Unions buoyant as 1.27 million French protest pension reform

Ex-foreign minister will face diplomat for Cyprus presidency
NICOSIA, Cyprus (AP) — A center-right former foreign minister and a career diplomat backed by a communist-rooted party will battle it out for the presidency of ethnically divided Cyprus in a Feb. 12 runoff, according to official voting results announced Sunday. With all votes counted in the first round...
China accuses US of indiscriminate use of force over balloon
BEIJING (AP) — China on Monday accused the United States of indiscriminate use of force when the American military shot down a suspected Chinese spy balloon Saturday. The U.S. shot down a balloon off the Carolina coast after it traversed sensitive military sites across North America. China insisted the flyover was an accident involving a civilian aircraft.
WTA Lyon Open Results
LYON, FRANCE (AP) _ Results Sunday from Lyon Open at Palais des Sports Gerland (seedings in parentheses):. Alycia Parks, United States, def. Caroline Garcia (1), France, 7-6 (7), 7-5. Women's Doubles. Championship. Bibiane Schoofs, Netherlands, and Cristina Bucsa, Spain, def. Alexandra Panova, Russia, and Olga Danilovic, Serbia, 7-6 (5), 6-3.
