Weekend in February
The Michigan Department of Natural Resources (DNR) is set to debut a new program later this month and what makes this news even more exciting is the fact that we've finally the essential ingredient to this whole experience: snow!. According to a press release by the Michigan DNR the state...
Why Does Guy Fieri Hate Kalamazoo?
Guy Fieri is like the Nickelback of the Food World - People Love to Hate on him because it's the popular thing to do, but deep down, you KNOW he's awesome, and you wish you were as cool as him. I love him. I love Diners, Drive-Ins, and Dives. He...
How Rare Are These Light Pillars We Keep Seeing in Michigan?
It was nearly one year ago that I first learned about the weather phenomenon known as Light Pillars. Basically, when ice crystals are hovering in the air, they can reflect a nearby light source which causes these light pillars. Read more below:. When I initially wrote the above article, all...
These Are The Businesses Kalamazoo Wants To Come To Our Area
There are a lot of awesome local businesses in Kalamazoo, but no matter how many you have you'll always have people who are in search of something new. We've been lucky enough to get a lot of cool businesses to come to the Kalamazoo area in 2022, but what are some other businesses you'd like to see come through the area? This is a question we asked our audience and they gave some pretty tasty replies.
Who Dumped an Apartment’s Worth of Trash at this Kalamazoo Park?
Well, this is disappointing. Recently, Will Haenni, a meteorologist for WWMT, went live on Facebook to show a dreadful sight at Spring Valley Park, one of Kalamazoo's largest parks. I follow Will Haenni on Facebook so, I happened to catch it. Unfortunately, Will had been tipped off by a couple of different sources, including the Kalamazoo River Alliance, that a giant pile of trash had been dumped at the park.
Mancino’s In Kalamazoo on Gull Road Re-Opening In Spring 2023
Some great news was hung on the door outside of Samuel Mancino's Pizza & Grinders at 3833 Gull Road in Kalamazoo, as it's been announced that they plan on re-opening their location sometime this spring in 2023. However, it seems that the former owners may have nothing to do with...
Take in the View From the Tallest Bar in Michigan
If you're not afraid of heights, you might want to add this Detroit bar to your bucket list. Allow me to introduce you to High Bar; the tallest bar in Michigan. Appropriately named, might I add. The Tallest Bar in Michigan is High Bar in Detroit. High Bar is nestled...
Here Are 5 Signs of Frostbite Every Michigander Needs to Know
Snow is one thing, but this bitter cold snap that Southwest Michigan has been experiencing chills me to the bone. Just because we Michiganders are used to dealing with cold snowy winters doesn't mean we have to like it!. Weather forecasters throughout the area say we can expect these below-freezing...
For Sale: Former Nuns’ Retreat on Saint Mary’s Lake in Battle Creek
What was once the most expensive home for sale in Battle Creek still sits on the market five years later. Located on the shores of Saint Mary's Lake, "White Gates" is an impressive estate that looks like something pulled straight from shows like Downton Abbey or The Crown. But you don't have to travel overseas to find a property as refined as this one!
These Are Kalamazoo’s Most Dangerous Roads According To You
Seems like every day now, we get news stories about an accident that either hurt somebody, or even killed somebody in and around Kalamazoo. Road conditions aside, drivers around the area have a tendency to push the limits, too, of what safe driving is, and certain roads around town lend themselves to making conditions even worse.
These Are Some Michigan Icons You Grew Up Watching
There are some great shows on today, but growing up in the 80s and early 90s was seriously a magical time. I had shows like Ren & Stimpy, Beavis & Butthead, and South Park, and although some may say those shows are disgusting, I'd like to say they helped shape my sense of humor. But this time period was also special because although there was a strong appeal to children, tv was reminiscent of the shows from "yesteryear."
The Cheapest And Best Oil Changes in Kalamazoo
The thing about getting an oil change is that the age-old saying, you can only pick two when discussing cheap, fast, and good. This rings true in Kalamazoo. 9/10 the cheapest route might not be good but it's fast, meanwhile, the fastest option might be good but not cheap, etc.
