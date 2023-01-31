Read full article on original website
Prosecutors call for Maryland lawmakers to provide tools to combat crime
Baltimore (WBFF-TV) — Prosecutors say it's all about lawmakers providing them with the tools they need to combat crime. And the top prosecutor in Baltimore city and Prince George's County are lifting their voices. Baltimore state's attorney Ivan Bates, for now, is seemingly consistent. From the beginning, determined to...
Governor Moore attends Taste of Maryland Agriculture celebration, honors Carroll Co. farm
MARYLAND (WBFF) — Governor Wes Moore attended the 53rd annual Taste of Maryland Agriculture Celebration at Live! Casino and Hotel in Hanover on Thursday evening. Lieutenant Governor Aruna Miller, Maryland Department of Agriculture Acting Secretary Kevin Atticks, and more than 700 agricultural leaders joined the governor to learn more about Maryland agricultural products and business.
PHOTOS: Maryland officers take frigid dip for annual Polar Bear Plunge
HYATTSVILLE, Md. (7News) — Maryland officers took a dip into cold waters Friday morning to raise money for a good cause. The Maryland State Police are hosting the Annual Police Plunge at Sandy Point State Park Friday morning. You can watch the event below:. The funds raised will go...
MD's Most Wanted| Cross country criminal convicted in bank robbery on the run, police say
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — A man convicted of two, separate armed bank robberies is on the run, according to the US Marshals Service. Federal agents say they're searching for Ashref Bannaga, who has ties to the Baltimore region. Bannaga is wanted for violating the terms of his federal probation after...
2 killed in collision leaving vehicle in flames on I-83 in Timonium Saturday
BALTIMORE CO. (WBFF) — Two people were killed in a collision crash that left the vehicle in flames in Timonium on Saturday overnight, according to Maryland State Police. Authorities say at around 2:40 a.m. Maryland State Police received a call about a vehicle fire in the area of I-83 northbound prior to Padonia Rd.
