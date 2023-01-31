ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Elon, NC

ELON University

Rena Zito publishes criminology textbook

Rena Zito, associate professor of sociology, authored “Engaged Criminology: An Introduction,” an active-learning textbook for undergraduate criminology students. Published by SAGE, the official publisher of the American Sociological Association, “Engaged Criminology” welcomes students into the sociological study of crime with a conversational tone, real-life examples and storytelling, and hands-on activities that get students doing criminology. Instead of bludgeoning students with encyclopedic coverage of every possible topic in criminology, “Engaged Criminology” focuses on the most important topics, concepts and theories with which an undergraduate student of criminology should be familiar.
ELON University

wInterfaith to explore the intersections of faith and justice during February

The Truitt Center for Religious and Spiritual Life at Elon provides many opportunities for students and faculty to engage and practice their religious and spiritual beliefs in a community that promotes inclusivity. This year, the center is hosting its annual wInterfaith series to connect the campus community at large and discuss different the practices and values of different faith traditions.
ELON, NC
ELON University

Twelve Elon scholars named semifinalists for Fulbright U.S. Student Program

Twelve Elon students and alumni have been recommended as semifinalists for the 2023-24 Fulbright U.S. Student Program, the largest exchange program in the country that offers opportunities for recent graduates in more than 140 countries. The Fulbright U.S. Student Program awards approximately 1,900 grants annually in all fields of study,...
ELON, NC

