Chocolate Walk in Marshall Valentine’s Day Weekend

Downtown Marshall's Chocolate Walk is similar to a pub crawl only with chocolate. I haven't spent much time in Marshall, Michigan. But I have made it out to quite a few of Marshall's downtown shopping and holiday events in the recent past. The downtown area has a Hallmark movie feel to it. Especially when there's snow on the ground.
Why Does Guy Fieri Hate Kalamazoo?

Guy Fieri is like the Nickelback of the Food World - People Love to Hate on him because it's the popular thing to do, but deep down, you KNOW he's awesome, and you wish you were as cool as him. I love him. I love Diners, Drive-Ins, and Dives. He...
These Are The Businesses Kalamazoo Wants To Come To Our Area

There are a lot of awesome local businesses in Kalamazoo, but no matter how many you have you'll always have people who are in search of something new. We've been lucky enough to get a lot of cool businesses to come to the Kalamazoo area in 2022, but what are some other businesses you'd like to see come through the area? This is a question we asked our audience and they gave some pretty tasty replies.
Who Dumped an Apartment’s Worth of Trash at this Kalamazoo Park?

Well, this is disappointing. Recently, Will Haenni, a meteorologist for WWMT, went live on Facebook to show a dreadful sight at Spring Valley Park, one of Kalamazoo's largest parks. I follow Will Haenni on Facebook so, I happened to catch it. Unfortunately, Will had been tipped off by a couple of different sources, including the Kalamazoo River Alliance, that a giant pile of trash had been dumped at the park.
These Are Some Michigan Icons You Grew Up Watching

There are some great shows on today, but growing up in the 80s and early 90s was seriously a magical time. I had shows like Ren & Stimpy, Beavis & Butthead, and South Park, and although some may say those shows are disgusting, I'd like to say they helped shape my sense of humor. But this time period was also special because although there was a strong appeal to children, tv was reminiscent of the shows from "yesteryear."
The Cheapest And Best Oil Changes in Kalamazoo

The thing about getting an oil change is that the age-old saying, you can only pick two when discussing cheap, fast, and good. This rings true in Kalamazoo. 9/10 the cheapest route might not be good but it's fast, meanwhile, the fastest option might be good but not cheap, etc.
