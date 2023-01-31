Read full article on original website
Related
Upstate Police ‘Warn’ of ‘Addictive Substances’ Arriving in NY This Month
An Upstate New York police department is making sure its community and the surrounding areas are aware of an addictive substance making the rounds this month. The Oneida City Police Department released a statement warning of extremely addictive substances coming to New York in the month of February. These substances...
NY State Police Warn About Imposter Cops Asking for Money
Residents in New York State were warned about a scam on Tuesday where imposters asked for credit card information and requested monetary donations while pretending to be part of a union that supports the police. Don't fall for it!. On Tuesday, members of the New York State Police explained to...
This Town Was Named The Prettiest In New York
As the weather starts to warm up and you are going to want to hit the road for some day trips there is one town you will want to stop and visit. Located in Central New York, this small town which is home to a major university was recently named the prettiest in the entire Empire State.
33-year-old Geneva resident shot on Seneca St.
The Geneva Police Department is asking for information related to a shooting that occurred Sunday morning on Seneca St.
Lillian Y. Cooper Apartments Utica New York Purposely Rents To Drug Addicts To Set Tenants Up For Failure.
Over the past few years, tenants have been overdosing due to a lack of responsibility. To fill vacant apartments its been known that Lillian Cooper managers have been letting drug addicts move in without proper screening. Over the summer a candlelight visual was set alongside the property for a resident who had lived on the 3rd fl. Just a few months before another woman was found deceased in her bathroom on the 4th. Of both incidents, family and friends had said neither one of the victims had ever indulged in fentanyl.
Upstate New York City Takes The Title of State’s Drunkest From Albany
Move over Albany, there is a new drunkest city in the Empire State. This certainly is a dubious honor for the Upstate New York city that was just named the Empire State's drunkest by 24/7 Tempo. This is one of those honors a city would not be proud of, and you really have to try hard to be the 'est' at anything.
Local man wanted for assault
The Broome County Sheriff’s Office is looking for Tyrone West on an outstanding warrant and is asking for assistance from Broome County residents.
Traffic alert: Multiple crashes reported on Syracuse-area highways
Syracuse, N.Y — Police, fire departments and ambulance crews are responding to more than a dozen motor vehicle crashes this morning, most on area highways and ramps. There are crashes on I-690, I-695 and I-81, according to Onondaga County 911 center dispatches. One police officer reported he saw cars...
newyorkupstate.com
Rent hikes at NYS Fair claim first casualty as 55-year-old event gets canceled
A 55-year-old New York horse show has canceled its annual competitions at the Fairgrounds for good because of spiking rent prices. “The cost of doing business has just gone out of sight for us,” said Jim Mathers, president of the New York State Horse Breeders Association, which canceled its annual May competitions and will soon disband.
cnycentral.com
See what was found in 'Shakedown' at Onondaga Co. jail facilities
Calling it the largest organized shakedown of the jail facilities run by the Onondaga County Sheriff's Department, authorities say they turned up weapons and pills. On January 18, 2023, and February 1, 2023, members of the Onondaga County Sheriff’s Office Civil, Corrections, Custody and Patrol Divisions conducted two full facility shakedowns of Jamesville Correctional Facility and Downtown Justice Center, at the direction of Sheriff Toby Shelley.
New additions coming to Eastview Mall
All the new additions are scheduled to open this year.
cnycentral.com
Door smashed of Westcott Street diner in Syracuse during break-in
Syracuse, N.Y. — Mom's Diner on Westcott Street in Syracuse reported it was broken into early Monday morning. The popular diner posted on its Facebook page that it would be closed that day due to the break-in, along with a photo of a broken glass door. Tuesday, the diner...
cnycentral.com
Oneida City Police Department warns public of new addictive substances: Girl Scout Cookies
ONEIDA, N.Y. — The Oneida City Police Department took to Facebook Tuesday to warn the community of highly addictive substances circulating in the area. The substances are often distributed by "strong, smart, fearless young women" who will get you hooked, according to the post. The street names for these...
cnycentral.com
Snow plow strikes house overnight in Syracuse
Syracuse, N.Y. — A Syracuse City snow plow struck a house early Tuesday morning in Syracuse. The crash happened shortly after 1:00 a.m. on Highland Street between Sweeting Street and Saile Street, according to Onondaga County 911 dispatchers. Syracuse Police responded to the scene. Damage could be observed on...
Lake Effect Snow Warning In Place for Parts of New York State
The month of February is going to be getting much colder for New York state this upcoming weekend, as temperatures will drop into the teens and single digits by Friday. Those kind of temperatures are dangerous and is part of a cold front that is sweeping through the state just before the weekend.
newyorkupstate.com
Upstate NY funeral planned for Michael Hunter, President Biden’s brother-in-law
Michael E. Hunter, the brother-in-law of President Joe Biden, died Thursday at his home, according to a funeral home. He was 72. Hunter’s family is best known locally as the former owners of Hunter Dinerant in Auburn, N.Y., a diner that Biden and his two sons would visit on their trips to Central New York.
cnycentral.com
Why EMTs used a sedative on woman in Syracuse Police custody following 'use of force'
Syracuse, N.Y. — Early Saturday morning, Syracuse Police arrested Uniyah Chatman for petit larceny and resisting arrest, among other charges; officers used force when they restrained her, resulting in a bleeding head wound. All of this lead to first responders with AMR ambulance making the call to use a sedative in order to provide medical treatment.
‘Dangerously’ cold wind chills likely in Upstate NY; one spot could feel like 60 below
Syracuse, N.Y. -- The coldest temperatures in years, combined with strong wind gusts, could create dangerously low wind chills this weekend in Upstate New York. The National Weather Service has issued wind chill alerts for most of New York. Wind chill values are expected to be well below zero Saturday morning across all of Upstate, and could plunge as low as 60 below in the Adirondacks.
cnycentral.com
With below zero temperatures coming, prep your home and stay warm with these tips
SYRACUSE, N.Y. — Central New York is expecting bitter cold temperatures at the end of this week. For those looking at ways to keep warm in their homes, experts say the first thing to do is for homeowners to walk around their house and take an assessment. A bitter...
School closings: Syracuse, Liverpool schools, others closing Friday due to frigid weather
Syacuse city schools just announced Thursday afternoon that its schools will be closed Friday due to the forecasted dangerous temperatures and windchills. Liverpool and a few others also have announced plans to close too. Wind chill values could drop to 25 or 35 degrees below zero; in the Adirondacks, they...
Comments / 0