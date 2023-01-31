ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pennsylvania State

Prosecutors call for Maryland lawmakers to provide tools to combat crime

Baltimore (WBFF-TV) — Prosecutors say it's all about lawmakers providing them with the tools they need to combat crime. And the top prosecutor in Baltimore city and Prince George's County are lifting their voices. Baltimore state's attorney Ivan Bates, for now, is seemingly consistent. From the beginning, determined to...
BALTIMORE, MD
Governor Moore attends Taste of Maryland Agriculture celebration, honors Carroll Co. farm

MARYLAND (WBFF) — Governor Wes Moore attended the 53rd annual Taste of Maryland Agriculture Celebration at Live! Casino and Hotel in Hanover on Thursday evening. Lieutenant Governor Aruna Miller, Maryland Department of Agriculture Acting Secretary Kevin Atticks, and more than 700 agricultural leaders joined the governor to learn more about Maryland agricultural products and business.
MARYLAND STATE
2 killed in collision leaving vehicle in flames on I-83 in Timonium Saturday

BALTIMORE CO. (WBFF) — Two people were killed in a collision crash that left the vehicle in flames in Timonium on Saturday overnight, according to Maryland State Police. Authorities say at around 2:40 a.m. Maryland State Police received a call about a vehicle fire in the area of I-83 northbound prior to Padonia Rd.
TIMONIUM, MD

