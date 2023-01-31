ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cortland, NY

96.9 WOUR

Cast Your Vote! Utica Zoo Electing Their First Ever Pre-ZOO-dent

It's election time at the Utica Zoo, and it's one you're needed for!. The Utica Zoo is looking to officially name their very first Pre-zoo-dent, and the animals are going wild trying to pick a winner. There are currently five animals in the running, and they need YOU to help choose the best candidate.
UTICA, NY
96.9 WOUR

Busload of Migrants Dropped Off in Utica, New Hartford-area?

Did a busload of illegal immigrants who recently entered the country get dropped-off at an area hotel that sits near the border of Utica and New Hartford?. WIBX 950 was made aware of social media posts circulating online Monday that showed a group of people standing outside a motorcoach bus next to the Quality Inn and Suites on Chenango Road in New Hartford. Those in the photo were shown holding what appeared to be large bags, presumably containing personal items, with the poster of the photo commenting that the group had been shipped upstate from New York City.
NEW HARTFORD, NY
96.9 WOUR

Pay More, Or Say Goodbye To NYS Fair: OPINION

The rides, the games, the food, music, memories and fun. Some might say the only bad thing about The Great New York State Fair is that it's annual run during the last week of August and into the first week of September signals a return to school and an end to the vacation season.
SYRACUSE, NY
96.9 WOUR

New York Police Department Warns Of Sweet And Delicious Dealers

One police department in Upstate New York has received reports that highly addictive substances will soon be circulating in our area. Here's what they passed along to keep you informed. The Oneida City Police Department posted the warning on their Facebook page to let the Central New York and Mohawk...
ONEIDA, NY
96.9 WOUR

Mohawk Valley Hometown Heroes Expanding, More Local Vets To Be Honored

After a huge success in its first year, a program designed to pay tribute to local veterans is expanding. Oneida County residents in Rome, New Hartford, Whitesboro and Utica will see the faces of local service members hung on large 30x60 banners from Memorial Day through Veterans Day. The Hometown Heroes program provides an opportunity to honor a family member or loved one for their service to the country in any military branch, during combat or peacetime.
UTICA, NY
96.9 WOUR

Mohawk Valley Crime Stoppers Wanted Person of the Week

The Oneida County Sheriff's Department is asking for the public's help in finding this week's wanted person of the week from Mohawk Valley Crime Stoppers. Police are looking for 39-year-old Heather A. Brower of Rome, who they say is wanted on a bench warrant and a violation of probation. The...
ONEIDA COUNTY, NY
96.9 WOUR

One Person Shot, Another is Dead Following West Utica Shooting

Police in Utica say one man is dead following a reported shooting at a convenience store at the corner of Noyes and York Streets in the city. Police were called at approximately 1:30 PM with a report of a man who shot a woman in the abdomen, near Fred's Dari-Del in West Utica. Upon arrival, UPD shut down nearby streets and surrounded the building. Witnesses told police the man was held up inside the store.
UTICA, NY
Marcy, NY

96.9 WOUR

Marcy, NY
