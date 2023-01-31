Read full article on original website
This Guy Plans to Open a Store That Sells Heroin, Meth, and Crack
A Vancouver man is planning to open what would be Canada’s first store that sells heroin, cocaine, meth, MDMA, and other drugs as a way to reduce the rising number of deaths stemming from the overdose crisis. Jerry Martin, 51, wants to open the brick-and-mortar shop by the end...
Drug users mixing Fentanyl with an animal tranquilizer has devastating effect
The opioid crisis in this country and Pennsylvania would generally follow this timeline – the use of prescription drugs – mostly those that alleviated pain – skyrocketed. Many became addicted to opioids by raiding a medicine cabinet or buying prescription drugs on the street. They then turned to heroin, which was cheap on the streets and not just available in inner cities. Those who sold or distributed heroin, were always looking for ways to make more money so they begin lacing heroin with synthetic drugs like Fentanyl, which could be made inexpensively. Fentanyl was also much more powerful than heroin and was deadly.
Illegal crossings at ‘freezing’ Canadian border surge during migrant crisis
Border Patrol agents in New York, Vermont and New Hampshire apprehended more people illegally entering the US from Canada in the past three months than in the previous two years combined. Officials in the federal agency’s eastern “Swanton Sector” saw a 743% increase in apprehensions and encounters between Oct. 1 and Dec. 31 compared to the same period in 2021, sector chief, Robert Garcia said last week in a press release. In December, a record 441 people were detained by US Border Patrol and Customs at the Canadian border in the region after flying to Canada from at least 19 countries, according...
Fentanyl Crisis Can Be Resolved By Eliminating Illegal Cannabis Market Says Oklahoma AG
Oklahoma Attorney General Gentner Drummond (R) believes that the ever-growing and deadly fentanyl problem could be controlled by seizing illegal cannabis operators. “It is coming up from Mexico, not that Mexicans are bringing it. It’s Chinese nationals,” Drummond told Fox 23 News. People behind illicit marijuana operations, says...
British Columbia becomes first province in Canada to decriminalize heroin, fentanyl, cocaine, other hard drugs
British Columbia became the first province in the country to decriminalize a certain amount of hard drugs as the country deals with a spike in drug overdoses.
msn.com
Dr. Phil debate on illegal immigration gets explosive: 'Why didn't White people stay in England?'
An audience member blamed "White people" for committing genocide, "demanding" drugs from cartels and carrying out mass shootings in an attempt to defend illegal immigration during a heated debate on "Dr. Phil" Wednesday. Amid a discussion about the crisis at the border, Dr. Phil turned to National Border Patrol Council...
Border under control of cartels, not the US, Yuma residents say as gangs rake in billions off human smuggling
Border town residents in Yuma, Arizona, shared their concerns for national security as more migrants flood into the U.S. after paying the cartels for entry.
newsnationnow.com
‘Super meth’: What to know about the deadly drug
(NewsNation) — A new kind of methamphetamine called “super meth” is cheaper and more potent to users, raising concerns among experts. Super meth is a methamphetamine produced in Mexican drug labs with a unique construction. The drug is 93% pure, and the high produced from it can last 24 hours. Mexican drug cartels are mass producing this substance with cheaper ingredients, making production costs low. The result is a much more potent drug, which treatment specialists say users are struggling to kick.
newsnationnow.com
DEA: Cartels greatest drug threat US has ever faced
(NewsNation) — Law enforcement officials have issued a stark warning to Congress, revealing that members of violent cartels are now living in all 50 states. Jon DeLena, a Drug Enforcement Administration special agent with 27 years of experience, told members of the House Energy and Commerce Committee on Wednesday that the current drug crisis is unlike anything he has ever seen.
newsnationnow.com
Opioid 40X stronger than fentanyl rising in cities across US
(NewsNation) — A synthetic opioid first developed in the 1950s is falling back into the hands of Americans. Nitazines, nicknamed Frankenstein opioids, are up to 40 times stronger than fentanyl. Fentanyl is already 50 times more powerful than heroin. Nitazine comes in powder, pill and liquid form and is...
