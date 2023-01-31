Read full article on original website
Related
yourdailylocal.com
Allegheny Outdoor Club to Hike, Ski
TIDIOUTE, Pa. – The Allegheny Outdoor Club will hike and ski on Sunday, Feb. 5 in the Economite Road area near Tidioute. The meeting spot for the group will be Musante Street in Warren at 1:30 p.m. or the parking area on Economite Road at 2 p.m. This is a reschedule of a hike that was previously canceled.
yourdailylocal.com
West Forest Seniors Learning about Income Taxes in Consumer Math Class
TIONESTA, Pa. – West Forest seniors in Mrs. Banner’s Consumer Math class, are currently learning about income taxes and filling out mock tax forms. The Consumer Math class focuses on math skills that are used in everyday life, including banking, home purchasing, car purchasing and maintenance, insurance, job seeking, traveling, and income taxes.
yourdailylocal.com
One Water Art Contest Being Hosted by WCCD
WARREN, Pa. – The Warren County Conservation District (WCCD) is holding another art contest titled “One Water.”. It explores the concept that all creatures on earth share one water source. The WCCD is coordinating with the Warren County School District and other schools in the county with students in grades K-8.
yourdailylocal.com
Fun-Filled Winterfest
CLARENDON, Pa. – The weather was cooperative, making for a fun Winterfest 2023 at Chapman State Park. Highlights of the event included the Salvation Army Polar Bear Plunge, as well as the kayak races, a Winterfest first, which can be seen below. Jim Decker, who competed in the kayak...
yourdailylocal.com
Sheffield Boys Fall at Elk County Catholic
ST. MARYS, Pa. – Colby Nussbaum and Michael Jacobs combined for 22 points in Elk County Catholic’s 51-27 home AML win over Sheffield. Nussbaum led the Crusaders with 12 points with Jacobs adding 10 points. Jordan Wasko added seven points for ECC. Connor Finch led Sheffield with 17...
yourdailylocal.com
Escaped Warren Woman Located
WARREN, Pa. – A woman who allegedly walked away from her work release program on Friday, Jan. 20, has been found, per the Warren County Sheriff’s Office. Sierra Tannler, 30, of Warren was found in Pittsfield Township on Bull Hill Road. Deputies took Tannler into custody and went...
Comments / 0