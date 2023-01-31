TIDIOUTE, Pa. – The Allegheny Outdoor Club will hike and ski on Sunday, Feb. 5 in the Economite Road area near Tidioute. The meeting spot for the group will be Musante Street in Warren at 1:30 p.m. or the parking area on Economite Road at 2 p.m. This is a reschedule of a hike that was previously canceled.

