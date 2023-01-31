Read full article on original website
WKRC
Local activists help educate voters, show support for Memphis protestors
ROSELAWN, Ohio (WKRC) - Local activists came together Saturday to show support for those fighting for change in Memphis in the wake of the beating death of Tyre Nichols during an arrest. A large crowd showed up at New Prospect Baptist Church in Roselawn to join the fight for social...
NKU hosts state robotics competition for young engineers, programmers
HIGHLAND HEIGHTS, Ky. (WKRC) - Northern Kentucky University hosted the Kentucky State Robotics Tournament over the weekend. It was put on by NKU's Center for Integrative Natural Science and Mathematics, and was open to teams in grades four through eight. The teams had to build and program a Lego robot...
Homeschool co-op supporting white supremacy sends shockwaves through education circles
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - Some Ohio parents who condone teaching children white supremacist and Nazi views are sending shockwaves through the homeschooling communities and the state legislature. The group is called Dissident Homeschool. It is one of thousands of co-ops homeschooling families use as resources for curriculum, questions, ideas, and social outlets for their children.
Disney's special governing privileges challenged by the state of Florida
CINCINNATI (CNN Newsource/WKRC) - A legal showdown between the state of Florida and Disney is escalating. State leaders in Florida announced that a special session will begin on Monday, seeking to strip the Walt Disney Company from the special governing privileges it has over the land in and around its theme parks in Orlando.
$60 million apartment project planned in Greater Cincinnati
CINCINNATI (Cincinnati Business Courier) - Manhattan Development Group wants to build hundreds of new apartments in Madisonville near its border with Oakley, but its plans are in flux after the Madisonville Community Council declined to endorse the project in January. Northern Kentucky-based Manhattan Development Group plans a 234-unit, four-story complex...
Citizens' Complaint Authority critical of city, CPD response to 2020 protests over Floyd
CINCINNATI (WKRC) – When protests broke out nationwide over the murder of George Floyd murder in 2020, Cincinnati was no different. But leaders here, including then Mayor John Cranley, took a hard line by issuing a city-wide curfew. Over 10 days, Cincinnati Police officers arrested more than 500 people...
Newport firefighter goes back to work after receiving transplant from fellow firefighter
NEWPORT, Ky. (WKRC) - A Newport firefighter returned to work after receiving a life-saving kidney transplant from a fellow firefighter. Newport Fire and EMS tweeted a picture of Bob Hug as he returned to full duty. He received a kidney in October from firefighter Ryan Whaley.
Dearborn County Home and Garden Show returns after two-year hiatus
DEARBORN COUNTY (WKRC) - After being canceled two years in a row due to the pandemic, the Dearborn County Home and Garden Show is back. It's a chance to meet with home builders, remodelers, and landscapers face-to-face. Plus, visitors can learn more about community organizations in Southeast Indiana. We are...
Cincinnati Fire Lieutenant arrested for assault charge
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - A City of Cincinnati Fire Lieutenant was arrested on Saturday and charged with assault. Brandon Freeman, age 53, has been charged with one count of assault and one count of obstruction. The victim says Freeman knowingly grabbed her by the neck and slammed her into a wall,...
2 dead after shooting in Middletown
MIDDLETOWN, Ohio (WKRC) - Middletown Police are investigating a fatal shooting that happened early Saturday morning. Officers were called to the scene on 15th Avenue near Vermont Street around 3:30 a.m. They found two victims. One was pronounced dead at the scene, the other was taken to the hospital. The...
Northern Kentucky falls at Youngstown State 74-56
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (AP) - Brandon Rush had 18 points in Youngstown State’s 74-56 win against Northern Kentucky on Saturday night. Rush was 7-of-11 shooting (4 for 7 from distance) for the Penguins (19-6, 11-3 Horizon League). Adrian Nelson added 17 points while going 6 of 7 and 4 of 4 from the free throw line, and he also had 12 rebounds. Dwayne Cohill recorded 15 points and was 6-of-13 shooting, including 0 for 4 from distance, and went 3 for 3 from the line.
Emergency phase is ending, but doctors say the coronavirus is not over
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - The emergency phase of the pandemic might be ending soon, but COVID-19 is not over. That is the message from the Ohio Department of Health. The Ohio Department of Health gave an update on respiratory illnesses in our community. A bit of the focus Friday was still on the importance of booster shots against COVID-19.
Ludlow Flea and Craft Fair returns for February event
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - The Ludlow Flea and Craft Fair offers a great place to support local artisans. On Sunday, people were able to enjoy original works, such as handmade crafts and baked goods, as well as jewelry and vintage items. Bircus Brewing Company was at the fair to serve pizza...
Molly Wellman hosts Fire and Ice dinners in February
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - It's cold outside, but an event series this month will heat up your weekends. Celebrity bartender Molly Wellmann talks about all the fun you can have during Fire and Ice weekends at Moerlein Lager House.
Man arrested in North Carolina chase identified as Florida murder suspect
RUTHERFORD COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — Authorities said a high-speed chase Thursday in North Carolina involved a suspect in a Florida murder investigation. Rutherford County Sheriff Aaron Ellenburg said Matthew Scott Flores, who has active warrants up and down the East Coast, was taken into custody after a crash in Ellenboro.
Chase ends with crash in Westwood
WESTWOOD, Ohio (WKRC) - Police released few details about a chase that ended with a crash in Westwood. A driver struck a pole and snapped it in two on Montana Avenue near Felicity around noon Friday. The vehicle wound up on its side. As a safety precaution, Gamble Montessori School...
Accident on Daniel C. Beard Bridge closes lanes, causes traffic delays
CAMPBELL COUNTY, Ky. (WKRC) - A car flipped during a crash on a busy bridge Friday evening. Officials say that the crash happened on I-471 NB on the Daniel C. Beard Bridge near the Third Street and Columbia Parkway exit. No word on if there were any injuries, but cameras...
Hamilton County Coroner searching for family of woman found dead
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - The Hamilton County Coroner's Office is searching for family members of a recently deceased woman. 55-year-old Sherri Parker was pronounced dead on Tuesday. Her cause of death has not been released, but authorities say there are no signs of injury or foul play. Parker's last known address...
Local group raises awareness for broken heart syndrome
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - The aftermath of these pandemic years is showing up in our hearts. Doctors are concerned about a syndrome on the rise seen mostly in women. COVID-19 was especially hard on our hearts for a number of reasons. One family, however, is raising awareness of one we don't...
1 dead, 1 hospitalized after a shooting in Evanston
EVANSTON (WKRC) - One person is dead and another was taken to the hospital after a shooting in Evanston on Sunday afternoon. Police received a call at approximately 4:20 p.m. about a shooting on Bevis Ave. When police arrived, one victim was pronounced dead at the scene. The other was...
