ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pennsylvania State

Comments / 0

Related
KFDM-TV

Jury decides on 10 years in ATV crash that killed 6-year-old Carter Osborn

Beaumont — A jury in the courtroom of Judge Raquel West decided on 10 years in prison for a defendant it convicted of manslaughter in the death of 6-year-old Carter Osborn. The jury began deliberating at 4 p.m. Friday and returned shortly before 6 with the decision on punishment in the trial of Darrell Wayne Brown, who was driving an ATV and crashed into Carter in May of 2021 at Tyrrell Park.
BEAUMONT, TX
KFDM-TV

53-year-old woman leads officers on a chase from Beaumont to Houston

BEAUMONT — A woman from Louisiana is facing charges after police say she led officers on a chase through Beaumont to Houston. Police say 53-year-old Michelle Simon is from Louisiana. Officers tried to pull her over Thursday night after they say her daughter called and said she was worried...
BEAUMONT, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy