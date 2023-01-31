ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Berlin, CT

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
New Britain Herald

Stewart, Chute to participate in St. Patrick's Day Parade

NEW BRITAIN - New Britain will once again be represented in the 2023 Greater Hartford St. Patrick’s Day Parade and parade organizers have been hard at work raising necessary funds to participate. This Saturday New Britain Contingents will be hosting the Sash Ceremony, its largest fundraiser. All are welcomed...
NEW BRITAIN, CT
New Britain Herald

New Britain man killed in hit-and-run

Police in Meriden are searching for the driver who they believe struck a New Britain man with an SUV this week, killing him. The victim was identified late Thursday as New Britain resident Clarence Harkless, who was known to frequent Meriden. He was 58 years old.
NEW BRITAIN, CT
New Britain Herald

New Britain-based CMHA agrees to pay more than $300K to resolve allegations it overbilled Medicaid program

A New Britain-based behavioral health provider has agreed to pay the federal and state government more than $300,000 to settle claims that it overbilled the Connecticut Medicaid program. The settlement – agreed to by Community Mental Health Affiliates, Inc. – was announced by the U.S. Attorney’s Office District of Connecticut...
NEW BRITAIN, CT
New Britain Herald

Southington man tried to rob two convenience stores within minutes of one another, using taxi service as getaway: police

SOUTHINGTON – A Southington man arrested Thursday allegedly tried robbing two local businesses within minutes of one another, using a taxi service as the getaway vehicle. Kyle Witkoski, 36, of 23 Union St., was arrested on robbery and other charges after police received reports of robberies at a convenience store and a gas station.
SOUTHINGTON, CT
New Britain Herald

Cucuta’s 26 helps Newington hold off Southington’s comeback-effort

NEWINGTON – Despite more than a few cold spells, the Newington Nor’easters looked like they would cruise to their fifth-straight win on Senior Night over the Southington Blue Knights. An inspired fourth quarter from the Knights, however, and a few too many missed shots from the Nor’easters made...
NEWINGTON, CT

Comments / 0

Community Policy