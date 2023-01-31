Read full article on original website
Marysville opens grant fund for human services projects
MARYSVILLE, Wash., February 5, 2023—Non-profit organizations that provide human services primarily for low- and moderate-income Marysville residents are invited to apply for grant funds from the City of Marysville. Applications are due by 5 p.m. Wednesday, March 1. The intent is to fund basic human needs of individuals and...
Mayor Jon Nehring delivers Marysville State of the City Address
MARYSVILLE, Wash., February 4, 2023—Mayor Jon Nehring presented his first State of the City address Wednesday from inside the brand new state-of-the-art Civic Center downtown that opened its doors last fall. If the new buildings, inviting plaza, spray park, and multi-colored water tower in Comeford Park are any indication...
The fallout from Binda’s “Love Conquers All” Tour fiasco continues
LYNNWOOD, Wash., February 5, 2023—Fallout from what should have been an altruistic speaking tour, has been marred in scandal for Lynnwood Councilman Joshua Binda, with the latest coming from the Lake Washington School District confirming that the councilman failed to follow protocols violating scores of students’ privacy rights and safety.
Public invited to attend the honoring of Charlie Pancerzewski
Mukilteo, Wash., February 4, 2023—The City of Mukilteo will be honoring Charlie Pancerzewski during the February 6th City Council Meeting, which begins at 6 PM at City Hall. Mr. Pancerzewski was one of the most engaged citizens the City of Mukilteo has ever seen. For over 50 years, he attended Council Meetings and provided meaningful insight to the Mayor and City Council. Additionally, he served on the City Council twice, as well as serving on the Board of Adjustments.
Edmonds School District announces forum for superintendent finalists
LYNNWOOD, Wash., February 4, 2023—After interviewing candidates to become the next Edmonds School District Superintendent, the Board of Directors has narrowed the search to two finalists. The finalists (in alphabetical order) are:. Dr. Rebecca Miner, the Interim Superintendent for the Edmonds School District (left photo) Dr. Concepcion Pedroza, the...
Mukilteo City Administrator appointed to National League of Cities committee
MUKILTEO, Wash., February 3, 2023 — Steve Powers, City Administrator of Mukilteo, Washington has been appointed to the National League of Cities (NLC) 2023 Finance, Administration and Intergovernmental Affairs (FAIR) Federal Advocacy Committee. City Administrator Powers was elected to a one-year term and will provide strategic direction and guidance for NLC’s federal advocacy agenda and policy priorities on financing, budget, census, federal guidance compliance issue and more. The appointment was announced by NLC President Mayor Victoria Woodards of Tacoma, Washington.
FBI Seattle Citizens Academy now accepting applications
SEATTLE, Wash., February 2, 2023—The FBI Citizens Academy in Seattle is now accepting applications for a stimulating six- to eight-week program that gives business, religious, civic, and community leaders an inside look at the FBI. During the academy, students gain insight into the structure and operation of FBI field offices and resident agencies and learn the services the FBI provides to local and state law enforcement agencies. It is the goal of the FBI Citizens Academy to foster a greater understanding of the role of federal law enforcement in the community through frank discussion and education.
Pump track coming to Jennings Nature Park in Marysville
MARYSVILLE, Wash., February 4, 2023—Want to get the deets about the pump track coming to Marysville this year? Come to an open house February 9 to review design plans and talk with staff. Thursday, Feb. 9, 5:30-6:30 p.m. Jennings Park Barn, 6915 Armar Rd. A pump track consists of...
Possible second victim of Lake Stevens High School teacher comes forward
LAKE STEVENS, Wash., January 3, 2023—A second victim of Lake Stevens High School teacher, Mark Hein, has been identified by Detective Kirstin Parnell through her month-long investigation of his alleged “grooming” and sexual misconduct toward a student, which could explain why prosecutors dropped all charges earlier this week while the investigation is ongoing.
Homage hosts hundreds of seniors celebrating Lunar New Year
LYNNWOOD, Wash., February 4, 2023—Homage, the largest provider of services for older adults and people with disabilities in Snohomish County, recently hosted several Lunar New Year Events again this year at its Center for Healthy Living. “The connections made by seniors at our center are invaluable on so many...
Suspected car thief apprehended after chase by K-9 Steele and law enforcement
MARYSVILLE, Wash., February 3, 2023—On February 2, the Washington State Patrol District 7 and Marysville Police Department along with K-9 Steele, apprehended a DUI suspect found inside a stolen truck after chase. WSP Troopers in Snohomish County received a LoJack hit for a possible stolen vehicle in the Marysville...
