ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kentucky State

Comments / 0

Related
WKRC

Homeschool co-op supporting white supremacy sends shockwaves through education circles

CINCINNATI (WKRC) - Some Ohio parents who condone teaching children white supremacist and Nazi views are sending shockwaves through the homeschooling communities and the state legislature. The group is called Dissident Homeschool. It is one of thousands of co-ops homeschooling families use as resources for curriculum, questions, ideas, and social outlets for their children.
OHIO STATE
WKRC

Disney's special governing privileges challenged by the state of Florida

CINCINNATI (CNN Newsource/WKRC) - A legal showdown between the state of Florida and Disney is escalating. State leaders in Florida announced that a special session will begin on Monday, seeking to strip the Walt Disney Company from the special governing privileges it has over the land in and around its theme parks in Orlando.
FLORIDA STATE
WKRC

$60 million apartment project planned in Greater Cincinnati

CINCINNATI (Cincinnati Business Courier) - Manhattan Development Group wants to build hundreds of new apartments in Madisonville near its border with Oakley, but its plans are in flux after the Madisonville Community Council declined to endorse the project in January. Northern Kentucky-based Manhattan Development Group plans a 234-unit, four-story complex...
CINCINNATI, OH
WKRC

Dearborn County Home and Garden Show returns after two-year hiatus

DEARBORN COUNTY (WKRC) - After being canceled two years in a row due to the pandemic, the Dearborn County Home and Garden Show is back. It's a chance to meet with home builders, remodelers, and landscapers face-to-face. Plus, visitors can learn more about community organizations in Southeast Indiana. We are...
DEARBORN COUNTY, IN
WKRC

Cincinnati Fire Lieutenant arrested for assault charge

CINCINNATI (WKRC) - A City of Cincinnati Fire Lieutenant was arrested on Saturday and charged with assault. Brandon Freeman, age 53, has been charged with one count of assault and one count of obstruction. The victim says Freeman knowingly grabbed her by the neck and slammed her into a wall,...
CINCINNATI, OH
WKRC

2 dead after shooting in Middletown

MIDDLETOWN, Ohio (WKRC) - Middletown Police are investigating a fatal shooting that happened early Saturday morning. Officers were called to the scene on 15th Avenue near Vermont Street around 3:30 a.m. They found two victims. One was pronounced dead at the scene, the other was taken to the hospital. The...
MIDDLETOWN, OH
WKRC

Northern Kentucky falls at Youngstown State 74-56

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (AP) - Brandon Rush had 18 points in Youngstown State’s 74-56 win against Northern Kentucky on Saturday night. Rush was 7-of-11 shooting (4 for 7 from distance) for the Penguins (19-6, 11-3 Horizon League). Adrian Nelson added 17 points while going 6 of 7 and 4 of 4 from the free throw line, and he also had 12 rebounds. Dwayne Cohill recorded 15 points and was 6-of-13 shooting, including 0 for 4 from distance, and went 3 for 3 from the line.
YOUNGSTOWN, OH
WKRC

Emergency phase is ending, but doctors say the coronavirus is not over

CINCINNATI (WKRC) - The emergency phase of the pandemic might be ending soon, but COVID-19 is not over. That is the message from the Ohio Department of Health. The Ohio Department of Health gave an update on respiratory illnesses in our community. A bit of the focus Friday was still on the importance of booster shots against COVID-19.
OHIO STATE
WKRC

Ludlow Flea and Craft Fair returns for February event

CINCINNATI (WKRC) - The Ludlow Flea and Craft Fair offers a great place to support local artisans. On Sunday, people were able to enjoy original works, such as handmade crafts and baked goods, as well as jewelry and vintage items. Bircus Brewing Company was at the fair to serve pizza...
CINCINNATI, OH
WKRC

Chase ends with crash in Westwood

WESTWOOD, Ohio (WKRC) - Police released few details about a chase that ended with a crash in Westwood. A driver struck a pole and snapped it in two on Montana Avenue near Felicity around noon Friday. The vehicle wound up on its side. As a safety precaution, Gamble Montessori School...
CINCINNATI, OH
WKRC

Hamilton County Coroner searching for family of woman found dead

CINCINNATI (WKRC) - The Hamilton County Coroner's Office is searching for family members of a recently deceased woman. 55-year-old Sherri Parker was pronounced dead on Tuesday. Her cause of death has not been released, but authorities say there are no signs of injury or foul play. Parker's last known address...
HAMILTON COUNTY, OH
WKRC

Local group raises awareness for broken heart syndrome

CINCINNATI (WKRC) - The aftermath of these pandemic years is showing up in our hearts. Doctors are concerned about a syndrome on the rise seen mostly in women. COVID-19 was especially hard on our hearts for a number of reasons. One family, however, is raising awareness of one we don't...
CINCINNATI, OH
WKRC

1 dead, 1 hospitalized after a shooting in Evanston

EVANSTON (WKRC) - One person is dead and another was taken to the hospital after a shooting in Evanston on Sunday afternoon. Police received a call at approximately 4:20 p.m. about a shooting on Bevis Ave. When police arrived, one victim was pronounced dead at the scene. The other was...
CINCINNATI, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy