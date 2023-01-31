ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Onondaga County, NY

Power 93.7 WBLK

This Town Was Named The Prettiest In New York

As the weather starts to warm up and you are going to want to hit the road for some day trips there is one town you will want to stop and visit. Located in Central New York, this small town which is home to a major university was recently named the prettiest in the entire Empire State.
ITHACA, NY
Source Money

Lillian Y. Cooper Apartments Utica New York Purposely Rents To Drug Addicts To Set Tenants Up For Failure.

Over the past few years, tenants have been overdosing due to a lack of responsibility. To fill vacant apartments its been known that Lillian Cooper managers have been letting drug addicts move in without proper screening. Over the summer a candlelight visual was set alongside the property for a resident who had lived on the 3rd fl. Just a few months before another woman was found deceased in her bathroom on the 4th. Of both incidents, family and friends had said neither one of the victims had ever indulged in fentanyl.
UTICA, NY
newyorkupstate.com

Rent hikes at NYS Fair claim first casualty as 55-year-old event gets canceled

A 55-year-old New York horse show has canceled its annual competitions at the Fairgrounds for good because of spiking rent prices. “The cost of doing business has just gone out of sight for us,” said Jim Mathers, president of the New York State Horse Breeders Association, which canceled its annual May competitions and will soon disband.
SYRACUSE, NY
cnycentral.com

See what was found in 'Shakedown' at Onondaga Co. jail facilities

Calling it the largest organized shakedown of the jail facilities run by the Onondaga County Sheriff's Department, authorities say they turned up weapons and pills. On January 18, 2023, and February 1, 2023, members of the Onondaga County Sheriff’s Office Civil, Corrections, Custody and Patrol Divisions conducted two full facility shakedowns of Jamesville Correctional Facility and Downtown Justice Center, at the direction of Sheriff Toby Shelley.
ONONDAGA COUNTY, NY
cnycentral.com

Door smashed of Westcott Street diner in Syracuse during break-in

Syracuse, N.Y. — Mom's Diner on Westcott Street in Syracuse reported it was broken into early Monday morning. The popular diner posted on its Facebook page that it would be closed that day due to the break-in, along with a photo of a broken glass door. Tuesday, the diner...
SYRACUSE, NY
cnycentral.com

Snow plow strikes house overnight in Syracuse

Syracuse, N.Y. — A Syracuse City snow plow struck a house early Tuesday morning in Syracuse. The crash happened shortly after 1:00 a.m. on Highland Street between Sweeting Street and Saile Street, according to Onondaga County 911 dispatchers. Syracuse Police responded to the scene. Damage could be observed on...
SYRACUSE, NY
cnycentral.com

Why EMTs used a sedative on woman in Syracuse Police custody following 'use of force'

Syracuse, N.Y. — Early Saturday morning, Syracuse Police arrested Uniyah Chatman for petit larceny and resisting arrest, among other charges; officers used force when they restrained her, resulting in a bleeding head wound. All of this lead to first responders with AMR ambulance making the call to use a sedative in order to provide medical treatment.
SYRACUSE, NY
Syracuse.com

‘Dangerously’ cold wind chills likely in Upstate NY; one spot could feel like 60 below

Syracuse, N.Y. -- The coldest temperatures in years, combined with strong wind gusts, could create dangerously low wind chills this weekend in Upstate New York. The National Weather Service has issued wind chill alerts for most of New York. Wind chill values are expected to be well below zero Saturday morning across all of Upstate, and could plunge as low as 60 below in the Adirondacks.
SYRACUSE, NY

