ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Elon, NC

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
ELON University

Black History Month kickoff focuses on community and celebration

When Sivuan Scott ’23 began the Black History Month Kickoff with a powerful rendition of the Black national anthem, “Lift Every Voice and Sing,” the tone for the event was set. As Scott sang the last line of the first verse, “Let us march on till victory...
ELON, NC
ELON University

Center for Engaged Learning Student Scholar applications due March 24

The Center for Engaged Learning (CEL) invites applications from current Elon University first-year students for a three-year (Summer 2023 – Spring 2026) research collaboration on Mentoring Meaningful Learning Experiences. Accepted CEL Student Scholars will collaborate with three Elon University faculty – Dr. Sabrina Thurman, Dr. Takudzwa “Titch” Madzima, and Dr. Jessie L. Moore – and Dr. Ashley Finley, Vice President of Research and Senior Advisor to the President for the American Association of Colleges and Universities, to lead international, multi-institutional research on this engaged learning topic.
ELON University

wInterfaith to explore the intersections of faith and justice during February

The Truitt Center for Religious and Spiritual Life at Elon provides many opportunities for students and faculty to engage and practice their religious and spiritual beliefs in a community that promotes inclusivity. This year, the center is hosting its annual wInterfaith series to connect the campus community at large and discuss different the practices and values of different faith traditions.
ELON, NC
ELON University

Spring semester 2023 gets underway at Elon

Spring semester at Elon got underway on Monday, Jan. 30, following a Winter Term that saw close to 800 students head out around the globe and those on campus undertake intensive coursework. During this first week of classes, Elon students were welcomed back to campus with the first College Coffee...
ELON, NC
ELON University

Rena Zito publishes criminology textbook

Rena Zito, associate professor of sociology, authored “Engaged Criminology: An Introduction,” an active-learning textbook for undergraduate criminology students. Published by SAGE, the official publisher of the American Sociological Association, “Engaged Criminology” welcomes students into the sociological study of crime with a conversational tone, real-life examples and storytelling, and hands-on activities that get students doing criminology. Instead of bludgeoning students with encyclopedic coverage of every possible topic in criminology, “Engaged Criminology” focuses on the most important topics, concepts and theories with which an undergraduate student of criminology should be familiar.

Comments / 0

Community Policy