Law enforcement raid finds chemicals to make fentanyl in Arizona home
Law enforcement in Arizona raided a home and found precursor chemicals used to make fentanyl. The fear is drug traffickers may now manufacture fentanyl within the United States, as opposed to importing the synthetic opioid. CBS News justice correspondent Jeff Pegues reports.
Some pharmacies in Mexico passing off fentanyl, meth as legitimate pharmaceuticals
Pharmacies in several Mexican cities are selling counterfeit prescription pills laced with fentanyl and meth and passing them off as legitimate pharmaceuticals.
WFMJ.com
K9 agents assist in seige of millions of illegal drugs
You see them in action helping law enforcement officers find illegal drugs. In 2022 alone, the dogs assisted in removing over 50 million illegal pills and other drugs from the streets. Agents at the Drug Enforcement Agency's Youngstown branch gave 21 News a look at how their K9 units identify...
Narcity
A Pigeon Wearing A Tiny 'Backpack' Carrying Meth Was Caught In A BC Prison Yard
A drug-smuggling pigeon was caught in a B.C. prison yard wearing a homemade backpack full of crystal meth. Apparently, it wasn't easy actually catching the bird, and it took officers a good amount of time to corner the pigeon, confiscate the drugs and let it fly free. John Randle, the...
WSET
DEA seizes over 8 million potentially deadly doses of fentanyl in D.C., Virginia, Maryland
WASHINGTON D.C. (WSET) — The Drug Enforcement Administration's (DEA) Washington Division made a progress in the fight against the opioid epidemic, seizing over 8.3 million potentially deadly doses of fentanyl in 2022. The Washington Division, which covers Washington D.C., Maryland and Virginia, seized 160,000 fake pills containing fentanyl and...
Ron DeSantis' Law And Order Proposal Includes Life Sentence For Making Fentanyl Attractive To Children
Gov. Ron DeSantis rolled out a criminal justice proposal last week that should delight Florida’s conservatives as well as his inevitable national supporters who are already lining up behind the governor’s anti-woke, anti-gay, anti-Disney, anti-cannabis legalization and his recent proposal to nix high school AP courses on African-American studies.
280,000 fentanyl-laced pills, 600 pounds of powder seized from Ohio, neighboring states in 2022
COLUMBUS, Ohio — The Drug Enforcement Administration seized more than 50.6 million fentanyl-laced, fake prescription pills and more than 10,000 pounds of fentanyl powder in 2022. In Michigan, Ohio and Northern Kentucky alone, personnel seized more than 280,00 fentanyl-laced pills and over 600 pounds of fentanyl powder – more...
Border police dealing with new smuggling problem: eggs
(The Center Square)- The United States Customs and Border Protection is asking Americans to stop trying to smuggle in raw eggs from Mexico. As avian flu is causing the price of eggs and poultry to rise, along with the current inflation rate, people are purchasing the products in Mexico instead of shelling out the extra cash at the grocery store. “There has been a large increase in the volume of...
MedicalXpress
Counterfeit pills sold in Mexican pharmacies found to contain fentanyl, heroin and methamphetamine
A UCLA-led study provides the first scientific evidence that brick and mortar pharmacies in northern Mexican tourist towns are selling counterfeit pills containing fentanyl, heroin, and methamphetamine. These pills are sold mainly to US tourists, and are often passed off as controlled substances such as Oxycodone, Percocet, and Adderall. The...
Arlington drug trafficking ring leader sentenced to 15 years in prison
The leader of a violent, prolific drug trafficking ring was sentenced to 15 years in prison on Tuesday. Cesar Valdez-Sanudo, 36 years old, pleaded guilty in June 2022 to distributing controlled substances, committing money laundering, and carrying guns in connection to drug trafficking. “Mr. Valdez-Sanudo led a violent ring of drug traffickers and buried kilos of meth, heroin, and fentanyl on his Arlington property, along with more than $300,000 cash – proceeds from the harm he spread across the community,” said U.S. Attorney Nick Brown. “This is a long prison sentence, but given the harm these drugs are doing in our community, it is the appropriate sanction.” The drug ring was indicted in December 2020 after a lengthy wiretap investigation. Law enforcement seized around 143 pounds of methamphetamine, 15 pounds of heroin, 35,000 suspected fentanyl pills, 24 firearms, and nearly $778,000.
