SEATTLE, Wash., February 2, 2023—The FBI Citizens Academy in Seattle is now accepting applications for a stimulating six- to eight-week program that gives business, religious, civic, and community leaders an inside look at the FBI. During the academy, students gain insight into the structure and operation of FBI field offices and resident agencies and learn the services the FBI provides to local and state law enforcement agencies. It is the goal of the FBI Citizens Academy to foster a greater understanding of the role of federal law enforcement in the community through frank discussion and education.

SEATTLE, WA ・ 2 DAYS AGO